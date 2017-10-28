Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Patapaa "One Corner" Has Been Paid For His First Show (7510 Views)

After his song became a massive hit, Patapaa came out to complain that he still doesn’t have any money and he got into a dispute with the RTP awards after he was offered a miserable Ghc 1,000 to perform at their event.







Those days are behind him now as ‘things are getting better’.



Recently Patapaa performed at the ‘WAV’ concert in Takoradi and according to organizers, he made Ghc 5,000 for his performance.



Aside his appearance fee, organizers also took care of travel, accommodation and food expenses.



Anyway, as he makes more money for himself, his collaborators on the song are also calling to be ‘settled’ since they helped him compose the song and he paid them nothing at the time.



This plague creator 14 Likes

5k ghc chai 1 Like





A little above N400, 000 and the craze he created is all over

5 Likes

His song wasn't a hit,rather his dance 1 Like

Oya Lala let`s go there...

One corner

Udonminit

So he's the one who created this problem? 2 Likes

The guy no get packaging 5 Likes

Yesterday at an open bar, a group of guys were drinking on a table, DJ was doing his job and d moment he played ONE CORNER, there was chaos everywhere, someone climbed d DJ's speaker, some plastic chairs got broken etc..... Those guys drinking beside us took advantage of the ONE CORNER madness, till 11pm when I left, d guys no come back...



Maybe d babe attending to dem felt they only went outside to dance ONE CORNER ontop transformer or high tension pole.. She kept coming around asking us "Abeg una see those men wey sit-down here? Dem never pay me o" HahahhahaYesterday at an open bar, a group of guys were drinking on a table, DJ was doing his job and d moment he played ONE CORNER, there was chaos everywhere, someone climbed d DJ's speaker, some plastic chairs got broken etc..... Those guys drinking beside us took advantage of the ONE CORNER madness, till 11pm when I left, d guys no come back...Maybe d babe attending to dem felt they only went outside to dance ONE CORNER ontop transformer or high tension pole.. She kept coming around asking us "Abeg una see those men wey sit-down here? Dem never pay me o" 29 Likes

He's been paid for causing the corner problem in this country

Ok, wonderful

Thank God ooo.

2corner inspiration loading

Well 5,000 cedis ain't bad for a start.. If he can come with more crazy devilish hit.. He is on his way to becoming a millionaire. Na so e dey take start. That's above N400k. Patapaa don blow.

blackbeau1:

So he's the one who created this problem?

Are you on Twitter? Are you on Twitter?

It seem like this guy's village people are following him tho





with the hit he made... No real cool cash made





He should go to MFM prayer city for deliverance. 3 Likes 1 Share

Bros as much as your song is wack and has created a social nuisance and craze, man must wack, man must make the dough.



Just make sure you make hit songs and not some silly village stunts

britzreus:

WHO BE THE FOOOLL WEN PAY AM WHO BE THE FOOOLL WEN PAY AM 2 Likes

In dat song i heard"If NEPA take light,yelow means......red means.....".....What i asked myself is,was Ghana under Nigeria Electricity Power Authority? Or is my ear using glasses? 5 Likes

he should go to one corner and spend it 1 Like

So he was expecting the money fall from the sky abi??

See as e resemble one failed yahoo plus bastard 1 Like

Kufie:





Are you on Twitter? yes. Y? yes. Y?

Hmm







