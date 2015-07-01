Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Should I Leave The Church Because Of Him? Pease I Need Your Advice (8817 Views)

Good evening nairalanders...everyones advice will be greatly appreciated...



I've been attending this particular church for three years now,he's been there before i came,he's newly married too and his wife attends same church too...it all started around march last year,he started getting close to me,at first i took it as nothing but as days pass by,he comes more closer to me...



He loves talking to me more,he sometimes keeps chair for me which i always decline and when i sit somewhere else,he tries sitting there too,he touches me whenever he laughs...



The other day we attend a youth conference,he was one of the cordinator,he openly said that i am his best friend,good thing his wife was not present.



Caught his wife staring at me most times,pleading with me seriously with her eyes,i felt sorry for her,she has noticed the unusual closeness between i and her husband,tho she has not approached me about it.



I have tried all my best to distance myself from him but he ain't succumbing so i have decided to leave the church,i don't know if i have taken the right decision,leaving the church because of a man.



I've also told the pastor but after warning him,he still continued after a week or two...

Please your advice will be appreciated... 3 Likes



New Living Translation Romans 14:23

But if you have doubts about whether or not you should eat something, you are sinning if you go ahead and do it. For you are not following your convictions. If you do anything you believe is not right, you are sinning.





Matthew 5:29

New Living Translation

So if your eye--even your good eye--causes you to lust, gouge it out and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to be thrown into hell.





Those two scriptures above should help you tell anyone who cares to know why you have to leave that church... it is not a bad church but since the pastor can not be firm and disciplinary on misconducts then YOU ARE NOT SAFE. I KNOW HE MAY HAVE YOUR NUMBER orr YOUR HOUSE ADDRESS....

Kindly leave else you have sown a seed for someone else to destroy your own HOME. Its usually in men's undisciplined nature to CHEAT... do not be the tool of the devil.



Those two scriptures above should help you tell anyone who cares to know why you have to leave that church... it is not a bad church but since the pastor can not be firm and disciplinary on misconducts then YOU ARE NOT SAFE. I KNOW HE MAY HAVE YOUR NUMBER orr YOUR HOUSE ADDRESS....Kindly leave else you have sown a seed for someone else to destroy your own HOME. Its usually in men's undisciplined nature to CHEAT... do not be the tool of the devil.

Seun. dont leave ur place of worship.

dont leave ur place of worship.

Explicitly tell him that you are not comfortable with him around you that if he keeps that up, you might ave to report him to the pastor and your folks.. trust me he will pick race. chao





Brb This na romance thread with religious backingsBrb 6 Likes

I just dont see it..... nothing......so

Ma dear to be fair am glad, you refuse his advance,

be prayerful always , dis are wolfs in sheep clothing in our churches dose days, leaving becos of him ids NT the solution, put it in prayer, and pray alway to boast ur faith, and overcome his temptation, 1 Like

Tell his wife u don't like d way he is coming too closer to u. Problem solved 28 Likes

I think it's time to speak to the man in front of his wife since he is not taking your private warnings seriously. As much as possible keep your distance from him and the wife after the talk.

Also the pastor of the church needs to step up in his responsibility of being a good shepherd who protects his flocks from wolves.

Do not let the devil chase you out from your place of your blessings except you feel your blessing is no longer there. 14 Likes 1 Share

DrMuzoic:

I think it's time to speak to the man in front of his wife since he is not taking your private warnings seriously. As much as possible keep your distance from him and the wife after the talk.

Also the pastor of the church needs to step up in his responsibility of being a good shepherd who protects his flocks from wolves.

Do not let the devil chase you out from your place of your blessings except you feel your blessing is no longer there.

HarunaWest:



dont leave ur place of worship.

Explicitly tell him that you are not comfortable with him around you that if he keeps that up, you might ave to report him to the pastor and your folks.. trust me he will pick race. chao I've talked to him and i have also report him to the pastor but he still persisted! I've talked to him and i have also report him to the pastor but he still persisted!

Okay. Now listen...



When next he comes close to you, give him a very thunderous and earth shaking slap. I mean, slap him as if your life depends on it.



And yes, if after the slap and his mumuism still never fly comot, then take this next and final step.



On a normal Sunday afternoon, at the very climax of the church service, walk up to the alter and grab the microphone and say: 'Abeg make una open una ear well well for this special announcement wey I want yarn una now now now. Shebi una see that ashawo man over there (pointing at his direction)? Abeg, make una help me beg am to leave me alone ooo. Else, the next time him come near me, na thunder from sango and amadioha combined go fire am'.



Okay. Now listen...

When next he comes close to you, give him a very thunderous and earth shaking slap. I mean, slap him as if your life depends on it.

And yes, if after the slap and his mumuism still never fly comot, then take this next and final step.

On a normal Sunday afternoon, at the very climax of the church service, walk up to the alter and grab the microphone and say: 'Abeg make una open una ear well well for this special announcement wey I want yarn una now now now. Shebi una see that ashawo man over there (pointing at his direction)? Abeg, make una help me beg am to leave me alone ooo. Else, the next time him come near me, na thunder from sango and amadioha combined go fire am'.

When you're done, just drop the mic there and begin go your house. Problem solved.

dingbang:

Tell his wife u don't like d way he is coming too closer to u. Problem solved



Or rather tell him you ain't comfy with his gestures and ud tell his wife if he continues, but if he's adamant, ud go for the advice I quoted Or rather tell him you ain't comfy with his gestures and ud tell his wife if he continues, but if he's adamant, ud go for the advice I quoted

Splinz:





Okay. Now listen...



When next he comes close to you, give him a very thunderous and earth shaking slap. I mean, slap him as if your life depends on it.



And yes, if after the slap and his mumuism still never fly comot, then take this next and final step.



On a normal Sunday afternoon, at the very climax of the church service, walk up to the alter and grab the microphone and say: 'Abeg make una open una ear well for this special announcement wey I want yarn una now now now. Shebi una see that ashawo man over there (pointing at his direction)? Abeg, make una help me beg am to leave me alone ooo. Else, the next time him come near me, na thunder from amadioha and ifa combined go fire am'.



When you're done, just drop the mic there and begin go your house. Problem solved.

U are damn funny! U are damn funny! 3 Likes

refiner:



U are damn funny!

Doing such might be effective but have dangerous repercussions. As you know people can do disastful things in the name of Love SORRY Lust. Like school/church shootings, suicide, beating wife out of frustration.



Maintain and increase your distance from him. And Pray to the living God who can turn his heart away from you.



If you decide to leave, the best church I can recommend to you is THE LORD'S CHOSEN @Ijesha Bustop. (The HQ). There are also branches close to you. Doing such might be effective but have dangerous repercussions. As you know people can do disastful things in the name of Love SORRY Lust. Like school/church shootings, suicide, beating wife out of frustration.Maintain and increase your distance from him. And Pray to the living God who can turn his heart away from you.If you decide to leave, the best church I can recommend to you is THE LORD'S CHOSEN @Ijesha Bustop. (The HQ). There are also branches close to you. 1 Like 1 Share

There is a mutual attraction between the two of you. Deep within you, you want him too, and he can sense this. You are the one unconsciously encouraging him.



There is nothing the pastor or anyone can do to stop this mutual attraction. Only distance can work. If you are sincere, and don't want to cause a scandal, then change your church. If he then follows you there, or to the house, then you people can keep it descreet.



Though I wonder the kind of worship u people say you are doing in the churches these days. Must you go to church? 9 Likes 2 Shares

@ refiner



its very simple



straight forward answer



1. don't leave the church



2. make his wife your best friend. be more close to her than he can imagine



3. distance him or ignore him when ever he is alone, act as if you don't see him.



4. when ever he comes to you, put his wife before him, example when ever he comes close ask him how is your wife MORE



5. if possible when he gets close, tell him your fiancée is calling you fake the call and leave 4 Likes

robosky02:







come don't try this here





you no see boys to mingle







if you want him to let you be digrace him in camera







but if u want him to let you be and at the same time hate you just disgrace him in public shikina well its simpleif you want him to let you be digrace him in camerabut if u want him to let you be and at the same time hate you just disgrace him in public shikina



Nne, biko u know d 'real' meaning of acid?



Eyahhh, I guessed so.



OK, I'll help u out:



A ~ A



C ~ Chemical



I ~ Induced



D ~ Damage





**A woman is #territorial# by nature.



**By d time u get 'there' ,u'll know better how d poor woman is feeling right now!



**If it means u changing church because of ds, kindly do so. Its 4 ur safety. And pls, don't 4 once fool urself into thinkin dt d wife does not know what is happening. Women, are intuitively blessed with a better nose to 'smell' an affair even b4 d he-goat of a husband realises DT he's been bitten by Medusa's fangs.



**Note dt a woman scorned can resort to any length to protect/regain her territory. I shudder tobthink of what dt corrossive liquid can do to ur face ...,....urgggh..... God forbid! #Change Church if possible !



http://pulse.ng/gist/height-of-jealousy-angry-wife-bathes-husbands-girlfriend-with-acid-id4107411.html



**A man who doesn't regard his spiritual father's (pastor's rebuke won't abide by d wife's rebuke neither! #No point discussing d issue with the wife, she already sees u as a rival, if u must continue with d church in concern, let ur inhospitality towardz d man be very,very visible to all (especially d wife) and sundry! Remember, action speaks louder dn words. By the time u put up this 'tho I respect u, yet u are not welcome in my zone' attitude continuously towards him, he'll finally get d drift into his thick deek skull and give u ur space!



In ur church mind, u be like: 'Awa not do anything o; I'm on my own lane o'









Nne, biko u know d 'real' meaning of acid?

Eyahhh, I guessed so.

OK, I'll help u out:

A ~ A

C ~ Chemical

I ~ Induced

D ~ Damage

**A woman is #territorial# by nature.

**By d time u get 'there' ,u'll know better how d poor woman is feeling right now!

**If it means u changing church because of ds, kindly do so. Its 4 ur safety. And pls, don't 4 once fool urself into thinkin dt d wife does not know what is happening. Women, are intuitively blessed with a better nose to 'smell' an affair even b4 d he-goat of a husband realises DT he's been bitten by Medusa's fangs.

**Note dt a woman scorned can resort to any length to protect/regain her territory. I shudder tobthink of what dt corrossive liquid can do to ur face ...,....urgggh..... God forbid! #Change Church if possible !

**A man who doesn't regard his spiritual father's (pastor's rebuke won't abide by d wife's rebuke neither! #No point discussing d issue with the wife, she already sees u as a rival, if u must continue with d church in concern, let ur inhospitality towardz d man be very,very visible to all (especially d wife) and sundry! Remember, action speaks louder dn words. By the time u put up this 'tho I respect u, yet u are not welcome in my zone' attitude continuously towards him, he'll finally get d drift into his thick skull and give u ur space!

In ur church mind, u be like: 'Awa not do anything o; I'm on my own lane o'

In ur rival's d wife's mind, she be like.....'Ehn-ehn, so na u wan snatch my bae, shey?'

Prince16:

@ refiner

Nne, biko u know d 'real' meaning of acid?



Eyahhh, I guessed so.



OK, I'll help u out:



A ~ A



C ~ Chemical



I ~ Induced



D ~ Damage





**A woman is #territorial# by nature.



**By d time u get 'there' ,u'll know better how d poor woman is feeling right now!



**If it means u changing church because of ds, kindly do so. Its 4 ur safety. And pls, don't 4 once fool urself into thinkin dt d wife does not know what is happening. Women, are intuitively blessed with a better nose to 'smell' an affair even b4 d he-goat of a husband realises DT he's been bitten by Medusa's fangs.



**Note dt a woman scorned can resort to any length to protect/regain her territory. I shudder tobthink of what dt corrossive liquid can do to ur face ...,....urgggh..... God forbid! #Change Church if possible !



http://pulse.ng/gist/height-of-jealousy-angry-wife-bathes-husbands-girlfriend-with-acid-id4107411.html



**A man who doesn't regard his spiritual father's (pastor's rebuke won't abide by d wife's rebuke neither! #No point discussing d issue with the wife, she already sees u as a rival, if u must continue with d church in concern, let ur inhospitality towardz d man be very,very visible to all (especially d wife) and sundry! Remember, action speaks louder dn words. By the time u put up this 'tho I respect u, yet u are not welcome in my zone' attitude continuously towards him, he'll finally get d drift into his thick deek skull and give u ur space!



In ur church mind, u be like: 'Awa not do anything o; I'm on my own lane o'









In ur rival's d wife's Judge mind, she be like.....'Ehn-ehn, so na u wan snatch my bae, shey?'

Refiner come oo finally it here.

I believe you are enjoying the whole thing as well, if not, you know how to stop him, if the guy is very ugly and a stammerer, you won't have come to Nairaland to seek advice on how to stop.. You better do something before the wife do you many things.........

You must have red in in NL here one time or other places where ACID is what ends a matter like this. 1 Like

my brother Splinz too much nollywood dey worry you.











and as for you madam potential husband snatcher go get a Man/Husband so that the brother can see some seriousness in you abeg.

Leaving a church solely because of that can be term LAME (owing to the fact that the man has not approach you for what your mind is hallucinating) and moreover if it was so according to your illusion, dissipating from such place of worship is not the Best thing to do to salvage yourself from the sinking man boat but rather smirk him whenever he try to touch you and begin to act weird toward him whenever he make his seat closer to you.

Doing this will signal to him that you easily get irritated by his presence.

If you leave basically because of this, i can tell you that you are just attending the church without any value added to your life.