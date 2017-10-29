Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Five Things You Never Knew About Jehovah's Witnesses. (8899 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chatdom rights reserved (c)

.

A large number Jehovah's witnesses (in person) have this secreted attributes of not letting or bringing to public, most of their beliefs (is it because of the impression majority have on them?). In my own view, I think the impression has nothing to do with the religion but particular persons in the religion (who overreact). Therefore, why blame religion over a person's action?

.

A life experience between a Witness and a guy he met on field ministry.

.



I actually one day noticed a Witness in the field service preaching to a guy. On the long run, he offered the guy a tract and Awake! then the guy also brought a brochure to offer to the witness and said 'if you take mine, I'll take yours.' The witness responded: 'sorry, I am not allowed to collect that from you but you may have mine.' The guy fired back 'why?' The witness responded 'because mine teaches about God's kingdom.' The guy was like 'mine teaches about Satan's kingdom, right?' (...)

.

.

You may be thinking sth, well this attitude by this Witness was unprofessional and ego-centric. The Witnesses are taught in the Theocractic Ministry school, accompanied with the Reasoning From The Scriptures reference booklet to - not only try to let people see their points while preaching, but also -- hear others view. Therefore, what do we call that witness above? Well, unprofessional. Some other things alike too happen, like when they invite you over to the Kingdom Halls and you invite them to a Church Crusade; some will be all rejection. Well, here are things you never knew:

.

1. They do not have their own bible. I get this all the time that their Bible is quite very distinct from others. How true is this? Well, let me surprise you, they only rewrote a modern-word version of still, the original bible manuscripts that every other bible translator wrote from. In the New World Translation of The Holy Scriptures, the name of God, Jehovah, is used more than in other bible translation who replaced it with 'Lord'.

.

2. They believe people will go to heaven. Yes, they do, they believe a small number will make heaven and the righteous rest, inherit the earth, the promised paradise.

.

3. They don't do birthdays and festive periods like Christmas, Halloween, Easter etc. Halloween apart which is somewhat demonic, they believe that the outcome of the people who celebrated birthdays in the Bible took bloodshed (Pharoah's birthday,John the Baptist head). And for Christmas, it's pagan; Jesus was not born on Christmas day, which is true.

.

4. They are not a cult group. Believe me when I tell you this, all their teachings are focused on the Bible. If a Witness made a misuse of the bible, it's imperfection and not because 'he is a Witness, that's what they do'.

.

5. A woman can not lead the flock. Yes, this is driven from the new testament where Paul etc., took on the congregation of God. A man is the head, so it is.

.

Some other things are clapping to praise songs, using their Kingdom melodies, etc. Truth is, before you judge, do some research, some things you judge are actually how it should be.

.

Origin: http://www.chatdom.com.ng/tourism/five-things-you-never-knew-about-jehovah%27s-witnesses/msg44/#msg44

. A large number Jehovah's witnesses (in person) have this secreted attributes of not letting or bringing to public, most of their beliefs (is it because of the impression majority have on them?). In my own view, I think the impression has nothing to do with the religion but particular persons in the religion (who overreact). Therefore, why blame religion over a person's action?I actually one day noticed a Witness in the field service preaching to a guy. On the long run, he offered the guy a tract andthen the guy also brought a brochure to offer to the witness and said 'if you take mine, I'll take yours.' The witness responded: 'sorry, I amto collect that from you but you may have mine.' The guy fired back 'why?' The witness responded 'because mine teaches about God's kingdom.' The guy was like 'mine teaches about Satan's kingdom, right?' (...)You may be thinking sth, well this attitude by this Witness was unprofessional and ego-centric. The Witnesses are taught in the Theocractic Ministry school, accompanied with the Reasoning From The Scriptures reference booklet to - not only try to let people see their points while preaching, but also -- hear others view. Therefore, what do we call that witness above? Well, unprofessional. Some other things alike too happen, like when they invite you over to the Kingdom Halls and you invite them to a Church Crusade; some will be all rejection. Well, here are things you never knew:1.I get this all the time that their Bible is quite very distinct from others. How true is this? Well, let me surprise you, they only rewrote a modern-word version of still, the original bible manuscripts that every other bible translator wrote from. In the New World Translation of The Holy Scriptures, the name of God, Jehovah, is used more than in other bible translation who replaced it with 'Lord'.2.Yes, they do, they believe a small number will make heaven and the righteous rest, inherit the earth, the promised paradise.3.Halloween apart which is somewhat demonic, they believe that the outcome of the people who celebrated birthdays in the Bible took bloodshed (Pharoah's birthday,John the Baptist head). And for Christmas, it's pagan; Jesus was not born on Christmas day, which is true.4.Believe me when I tell you this, all their teachings are focused on the Bible. If a Witness made a misuse of the bible, it's imperfection and not because 'he is a Witness, that's what they do'.5.Yes, this is driven from the new testament where Paul etc., took on the congregation of God. A man is the head, so it is.Some other things are clapping to praise songs, using their Kingdom melodies, etc. Truth is, before you judge, do some research, some things you judge are actually how it should be. 12 Likes 2 Shares

In your first point: they HAVE their own bible because they re-wrote it to suit them and their doctrine...



In your third point: Nobody said Jesus was born on 25th December. Rather christians chose that day to commemorate his birth....if they won't celebrate it, their choice



In summary, they are nice and generous people but they posses this 'holier than thou' attitude which they easily exhibit as they will never accept anything from you not even to PRAY together (as was the case with a classmate of mine) and wen they come on their house evangelism.



Also they don't accept giving of offerings in church or paying of tithe. They attribute it to contributing money for the church leaders 28 Likes 2 Shares

jehova witness are guilty of all you mentioned above. Try harder next time 7 Likes 1 Share

well said, once had a witness DAT comes around for years, truth is,dis guys are so caring and accommodating. lots if misconceptions about dem.. 18 Likes

Oye0404:

well said, once had a witness DAT comes around for years, truth is,dis guys are so caring and accommodating. lots if misconceptions about dem.. That's true bro. chubbyswit:

jehova witness are guilty of all you mentioned above. Try harder next time A dictionary quote this as 'ignorance.' Sexy20:

In your first point: they HAVE their own bible because they re-wrote it to suit them and their doctrine...



In your third point: Nobody said Jesus was born on 25th December. Rather christians chose that day to commemorate his birth....if they won't celebrate it, their choice



In summary, they are nice and generous people but they posses this 'holier than thou' attitude which they easily exhibit as they will never accept anything from you not even to PRAY together (as was the case with a classmate of mine) and wen they come on their house evangelism.



Also they don't accept giving of offerings in church or paying of tithe. They attribute it to contributing money for the church leaders





It's funny to see you use the sin of one man to judge a religion, that means, every hooker in a night-club goes to a church, sure, all their church goers are hookers too.

I just told you the simple truth, you are left to choose among believing or otherwise. That's true bro.A dictionary quote this as 'ignorance.'It's funny to see you use the sin of one man to judge a religion, that means, every hooker in a night-club goes to a church, sure, all their church goers are hookers too.I just told you the simple truth, you are left to choose among believing or otherwise. 8 Likes 2 Shares

They remain the most peaceful Christian denomination.



They do not pay tithes



They are the only Christian denomination yet to be commercialized.



They are my favourite.



Cons:



They do not recite the national anthem.



They do not participate in elections.



They do not accept blood transfusion. 28 Likes 1 Share

Christians, read this before you try to fight one another:



There are different kinds of service, but the same Lord.

1 Corinthians 12:5 NIV



“Teacher,” said John, “we saw someone driving out demons in your name and we told him to stop, because he was not one of us.” “Do not stop him,” Jesus said. “For no one who does a miracle in my name can in the next moment say anything bad about me, for whoever is not against us is for us.

Mark 9:38‭-‬40 NIV 5 Likes 1 Share

Sexy20:

In your first point: they HAVE their own bible because they re-wrote it to suit them and their doctrine...



Wasn't the bible you read rewritten? Why was it not left in the original hebrew and Aramaic versions. Why do you have King James, Revised Standard etc versions of the bible? Wasn't the bible you read rewritten? Why was it not left in the original hebrew and Aramaic versions. Why do you have King James, Revised Standard etc versions of the bible? 9 Likes

ok

I heard they do not marry from other Churches ... Why is that ? 1 Like

1)Re-writing a few words in the bible is same as having a personalized bible, so their bible is df cos of the words rewritten

2) the belief that sm ppl will get heaven while others earth sounds so carnal, like dividing paradise into high and low society

3) the birthday of Herod was mentioned in the bible due to its significance in christdom, not because is bad, and we know Christ wasn't born on Christmas

4) I know they are not cult group but they have cultists just like all other churches

5)a woman can't lead is just their personal doctrine, a man is a head of his family not head of everyone.

But all and all I think they are not different from other Christians, like we are all striving to make heaven 5 Likes

Knock knock knock 3 Likes

JW all the way. 1 Like

JEHOVAH'S WITNESS IS A CULT!!



REPEAT X1000





You dont marry outside your church. you guys dont even have real friends outside your church.





And what is this nonsense that women can't lead the church? Misogyny? 6 Likes

Ndi Ama Jehovah lol





They like preaching to others but wont even give preachers from other church listening ear let alone listen to their preaching. Very bad habit if u ask me.



They not open to correction and believe their doctrine is peerfect.



Had a JW classmate that would sit down or do something else during prayers as if its not the same God you praying to.



Btw a Witness once told me they not Christians, that they are on their own. 4 Likes

I rather be a pagan than be a JW 8 Likes

Hushpuppi:

I heard they do not marry from other Churches ... Why is that ? mimicking someone living a fake life, gucci ko,egusi ni mimicking someone living a fake life, gucci ko,egusi ni

To me Jehovah's witness are among the few Christian sect performing true evangelism. 11 Likes 1 Share

They are not Christians. 1 Like

I love Jehovah witness . they're the best type of Christians out there,they are extremely kind and are not scammers like the conventional Christians.

mind you,I'm a muslim 18 Likes 2 Shares





◄ 2 Timothy 3:5 ►

Verse (Click for Chapter)

New International Version

having a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.



New Living Translation

They will act religious, but they will reject the power that could make them godly. Stay away from people like that!



English Standard Version

having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.



Berean Study Bible

having a form of godliness but denying its power. Turn away from such as these!



Berean Literal Bible

having a form of godliness but denying its power. And turn away from these.



New American Standard Bible

holding to a form of godliness, although they have denied its power; Avoid such men as these.



King James Bible

Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.



Holman Christian Standard Bible

holding to the form of godliness but denying its power. Avoid these people!



International Standard Version

They will hold to an outward form of godliness but deny its power. Stay away from such people.



NET Bible

They will maintain the outward appearance of religion but will have repudiated its power. So avoid people like these.



New Heart English Bible

holding a form of godliness, but having denied the power thereof. Turn away from these, also.



Aramaic Bible in Plain English

Who have a form of God-worship and are far from his power; remove from you those who are such.



GOD'S WORD® Translation

They will appear to have a godly life, but they will not let its power change them. Stay away from such people.



New American Standard 1977

holding to a form of godliness, although they have denied its power; and avoid such men as these.



Jubilee Bible 2000

having the appearance of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.



King James 2000 Bible

Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.



American King James Version

Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.



American Standard Version

holding a form of godliness, but having denied the power thereof. From these also turn away.



Douay-Rheims Bible

Having an appearance indeed of godliness, but denying the power thereof. Now these avoid.



Darby Bible Translation

having a form of piety but denying the power of it: and from these turn away.



English Revised Version

holding a form of godliness, but having denied the power thereof: from these also turn away.



Webster's Bible Translation

Having a form of godliness, but denying its power: from such turn away.



Weymouth New Testament

and will keep up a make-believe of piety and yet live in defiance of its power. Turn away from people of this sort.



World English Bible

holding a form of godliness, but having denied its power. Turn away from these, also.



Young's Literal Translation

having a form of piety, and its power having denied; and from these be turning away, Jw can be summed up with this verse◄ 2 Timothy 3:5 ►Verse (Click for Chapter)New International Versionhaving a form of godliness but denying its power. Have nothing to do with such people.New Living TranslationThey will act religious, but they will reject the power that could make them godly. Stay away from people like that!English Standard Versionhaving the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.Berean Study Biblehaving a form of godliness but denying its power. Turn away from such as these!Berean Literal Biblehaving a form of godliness but denying its power. And turn away from these.New American Standard Bibleholding to a form of godliness, although they have denied its power; Avoid such men as these.King James BibleHaving a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.Holman Christian Standard Bibleholding to the form of godliness but denying its power. Avoid these people!International Standard VersionThey will hold to an outward form of godliness but deny its power. Stay away from such people.NET BibleThey will maintain the outward appearance of religion but will have repudiated its power. So avoid people like these.New Heart English Bibleholding a form of godliness, but having denied the power thereof. Turn away from these, also.Aramaic Bible in Plain EnglishWho have a form of God-worship and are far from his power; remove from you those who are such.GOD'S WORD® TranslationThey will appear to have a godly life, but they will not let its power change them. Stay away from such people.New American Standard 1977holding to a form of godliness, although they have denied its power; and avoid such men as these.Jubilee Bible 2000having the appearance of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.King James 2000 BibleHaving a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.American King James VersionHaving a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.American Standard Versionholding a form of godliness, but having denied the power thereof. From these also turn away.Douay-Rheims BibleHaving an appearance indeed of godliness, but denying the power thereof. Now these avoid.Darby Bible Translationhaving a form of piety but denying the power of it: and from these turn away.English Revised Versionholding a form of godliness, but having denied the power thereof: from these also turn away.Webster's Bible TranslationHaving a form of godliness, but denying its power: from such turn away.Weymouth New Testamentand will keep up a make-believe of piety and yet live in defiance of its power. Turn away from people of this sort.World English Bibleholding a form of godliness, but having denied its power. Turn away from these, also.Young's Literal Translationhaving a form of piety, and its power having denied; and from these be turning away, 9 Likes

JW is a cult that has so brainwashed their members.



How can you tell your congregation not to send their children to school.





How do u tell them not to take blood transfusion (my uncle died out ofnthos stupidity and now the family discovered the truth. They left the church and the other members stopped talking and associating with them becaise they have become sinners )





How do u tell them to no worm and make money bit when they work and make that unholy money you tell th to bring it and spend in church.





Read statistics and see the bearish way JW is going globally. Not talking about nigeria. Of coursebrhey will be the last to realise anything. 3 Likes





Nice people.



Hey, no blame me, I have a few in my family and friends circles. No probs as it is except my mom that wants me to become one too.



Someone like me? Before six months na dem go pursue me by themselves.



I already like me being irreligious jor, no need to complicate my life.



Just imagine someone like me starts preaching and all those smallie I don hold for "0ne c0rner" come see me or I go preach for their house Jehovah's witnesses?Nice people.Hey, no blame me, I have a few in my family and friends circles. No probs as it is except my mom that wants me to become one too.Someone like me? Before six months na dem go pursue me by themselves.I already like me being irreligious jor, no need to complicate my life.Just imagine someone like me starts preaching and all those smallie I don hold for "0ne c0rner" come see meor I go preach for their house 5 Likes

sinaj:

Ama Jehovah lol you are not joor you are not joor

@ chatinent Jehovah Witnesses are not allowed to be musicians but Will be among the first to download the latest Secular music in the town, yet they don't vote and don't sing national anthem, saying they only serve the living God 3 Likes

nawa o! thought most would be in church by now but more than 300people are viewing and I'm sure only few are muslims

The bible was rewritten by them, they changed some words and if I remember well one particular verse in KJV or more is missing 3 Likes

Oga abi na madam, 99% of JWs are guilty of most of the things you wrote there. The only thing that I don't like is that, you will give me your Awake and tract and I gladly accept it. Hold on, here's mine and then you say no, it is against our doctrine for me to collect it. That's all shades of wrong. Do unto others what you wish them do to you. Is that not also in their Holy Scriptures? On one occasion, some JWs refused to enter a bus which someone who invited them for a party made available for them. Guess why? Because it was a church bus that the was rented and so they said they can't enter a vehicle with Church written on it. They don't celebrate Christmas yet they accept Christmas bonuses in companies they work in. Make we dey do dey go oh. Na the Last day we go hear result for all these our funny doctrines and Christianity we dey form. 4 Likes

MrHighSea:

Knock knock knock

- Who is there? - Jehovah Witness - ............. - Knock Knock - ............. - Knock Knock Knock Knock - Who is there? - Jehovah Witness - ............. - Knock Knock - ............. - Knock Knock Knock Knock

PierreDeFermath:

you are not joor am not. Lol I didnt say i am.



Ama Jehovah is another name they are called. am not. Lol I didnt say i am.Ama Jehovah is another name they are called. 1 Like 1 Share