What the hell? That's probably what a civic registry office employee thought when he saw the request made by a couple from the central German city of Kassel. The parents wanted to register their newborn son as Lucifer.



The registrar refused to put the rather unusual name into the baby's birth certificate, and the parents refused to choose a different one. The case ended up in court, where, eventually, Mom and Dad were convinced to not saddle their son with a name that many people across the world associate with pure evil. The baby boy is now named Lucian.



The Latin word "lucifer" means "morning star" or, as an adjective, "light-bringing." But today the name is a synonym for the devil. In Christian tradition, Lucifer was used as the proper name of the devil before his fall from grace. In popular culture, Lucifer is synonymous with the devil or Satan.



At least the parents were not treated like animals. Unlike in Albania, the first officially declared atheist nation. The atheist state would imprisoned and tortured anyone who had a name related to any religion. If your name was peter, you had to change it, or else you would be imprisoned, tortured and then killed. Changing your name of course wasn't enough to keep you alive, you had to renounce God and convert to atheism. If you refused, you would be executed. 17 Likes 1 Share

They can still beat the system by naming their babies Hitler 7 Likes

Not just Germany. Here are some baby names banned in different countries and keep in mind that people actually named their kids with these names.



1. NUTELLA - France



2. AKUMA (DEVIL) - Japan



3. ANAL - New Zealand



4. GESHER (BRIDGE) - Norway



5. TALULA DOES THE HULA FROM HAWAII - New Zealand



6. OSAMA BIN LADEN - Germany



7. ROBOCOP - Mexico



8. CHIEF MAXIMUS - New Zealand



9.BRFXXCCXXMNPCCCCLLLMMNPRXVCLMNCKSSQLBB11116 - Sweden



10. @ - China



11. CIRCUMCISION - Mexico



12. HARRIET - Iceland



13. METALLICA - Sweden



14. CHOW TOW (SMELLY HEAD) - Malaysia



15. LINDA - Saudi Arabia



16. SEX FRUIT - New Zealand



17. MONKEY - Denmark



18. VENERDI (FRIDAY) - Italy



19. NIRVANA - Portugal



20. FRAISE (STRAWBERRY) - France



21. "." (FULL STOP) - New Zealand



22. SARAH - Morocco 4 Likes

Stupid parents with big agenda. Thought this kind of nonsense only exist in USA.

They should have the right to name their kids what ever they want





This same German government sometimes pay the citizens to use electric 4 Likes 1 Share

who Lucifer help except to cause madness and commotion among people and why would I name a child Lucifer for God sake... 11 Likes 1 Share

Can I name my child pharoah 1 Like

Oyinbo with their wahala,of Al the name in the world one will opt for the name Lucifer? 3 Likes

The Meaning of LUCIFER(bearer of light etc) carries more Weight than Moses (drawn from water)

Seun oya relocate

Gross,

Gross,



Are they like suffering from a curse

I love these

Why not Judas

This information is false. Please Google 'religion in Albania' to get the real truth. Don't believe everything you read here.

This information is false. Please Google 'religion in Albania' to get the real truth. Don't believe everything you read here. This information is false. Please Google 'religion in Albania' to get the real truth. Don't believe everything you read here. 18 Likes

Hm

wow! why am I just hearing about this today?

*modified*

so it's all lies sef! shame on you!



*modified*

so it's all lies sef! shame on you! wow! why am I just hearing about this today?*modified*so it's all lies sef! shame on you! 4 Likes

They are more concerned with the meaning of the name, I believe

Such wicked parents. out of all names and they picked Lucifer? At least, give the baby a chance na. Good one from Germany. 1 Like

But they can name IT Jesus abi 1 Like

I for fear o.

I for fear o. I for fear o.

But Oyinbo people sef, any small thing they'll go to court.

why name him lucifer instead of satan. funny parents

Liar.

Do you know that witches are burned at the stake in the Vatican?

Of course, this is no longer true except in the imaginary world of rekinomtla.

Liar.



Do you know that witches are burned at the stake in the Vatican?

Of course, this is no longer true except in the imaginary world of rekinomtla. Liar.Do you know that witches are burned at the stake in the Vatican?Of course, this is no longer true except in the imaginary world of rekinomtla. 2 Likes

Another lying ignorant Christian. You guys make it hard for irreligious people like me to continue to believe in Christianity with these kind of lies. You are a disgrace.

So the Holy Spirit couldn't tell u that your information is wrong? Later u will be claiming u speak in tongues and raise the dead and see the future. Common publicly available information, your "holy spirit", the one u claim is also the same as God, couldn't help u with. Now u have shamed Christians. Lmao

Another lying ignorant Christian. You guys make it hard for irreligious people like me to continue to believe in Christianity with these kind of lies. You are a disgrace.



So the Holy Spirit couldn't tell u that your information is wrong? Later u will be claiming u speak in tongues and raise the dead and see the future. Common publicly available information, your "holy spirit", the one u claim is also the same as God, couldn't help u with. Now u have shamed Christians. Lmao Another lying ignorant Christian. You guys make it hard for irreligious people like me to continue to believe in Christianity with these kind of lies. You are a disgrace.So the Holy Spirit couldn't tell u that your information is wrong? Later u will be claiming u speak in tongues and raise the dead and see the future. Common publicly available information, your "holy spirit", the one u claim is also the same as God, couldn't help u with. Now u have shamed Christians. Lmao 7 Likes

Fake

Fake Fake 5 Likes