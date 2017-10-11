₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of" by GistLivePro: 11:02am
The beef between Hushpuppi and Mompha was silent for two days but now it seems its back on.
Mompha has just released a chat he had with a woman who claims to be the mother of Hushpuppi’s 4year old son in the UK and Momph seized the opportunity to lash out at his one time friend once again.
Huspuppi has a 4yr old son that he
See what he wrote below…
Dear Ramoni AKA Hushpuppi Instagram celebrity. You claimed on ur previous post that i snitch on G boys and i launder money for politicians which u dont have any proof to back it up and For u also to say u gave me 70million still no proof and the other Dirty Stuffs u said i did Listen very Good i had a chat with the mother of ur first child yesterday cos i cant call her ur baby mama cos she is married now.
See more leaks>> https://www.gistlivepro.com/entertainment/scandals/hushpuppi-has-4-year-old-son-mompha/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Priscy01(f): 11:04am
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Atiku2019: 11:04am
Mompha
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by 2dice01: 11:07am
So we should fry kunu huh
8 Likes
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by yungmoney447(m): 11:10am
Nowadays no girls on socia media has PIMPLES again. God Is Great....
114 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by hola106(m): 11:10am
nonsense
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by xreal: 11:13am
You both are the same.
102 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by jerryunit48: 11:14am
These guys just dey use una dey popular small small
1 Like
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by dyadeleye(m): 11:16am
All this English sef, I don get headache already!..
69 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by OkuFaba(m): 11:18am
Mompha trying to grow his popularity like Hushpuppi. Remember how hush started by trolling celebrities.. This is just a show to attract popularity
17 Likes
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Papiikush: 11:22am
Ifa kill Hushpuppy
Ifa kill Mompha
Ifa kill those who believe their made up stories.
Ifa kill those who are promoting their made up stories.
Ifa kill you if you don't like my comment
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Thorhammer(m): 11:26am
These guys the use us catch trips
3 Likes
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by emerged01(m): 11:34am
These people are acting up. You called somebody fake and a broke guy and you just confirmed he deposited over 43m in your account.
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Yeligray(m): 11:34am
Uncle two fighting akara #220
1 Like
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by kunlesufyan(m): 11:37am
Kids!
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by hardywaltz(m): 11:39am
Am I the only person who is tired of this Husspuppi and Mompha bullshit
9 Likes
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Kobicove(m): 11:39am
What's the matter with these two old men?
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Kizyte(m): 11:39am
Make una leave this guy alone
1 Like
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Arian11(m): 11:39am
**spreads mat** **grabs popcorn**
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by laurel03: 11:40am
hushpuppi name is Ramoni....
1 Like
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by MirJay: 11:41am
This dudes are millionaires and are using this feud as a stunt to let us all know their worth.
2 Likes
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by castrol180(m): 11:42am
ok
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Daeylar(f): 11:42am
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by BlueRayDick: 11:42am
Please can they release Evans for just a week so he can kidnap these two adult babies so we can all have peace?
32 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by OriEyeLe(m): 11:42am
J
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Exclusive32: 11:42am
nairaland can promote nonsense.
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by kullozone(m): 11:42am
Me I wan fvck oh!
2 Likes
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by kolnel: 11:43am
Dudes behaving like run girls who bring themselves down
I bet they ain’t busy with work
2 Likes
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by NoFavors: 11:43am
Hushpuppi, Mompha, the woman, OP and most importantly the mod that moved this shît to frontpage are all mád.
Mtcheeeeeww
11 Likes
|Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Tbillz(m): 11:43am
Social media Takam Vs AJ. Hushpuppu bleeding profusely.
2 Likes
