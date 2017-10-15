Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Virgin Mary Appears In Edo State During Catholic Conference - CBCN (Photos) (27290 Views)

History has repeated itself here in Benin City, Nigeria during the National Marian Congress. Just like what happened 100 years ago at Fatima, Portugal reoccurred on 13th October, 2017. What a great miracle from our mother Mary, Our Lady of Fatima…



According to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Cbcn who shared these photos Mother Mary Appeared in Edo State

History has repeated itself here in Benin City, Nigeria during the National Marian Congress. Just like what happened 100 years ago at Fatima, Portugal reoccurred on 13th October, 2017. What a great miracle from our mother Mary, Our Lady of Fatima…

where is she?



FTC!!! After how many years.. God don punish devil today! 150 Likes 3 Shares

Lol... 5 Likes

These people are sick 95 Likes 5 Shares

Who did this to us? Chai! 123 Likes 10 Shares

Our lady of Fatima

Pray for us 92 Likes 2 Shares

Op has taken that delta weed again... So cloud now is virgin mary #issokay 44 Likes 1 Share

. 32 Likes

Everyday i try hard to convince myself that catholics are not idolaters but these kinds of news keep dealing blows to that believe.



Stupidity is wen u ask mary who is in heaven to help u talk to the person who lives in u. Wat sort of ignorance is that? All through the books of Acts from 3-Revelation there was no where any reverence to mary was made, is it that catholics are wiser than the apostles.

Hope we all make heaven at the end of the day 110 Likes 7 Shares

Apparition abi Hallucination? 7 Likes 1 Share

Who is surprised



Easy to find a racist who admits he is racist now

Easy to find a sexist who admits he is sexist.



Truly these were not easy but when we viewed in comparison to Catholics accepting their idolatry, we found they were 9 Likes

Black people 3 Likes

Wow she finally changed to cloud instead of statues 6 Likes

I am Catholic. But why do we use a white woman to represent Mary and also Jesus. Baffles me tho. 10 Likes

Thanks be to God for this Great Miracle of the Sun.....we are encourage to see the Video to appreciate Miracle of the Sun associated to Mother Mary... Also very important to appreciate the Mother Of God and always pray for her intercession ..Our Lady of Fatima Pray for us Amen..The Mystery very few people refused to accept.... 16 Likes 3 Shares

Ar they now Worshipping the sun? 1 Like 1 Share

Its called flashing sun phenomenon, browse it, lots of YouTube videos on it,

Nigerians can attribute anything to religion,

Even if its true, I wonder how Sun becomes Mary,

I watch the video on it.

I Dont have Mb I would have posted to videos.

Go and search on fb for Igbo Chibueke's timeline,

Its flooded there 3 Likes

IneedSugarMumy1:

Wizvic99:

Smdh 1 Like

I swear many Nigerians deserve to suffer. With this kind of mentality why should a politician care for them when after everything they will say it’s an unseen being that solve their problems.

Many Nigerians don’t read else they will know religion was created to suppress the illetrate and bend them to the elite will.

Mary appear but what I am seeing is a sky ready to rain. As Mary appeal so hope their stufferings has ended.

Muchi Muchi people 10 Likes 1 Share

OK 5 Likes

Please where is the own 'virgin Mary o'

The blue or the white sky

Can someone just outline her shape for us in this sky 4 Likes

Vagina Virgin virility Mary on the surface of heaven...

If you want to deliver a news like dis upload a video.... Don't koman be putting only pictures







Una de whyne me? Hot sun! Say na Mary

Lol I laugh Lol, virgin Mary slessor abi who?Una de whyne me? Hot sun! Say na MaryLol I laugh









VIRGIN MARY?



When she purportedly appeared did she introduce herself as a virgin or you guys got someone to examine her for proof of virginity?



So after giving birth to Jesus and other children whom Joseph the carpenter fathered, her hymen was never broken right



The level of madness and ignorance being portrayed by these Orthodox religious sycophants is quite unforgiving.









Bunch of Idol worshippers claiming churchie!







Nonsense! VIRGIN MARY?When she purportedly appeared did she introduce herself as a virgin or you guys got someone to examine her for proof of virginity?So after giving birth to Jesus and other children whom Joseph the carpenter fathered, her hymen was never broken rightThe level of madness and ignorance being portrayed by these Orthodox religious sycophants is quite unforgiving.Bunch of Idol worshippers claiming churchie!Nonsense! 15 Likes 2 Shares

Proudly Catholic 7 Likes

Which one be cbcn