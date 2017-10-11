₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Sinemfresh(m): 4:55pm
A student of the University of Nigeria ,Enugu campus Miss Precious Nwodo, has won the 2017 Miss Charming Nigeria (beauty pageant making history as the first ever Queen.)
Miss Precious is a Medical laboratory science student (400L). She emerged the winner by beating 10 other contestants at Lagos On 8th October.
She's now a brand Ambassador of mysha beauty range ( a company based in Hong Kong) with a monthly salary and she also signed a year contact deal with the angecy, a tour round Africa and gifts of Mysha products
In an interview with the beauty queen after her installation, Miss Precious said that the event marked her first participation at a national beauty contest, thanking God for enabling her to excel at the competition.
She, however, pledged to make good use of her position to affect the lives of Nigerian youths by fighting against war and sexual molestation.
http://www.sinemgist.com.ng/2017/10/unn-student-precious-nwodo-wins-miss.html
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Wizzykinging(m): 4:59pm
Dont forget its beauty and d brain we need
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Sinemfresh(m): 5:05pm
You are correct
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Sexy20: 5:31pm
Anything born of a lion will always roar....
Kudos to great lions and lionesses
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Japhet04(m): 10:43pm
Wizzykinging:bro, she does not owe you or anyone else out there anything, she has her life to live and you have yours, the path she chooses to take is solely her choice, if she chooses to go full time in pageantry or Academics it's her call, so learn to mind your business bro and stop prying into other people's lives.. #
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Edoi(m): 10:43pm
Congratulations dear
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Fadiga24(m): 10:45pm
Igbo girls so beautiful
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by tstx(m): 10:45pm
You can't prevent a lion or lioness from roaring......... Meanwhile ,the girl no too fine sha reach this DISABLED MODELS
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by okonja(m): 10:46pm
All these beauty pageant stuff self
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by designer01(m): 10:46pm
tstx:
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by designer01(m): 10:46pm
Fadiga24:
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by anny268(f): 10:48pm
Miss this, Miss that.. Congrat.
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by kay29000(m): 10:49pm
Congratulations to her.
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Djtrips: 10:49pm
Omo this girl no fine, unless the other contestants were worse if not I don't find anything charming about that pic!
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by PenisCaP: 10:49pm
N
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Coolmilly(f): 10:49pm
ok na �
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by smithsydny(m): 10:50pm
Rubbish rubbish rubbish..that's all they know
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by LizzyAnn(f): 10:50pm
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Pacecar(m): 10:50pm
She is endowed
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by PotatoSalad(m): 10:50pm
Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty
The thing goes skrrrr
Kpa kpa ka ka ka
Skidiki pa pa and a....
Ndi ara
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by Titto93(m): 10:52pm
Good, but don't be like Miss Chidinma
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by jerryunit48: 10:54pm
Just watching AJ live and loving it
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by omenkawale: 10:54pm
Ugly
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by LuvU2(f): 10:55pm
Lol basic
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by emmyw(m): 10:57pm
mtcheeeew
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by devindevin2000: 11:00pm
emmyw:
|Re: Precious Nwodo Wins Miss Charming Nigeria Beauty Pageant by blackbeau1(f): 11:00pm
Erm what? She won ? How?
