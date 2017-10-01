₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,902,827 members, 3,879,842 topics. Date: Saturday, 28 October 2017 at 07:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (1121 Views)
|35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by Mrrationalshop: 6:02pm
No fewer than 35,000 members from the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi state.
Leading thousands of supporters, the member representing Lokoja II in the Kogi State House of Assembly Honourable Idris Ndakwo said his defection to the ruling party marked the end of PDP in Kogi State.
He said his decision to move to APC was conceived from the development recorded by the new direction agenda championed by governor Yahaya Bello.
The lawmaker stressed that governor Yahaya Bello had brought an enviable new dimension to politics in Kogi State.
While emphasizing that his defection to the party will attract development and bring democracy to his people, Ndakwo added that, “the crowd that turned out today is an indication that come 2019, Kogi State is for APC, both at the Federal and the State level.”
Receiving the decampees, the deputy governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, said “before 2019 general election, I am optimistic to see the remaining PDP members in Kogi State House of Assembly to join the winning party, APC”.
Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/10/rationaltv-35000-pdp-members-defect-to.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by GavelSlam: 6:10pm
Lol.
All these parties and numbers sha.
1 Like
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by EMMAUGOH(m): 6:12pm
It's a mistake... It's 3.5million
10 Likes
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by vengertime: 6:12pm
Numerical diarrhoea is worrying this newly opened BMC center.
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:45pm
Okay.
My bo-le wee soon be ready.
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by mantosa(m): 7:45pm
These guys are extremely funny. 35,000 people
1 Like
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by ipobarecriminals: 7:46pm
HOPELESS people united
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by Nasirusk: 7:46pm
Hmmm... Nigerian Politics.
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by toyinjimoh(m): 7:46pm
Political prostitutes they are all going there to collect their own share... PDP and APC are the same
1 Like
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by eleojo23: 7:47pm
If this is true then Kogi needs seriously deliverance.
4 Likes
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by cinoedhunter: 7:47pm
And so what!! Will it decrease the price of garri in the market?
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by EmekaBlue(m): 7:47pm
lol....selfish country..All man dey find his/her betterment
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by gurunlocker: 7:47pm
They have special weed in kogi state.... That's why their governor is working hard in developing the state.
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by eleojo23: 7:48pm
35000?
Pishures or we don't believe it...
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by Miserablemee: 7:48pm
Misleading info; it is 35k underdog thugs defect to Apc.
politics and religion are profitable business, you lose nothing since you didn't come with any.
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by charismaticdave(m): 7:48pm
How many people come remain for the whole Kogi
1 Like
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by jobaltol: 7:48pm
Late to the party
...you dingbats
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by JimD(m): 7:48pm
Congrats to them
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by kay29000(m): 7:48pm
Please who does the counting of all these decamping members?
1 Like
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by Lanre4uonly(m): 7:49pm
All the best to them.
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by jeff1993: 7:49pm
If Kogi state indigenes vote for APC ehn ..... Their suffer will pass the one that Job suffered in the bible!!!
35000 people ....... who counted them?? .... Stupeed APC and their propaganda
KOGI state governor deserves to be hanged by the balls!!!!
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:49pm
Not even 35121
Why always round figures.
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by DONFASZY(m): 7:50pm
Whoo com remain for PDP in d whole Nig
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by bidierichie: 7:50pm
Press and their hike number shaaa! which census count them? You will be shock that the said 35,000 is only 35 people
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by tuscani: 7:50pm
Are there up yo 35000 people in Kogi, sane and insane?
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by ATIKUisCOOL: 7:50pm
Frustration led them to all this.
Never mind
ATIKU is coming to change the narrative.
Atiku2019
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by Jolad1: 7:51pm
Imaginary numbers
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by massinola(m): 7:51pm
For what reason please?
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by ChangetheChange: 7:51pm
Leading thousands of supporters, the member representing Lokoja II in the Kogi State House of Assembly Honourable Idris Ndakwo said his defection to the ruling party marked the end of PDP in Kogi State.
Jokers
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by felo812000(m): 7:51pm
These ppl no dey fear dey call figures qhow many are they in the whole state?
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by Mmaxix: 7:51pm
What comes out from Kogi State these days are what I call classic cases of comedy of errors.. .I feel for Kogites sha .
|Re: 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi by Omagzee(m): 7:52pm
Politics in Nigeria is BS.
State By State Results Of Presidential Elections In Nigeria / Mamman Nur: Al Qaeda-linked Man Behind Bomb On Un / Former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, Today’s Termination Good Faith
Viewing this topic: massinola(m), okerekeikpo, mightykay(m), Mickybricks, sweetkevisco(m), Akseph, Doncazinc(m), nuland(m), happydammy(m), madridguy(m), onatisi(m), agadamalik(m), achikason, adewuyiade, najoe07(m), pawilson(m), ogbestone, proudlyND(m), Mrrationalshop, Kaytixy, jokings, osas4ty, PrinceKenne(m), FitnessDoctor, Faculty14(m), hemucology(m), grooter01, Miserablemee, INVINCIBLECSP(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12