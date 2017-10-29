₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by chily11: 7:09am
You can't just name your child whatever you like in Germany. Godsgift is OK; devilish monikers are not. Elsewhere in the world, the rules for name approval are even stricter. In one country, Harriet is a no-go.
What the hell? That's probably what a civic registry office employee thought when he saw the request made by a couple from the central German city of Kassel. The parents wanted to register their newborn son as Lucifer.
The registrar refused to put the rather unusual name into the baby's birth certificate, and the parents refused to choose a different one. The case ended up in court, where, eventually, Mom and Dad were convinced to not saddle their son with a name that many people across the world associate with pure evil. The baby boy is now named Lucian.
The Latin word "lucifer" means "morning star" or, as an adjective, "light-bringing." But today the name is a synonym for the devil. In Christian tradition, Lucifer was used as the proper name of the devil before his fall from grace. In popular culture, Lucifer is synonymous with the devil or Satan.
http://amp.dw.com/en/german-parents-not-allowed-to-name-their-child-lucifer/a-41123664
1 Like
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by Remijuice(m): 7:11am
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by rekinomtla: 7:37am
At least the parents were not treated like animals. Unlike in Albania, the first officially declared atheist nation. The atheist state would imprisoned and tortured anyone who had a name related to any religion. If your name was peter, you had to change it, or else you would be imprisoned, tortured and then killed. Changing your name of course wasn't enough to keep you alive, you had to renounce God and convert to atheism. If you refused, you would be executed.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by czarina(f): 9:15am
They can still beat the system by naming their babies Hitler
7 Likes
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by IamHeWrites: 9:34am
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by ObalufonIII: 9:34am
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by trustyshoess(f): 9:34am
Not just Germany. Here are some baby names banned in different countries and keep in mind that people actually named their kids with these names.
1. NUTELLA - France
2. AKUMA (DEVIL) - Japan
3. ANAL - New Zealand
4. GESHER (BRIDGE) - Norway
5. TALULA DOES THE HULA FROM HAWAII - New Zealand
6. OSAMA BIN LADEN - Germany
7. ROBOCOP - Mexico
8. CHIEF MAXIMUS - New Zealand
9.BRFXXCCXXMNPCCCCLLLMMNPRXVCLMNCKSSQLBB11116 - Sweden
10. @ - China
11. CIRCUMCISION - Mexico
12. HARRIET - Iceland
13. METALLICA - Sweden
14. CHOW TOW (SMELLY HEAD) - Malaysia
15. LINDA - Saudi Arabia
16. SEX FRUIT - New Zealand
17. MONKEY - Denmark
18. VENERDI (FRIDAY) - Italy
19. NIRVANA - Portugal
20. FRAISE (STRAWBERRY) - France
21. "." (FULL STOP) - New Zealand
22. SARAH - Morocco
4 Likes
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by Kingkamal(m): 9:35am
Stupid parents with big agenda. Thought this kind of nonsense only exist in USA.
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by AntiGod: 9:35am
They should have the right to name their kids what ever they want
This same German government sometimes pay the citizens to use electric
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by mosho2good: 9:35am
who Lucifer help except to cause madness and commotion among people and why would I name a child Lucifer for God sake...
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by EWAagoyin(m): 9:35am
Can I name my child pharoah
1 Like
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 9:36am
Oyinbo with their wahala,of Al the name in the world one will opt for the name Lucifer?
3 Likes
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by Jaynom(m): 9:36am
czarina:The Meaning of LUCIFER(bearer of light etc) carries more Weight than Moses (drawn from water)
1 Like
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by JamesReacher(m): 9:37am
rekinomtla:Seun oya relocate
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by correctguy101(m): 9:37am
rekinomtla:
Gross,
Are they like suffering from a curse
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by smithsydny(m): 9:38am
I love these
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by Built2last: 9:38am
Why not Judas
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by georginho69: 9:38am
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by mployer(m): 9:38am
rekinomtla:
This information is false. Please Google 'religion in Albania' to get the real truth. Don't believe everything you read here.
18 Likes
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by PenisCaP: 9:38am
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by SuperSuave(m): 9:38am
rekinomtla:wow! why am I just hearing about this today?
*modified*
so it's all lies sef! shame on you!
4 Likes
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by Felixalex(m): 9:39am
They are more concerned with the meaning of the name, I believe
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by Bratking(m): 9:39am
Such wicked parents. out of all names and they picked Lucifer? At least, give the baby a chance na. Good one from Germany.
1 Like
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by jonadaft: 9:39am
But they can name IT Jesus abi
1 Like
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by correctguy101(m): 9:40am
mployer:
I for fear o.
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by correctguy101(m): 9:41am
But Oyinbo people sef, any small thing they'll go to court.
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by nmanma1(f): 9:41am
why name him lucifer instead of satan. funny parents
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by ivolt: 9:41am
rekinomtla:
Liar.
Do you know that witches are burned at the stake in the Vatican?
Of course, this is no longer true except in the imaginary world of rekinomtla.
2 Likes
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by NPComplete: 9:41am
rekinomtla:
Another lying ignorant Christian. You guys make it hard for irreligious people like me to continue to believe in Christianity with these kind of lies. You are a disgrace.
So the Holy Spirit couldn't tell u that your information is wrong? Later u will be claiming u speak in tongues and raise the dead and see the future. Common publicly available information, your "holy spirit", the one u claim is also the same as God, couldn't help u with. Now u have shamed Christians. Lmao
7 Likes
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by masterP042(m): 9:41am
rekinomtla:
Fake
5 Likes
|Re: German Parents Not Allowed To Name Their Child Lucifer by czarina(f): 9:42am
Jaynom:hmm... Nice but can you name your child that?
