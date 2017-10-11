



Miss Precious is a Medical laboratory science student (400L). She emerged the winner by beating 10 other contestants at Lagos On 8th October.



She's now a brand Ambassador of mysha beauty range ( a company based in Hong Kong) with a monthly salary and she also signed a year contact deal with the angecy, a tour round Africa and gifts of Mysha products







In an interview with the beauty queen after her installation, Miss Precious said that the event marked her first participation at a national beauty contest, thanking God for enabling her to excel at the competition.



She, however, pledged to make good use of her position to affect the lives of Nigerian youths by fighting against war and sexual molestation.









