₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,827 members, 3,879,842 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 07:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show (7510 Views)
|Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by britzreus: 4:53pm
‘One corner’ crooner, Patapaa has finally gotten paid for his first show in Ghana after complaining of not getting any money from his hit track.
After his song became a massive hit, Patapaa came out to complain that he still doesn’t have any money and he got into a dispute with the RTP awards after he was offered a miserable Ghc 1,000 to perform at their event.
Those days are behind him now as ‘things are getting better’.
Recently Patapaa performed at the ‘WAV’ concert in Takoradi and according to organizers, he made Ghc 5,000 for his performance.
Aside his appearance fee, organizers also took care of travel, accommodation and food expenses.
Anyway, as he makes more money for himself, his collaborators on the song are also calling to be ‘settled’ since they helped him compose the song and he paid them nothing at the time.
http://www.celebsnest.com.ng/one-corner-singer-patapaa-just-paid-first-show/
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by falcon01: 4:56pm
This plague creator
14 Likes
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by colossus91(m): 5:03pm
5k ghc chai
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by HottestFire: 5:03pm
A little above N400, 000 and the craze he created is all over
5 Likes
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by youngbravian(m): 5:05pm
His song wasn't a hit,rather his dance
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:22pm
Oya Lala let`s go there...
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by Treasure1919(f): 7:23pm
One corner
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by jeeqaa7(m): 7:23pm
Udonminit
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by blackbeau1(f): 7:24pm
So he's the one who created this problem?
2 Likes
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by Jolad1: 7:24pm
The guy no get packaging
5 Likes
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by SingleDaddy: 7:24pm
.
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by Felixalex(m): 7:24pm
Hahahhaha
Yesterday at an open bar, a group of guys were drinking on a table, DJ was doing his job and d moment he played ONE CORNER, there was chaos everywhere, someone climbed d DJ's speaker, some plastic chairs got broken etc..... Those guys drinking beside us took advantage of the ONE CORNER madness, till 11pm when I left, d guys no come back...
Maybe d babe attending to dem felt they only went outside to dance ONE CORNER ontop transformer or high tension pole.. She kept coming around asking us "Abeg una see those men wey sit-down here? Dem never pay me o"
29 Likes
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by Amosjaj(m): 7:24pm
He's been paid for causing the corner problem in this country
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by stano2(m): 7:24pm
Ok, wonderful
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by fergusen(m): 7:25pm
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by paradigmshift(m): 7:25pm
Thank God ooo.
2corner inspiration loading
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by Luxuryconsult: 7:25pm
Well 5,000 cedis ain't bad for a start.. If he can come with more crazy devilish hit.. He is on his way to becoming a millionaire. Na so e dey take start. That's above N400k. Patapaa don blow.
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by Kufie(m): 7:25pm
blackbeau1:
Are you on Twitter?
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by Gomd: 7:25pm
It seem like this guy's village people are following him tho
with the hit he made... No real cool cash made
He should go to MFM prayer city for deliverance.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by 9japrof(m): 7:25pm
Bros as much as your song is wack and has created a social nuisance and craze, man must wack, man must make the dough.
Just make sure you make hit songs and not some silly village stunts
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by oshe11(m): 7:25pm
britzreus:WHO BE THE FOOOLL WEN PAY AM
2 Likes
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by Naturalobserver(m): 7:25pm
In dat song i heard"If NEPA take light,yelow means......red means.....".....What i asked myself is,was Ghana under Nigeria Electricity Power Authority? Or is my ear using glasses?
5 Likes
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by GreenMavro: 7:26pm
he should go to one corner and spend it
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by SWORD419(m): 7:26pm
So he was expecting the money fall from the sky abi??
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by PissedOffWeed(m): 7:26pm
See as e resemble one failed yahoo plus bastard
1 Like
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by blackbeau1(f): 7:26pm
Kufie:yes. Y?
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by kay29000(m): 7:26pm
Hmm
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by joystickextend1(m): 7:27pm
congrats
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other one corner filled product..
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by lovingyouhun: 7:27pm
Pepper don rest, e go soon add weight
|Re: Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show by JezCalMeJay(m): 7:28pm
Flavour And Morachi New Photoshoots | Battle Of The Six-pack / Jay Z And Kanye West’s ‘watch The Throne’ Breaks Itunes Record Sales / Rita Dominic Spotted On Set Of Her Movie In Kenya
Viewing this topic: GIDIBANKZ(m), Kayfowobaf(m), SingleDaddy, presido2e(m), homopoliticus, obami007(m), fedashian, aonag, roofbrown123, HalfAmazing(m), efsy(m), life2017, MsAfricaa, opeoluwa20(m), victrick105, fasky(m), Belewu, Myeyeoo, nanizle(m), iani5050, BenzEne1(m), micky90(m), ksbusari(m), ojdollars(m), okparea(m), jeezym00re, Deux, sanandreas(m), DrWhizy(m), nairathan78, jerrybakermillz(m), Vizboy1, seelokonzxxxo, modafhukajames(f), hapi4eva, josh005(m), Nazacent, digglevictor, Harbeyg09(m), Srallens(m), Dannyoje(m), baba11(m), kalakuta11, Emperor07(m), oolooree49(m), smithj01, MRosario(m), menacity(m), jamariwolf, kels2much(m), Sobolev, MARQUIZ(m), Tholuwahshegun(m), kcjazz(m), poweredcom(m), jobaltol, Jamiubond009(m), vIckyy10, Nonybb, anunimus(m), Enaxfarm, francollimasso, Assonite(m), yurme(m), britzreus, Immatex(m), nwosunnanenye(m), serenegroup(m), bada007(m), helpsystem, khel(m), Iamtwenty4(m), zest17, zoedicus, bubbaslim, checkolatunji, Manlikepapply, doublezero7(m), ikechemez(m), GagaBoy, diuloaku(m), playboy99(m), 9japrof(m), denny(m), olukaygold(m), Ajmuluq(m), Onnasucs1(m), AKWALES(m), Shakitibob0, jesutofunmi13(m), youngvikthor(m), Raphmadrid, ibukun147(m), tonexman18(m), olufumey(f), drogba(m), Spar7tan(m), krazyeagle(m), Anowax(m), gfullmoon(m), Edgarated(m), horladmejy(m), maberry(m), udosoft(m), Great4God, Frairfrancis(m), unitysheart(m), kunzzy4me(m), suaveabbey(m), iammee(f), UwakweUgo(m), oblo(m), ExpressBooking, Emzyme(m), casiello(m), Etranshub(m), comradeodunze, zuker, princeade86(m), Bibiangel(f), LUCKIE2014(m), Jupita42k2(m), Creatify(m), Jclement(m), abbeyoye2001(m), gflower1000(m), solihu(m), matken(m), noboski, mcemmy0z, ubamoney(m), kollydeb(m), kayceemoor, vicktee, miblolo(f), annie17, imosung(m), helphelp, eseveli(m), handsomebanana(m), Gbigs(m), CHINE55(m), akin1982, softworker(m), mescana01, dohyn(m), nneh1(f), Sunywa, nija80, kaairoz, Vikky014(f), Nigerdeltaent, Richielol(m), MishdaFish, obiiyke1, Sankabson(m), omigyman(m), tunjexy2, verifielive, myfather1313, SonyObsessed, idubs, fellory, dsoja, Tundex4real(m), ponpon(m), Ayoolanairaland, StCapital, talk2percy(m), sexbomb(m), lordraiden(m), Praisemelody(m), Cybertext(m), youngibe(m), jibs4lv(m), Tigold01(m), gofnor(m), Seneroz, Promxy94(m), lomzy1(m), tjones007, likemoney, Debhans, Coloradvantage(m), elijahsinto(m), Hove, Fernandowski(m) and 178 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16