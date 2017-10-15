₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,906 members, 3,854,481 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 08:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) (27290 Views)
Omowole Isaac: Self-Acclaimed "Jesus Christ" Appears In Lagos (video) - SR / Jesus-like Image Appears In Markudi Church (pic) / Mother Mary Appears In Kaduna State. (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by Wizvic99: 1:22pm
According to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Cbcn who shared these photos Mother Mary Appeared in Edo StateSee the caption of the post below;
History has repeated itself here in Benin City, Nigeria during the National Marian Congress. Just like what happened 100 years ago at Fatima, Portugal reoccurred on 13th October, 2017. What a great miracle from our mother Mary, Our Lady of Fatima…
http://www.gistb4u.com/photos-virgin-mary-appears-edo-state-nigeria-catholic-conference/
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by uzoormah(m): 1:24pm
where is she?
FTC!!! After how many years.. God don punish devil today!
150 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by dingbang(m): 1:27pm
Lol...
5 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by okosodo: 1:28pm
These people are sick
95 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 1:29pm
Who did this to us? Chai!
123 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 1:31pm
Our lady of Fatima
Pray for us
92 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 1:33pm
Op has taken that delta weed again... So cloud now is virgin mary #issokay
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 1:33pm
Op has taken that delta weed again... So cloud now is virgin mary #issokay
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 1:38pm
.
32 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by zionmade1: 1:42pm
Everyday i try hard to convince myself that catholics are not idolaters but these kinds of news keep dealing blows to that believe.
Stupidity is wen u ask mary who is in heaven to help u talk to the person who lives in u. Wat sort of ignorance is that? All through the books of Acts from 3-Revelation there was no where any reverence to mary was made, is it that catholics are wiser than the apostles.
Hope we all make heaven at the end of the day
110 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by XD3G: 1:42pm
Apparition abi Hallucination?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by An2elect2: 1:46pm
Who is surprised
Easy to find a racist who admits he is racist now
Easy to find a sexist who admits he is sexist.
Truly these were not easy but when we viewed in comparison to Catholics accepting their idolatry, we found they were
9 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by obojememe: 2:00pm
Black people
3 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 2:04pm
Wow she finally changed to cloud instead of statues
6 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by smile11s(m): 2:05pm
I am Catholic. But why do we use a white woman to represent Mary and also Jesus. Baffles me tho.
10 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by divv75: 2:45pm
Thanks be to God for this Great Miracle of the Sun.....we are encourage to see the Video to appreciate Miracle of the Sun associated to Mother Mary... Also very important to appreciate the Mother Of God and always pray for her intercession ..Our Lady of Fatima Pray for us Amen..The Mystery very few people refused to accept....
16 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 3:26pm
Ar they now Worshipping the sun?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by talented143(m): 3:43pm
Its called flashing sun phenomenon, browse it, lots of YouTube videos on it,
Nigerians can attribute anything to religion,
Even if its true, I wonder how Sun becomes Mary,
I watch the video on it.
I Dont have Mb I would have posted to videos.
Go and search on fb for Igbo Chibueke's timeline,
Its flooded there
3 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by asuustrike2009: 3:49pm
IneedSugarMumy1:
7 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by umarshek6(m): 5:10pm
Wizvic99:
2 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by Differential(f): 6:10pm
Smdh
1 Like
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by Dongreat(m): 6:11pm
I swear many Nigerians deserve to suffer. With this kind of mentality why should a politician care for them when after everything they will say it’s an unseen being that solve their problems.
Many Nigerians don’t read else they will know religion was created to suppress the illetrate and bend them to the elite will.
Mary appear but what I am seeing is a sky ready to rain. As Mary appeal so hope their stufferings has ended.
Muchi Muchi people
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 6:11pm
OK
5 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by sainty2k3(m): 6:11pm
Please where is the own 'virgin Mary o'
The blue or the white sky
Can someone just outline her shape for us in this sky
4 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by castrol180(m): 6:11pm
Vagina Virgin virility Mary on the surface of heaven...
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by BlaiseBankss(m): 6:11pm
If you want to deliver a news like dis upload a video.... Don't koman be putting only pictures
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by Rayhandrinni(m): 6:12pm
Lol, virgin Mary slessor abi who?
Una de whyne me? Hot sun! Say na Mary
Lol I laugh
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by KunkAcid: 6:12pm
VIRGIN MARY?
When she purportedly appeared did she introduce herself as a virgin or you guys got someone to examine her for proof of virginity?
So after giving birth to Jesus and other children whom Joseph the carpenter fathered, her hymen was never broken right
The level of madness and ignorance being portrayed by these Orthodox religious sycophants is quite unforgiving.
Bunch of Idol worshippers claiming churchie!
Nonsense!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by pennywys: 6:12pm
Proudly Catholic
7 Likes
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by kiasolate: 6:12pm
Which one be cbcn
|Re: Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 6:12pm
Scam
Mary worshipers at it again
3 Likes
Why Do I Keep Slapping Guys In My Dreams? (Dream Interpretation) / Anthony Okogie's Open Letter To Buhari / Why Believers Should Speak In Tongues
Viewing this topic: dogstyle007(m), collwriters, solepager(m), OrestesDante(m), Truefaith, bamakoe(f), nwaokeleme100(m), Fitz22(f), TEYA, abimbolabolaw(m), Tensionstar(m), hacops, nosa73(m), uzoormah(m), Taiwojolly, Justicealh3(m), Vicvalentine, folarinbae2016(f), SimpleMe07, hardeyincah(m), fabian063(m), princetom17(m), Timilehin3, Papichulo8888(m), emmyw(m), terzurum5(m), tukur2002n(m), Maduhuman(m), karzyharsky(m), Augustap(f), kingchi32, Damoone(m), halilu44, Jusmudi(m), SilvanusII(m), Esogzy(m), UDOKABESTLUV(m), ayanfede(m), Iceberghill(m), ochanya21, Orpe7(m), Esanabbey, iamnamek, myhotbrain, mcayo, muahmed(m), osscarr(m), damoneymag(m), Solorrman(m), honestivo(m), mesoprogress(m), maximmajor, kyella(f), Alawi1(m), marshalj01(m), mashin(m), magnetik(m), Krisgift(f), lobell, CHARLOE(m), OptimusTD(m), aluma(m), sanfranka2(m), chubyke50, olamide452(f), DemiKOL(f), Tessie01(f), McReoz, mytym1, BIBILARY(m), rudyislife, TruthNigeria(m), Phyzoman(m), scholes0(m), farayola, okunfemm(m), alasene, Backinfront(m), humblemikel(f), HENROSHUN(m), Jhenny(f), snyperboi(m), OHCOMEON, Obasqueen(f), JuneOctober(f), aonag, nikz(f), generaliy, tonee45, gleaf, Jamesugbes(m), palamo(m), Klekonscience, honourablelumis, taiocol(m), Jskelly11, ngwoke93, sharperino(m), blessingsonflee, pweedieolamide, biggykabaka, DozieInc(m), antace(m), spyg1(m), bellazz(m), BrownTy(f), lotex(m), Kylekent59, twinjake, Ibrahim94(m), Handsomebeing(m), callola, Ugo50, Heavance(m), ndee43(m), NobleSign0r(m), prettyboi1989(m), TENHEU22(m), JBforreal, Vivly(f), primeache, Chimez93, seunlo1(m), Gularma(m), Erukulele(m), quiyyah(f), MrCyril(m), NobleRomm(m), InGodshand, itzdonkollins, Raphwise(m), adewale2018, tchijay, subtlemee(f), ablavi01, danchuzzy(m), realmindz, Phemoo10, Chigold1, Damian077 and 179 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19