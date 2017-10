Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 35,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Kogi (1121 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Leading thousands of supporters, the member representing Lokoja II in the Kogi State House of Assembly Honourable Idris Ndakwo said his defection to the ruling party marked the end of PDP in Kogi State.

He said his decision to move to APC was conceived from the development recorded by the new direction agenda championed by governor Yahaya Bello.



The lawmaker stressed that governor Yahaya Bello had brought an enviable new dimension to politics in Kogi State.

While emphasizing that his defection to the party will attract development and bring democracy to his people, Ndakwo added that, “the crowd that turned out today is an indication that come 2019, Kogi State is for APC, both at the Federal and the State level.”

Receiving the decampees, the deputy governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, said “before 2019 general election, I am optimistic to see the remaining PDP members in Kogi State House of Assembly to join the winning party, APC”.



Source: No fewer than 35,000 members from the People Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kogi state.Leading thousands of supporters, the member representing Lokoja II in the Kogi State House of Assembly Honourable Idris Ndakwo said his defection to the ruling party marked the end of PDP in Kogi State.He said his decision to move to APC was conceived from the development recorded by the new direction agenda championed by governor Yahaya Bello.The lawmaker stressed that governor Yahaya Bello had brought an enviable new dimension to politics in Kogi State.While emphasizing that his defection to the party will attract development and bring democracy to his people, Ndakwo added that, “the crowd that turned out today is an indication that come 2019, Kogi State is for APC, both at the Federal and the State level.”Receiving the decampees, the deputy governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, said “before 2019 general election, I am optimistic to see the remaining PDP members in Kogi State House of Assembly to join the winning party, APC”.Source: http://RationalTV.blogspot.in/2017/10/rationaltv-35000-pdp-members-defect-to.html 1 Like 1 Share

Lol.



All these parties and numbers sha. 1 Like

It's a mistake... It's 3.5million 10 Likes

Numerical diarrhoea is worrying this newly opened BMC center.

Okay.

My bo-le wee soon be ready.





These guys are extremely funny. 35,000 people These guys are extremely funny. 35,000 people 1 Like

HOPELESS people united HOPELESS people united

Hmmm... Nigerian Politics.

Political prostitutes they are all going there to collect their own share... PDP and APC are the same 1 Like

If this is true then Kogi needs seriously deliverance. 4 Likes

And so what!! Will it decrease the price of garri in the market?

lol....selfish country..All man dey find his/her betterment

They have special weed in kogi state.... That's why their governor is working hard in developing the state.

35000?

Pishures or we don't believe it...



Misleading info; it is 35k underdog thugs defect to Apc.

politics and religion are profitable business, you lose nothing since you didn't come with any. Misleading info; it is 35k underdog thugs defect to Apc.politics and religion are profitable business, you lose nothing since you didn't come with any.

How many people come remain for the whole Kogi 1 Like

Late to the party

...you dingbats

Congrats to them

Please who does the counting of all these decamping members? 1 Like

All the best to them.







35000 people ....... who counted them?? .... Stupeed APC and their propaganda



KOGI state governor deserves to be hanged by the balls!!!! If Kogi state indigenes vote for APC ehn ..... Their suffer will pass the one that Job suffered in the bible!!!35000 people....... who counted them?? .... Stupeed APC and their propagandaKOGI state governor deserves to be hanged by the balls!!!!

Not even 35121



Why always round figures.

Whoo com remain for PDP in d whole Nig

Press and their hike number shaaa! which census count them? You will be shock that the said 35,000 is only 35 people

Are there up yo 35000 people in Kogi, sane and insane?

Frustration led them to all this.

Never mind

ATIKU is coming to change the narrative.

Atiku2019

Imaginary numbers

For what reason please?

Leading thousands of supporters, the member representing Lokoja II in the Kogi State House of Assembly Honourable Idris Ndakwo said his defection to the ruling party marked the end of PDP in Kogi State.

He said his decision to move to APC was conceived from the development recorded by the new direction agenda championed by governor Yahaya Bello







Jokers Jokers

qhow many are they in the whole state? These ppl no dey fear dey call figuresqhow many are they in the whole state?

What comes out from Kogi State these days are what I call classic cases of comedy of errors.. .I feel for Kogites sha .