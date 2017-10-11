₦airaland Forum

Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by GistLivePro: 11:02am
The beef between Hushpuppi and Mompha was silent for two days but now it seems its back on.

Mompha has just released a chat he had with a woman who claims to be the mother of Hushpuppi’s 4year old son in the UK and Momph seized the opportunity to lash out at his one time friend once again.

Huspuppi has a 4yr old son that he

See what he wrote below…

Dear Ramoni AKA Hushpuppi Instagram celebrity. You claimed on ur previous post that i snitch on G boys and i launder money for politicians which u dont have any proof to back it up and For u also to say u gave me 70million still no proof and the other Dirty Stuffs u said i did Listen very Good i had a chat with the mother of ur first child yesterday cos i cant call her ur baby mama cos she is married now.

You said u bought food for my wife and my son, So how come u couldnt take care of ur own Son for the past 3 to 4years why is it that its another man that is taking care of ur own son over my dead body another man to take care of my responsibility while am alive. I wont call ur child bastard cos i dont have any bastard outside.. For those of u supporting him calling him ur role model, is this the kind of Father/Son u wanna be to ur own family.. Olorun maje.

How will a grown up man say he wanna buy property in my name am i ur father nor ur family member, ur 43.5m in january only stayed for 2days in my acct which i transfer to the company that wanna sell the house for u. Have told u am the wrong person u will ever try this wit cos i may be cool but am dangerous once am angry For now i have to stoop so low to ur level cos i wanna deal wit u, Have told u dubai will be Very hot for u omo ale jatijati… God save u am still in indonesia Less i forget u said i bought my Range Rover on loan which u knw i got the receipt which have posted also.

Never in ur Life bite a Finger That feed u… u must Hear Word Cos u knw say i sabby u wella, Internet warrior Na now u go knw say i be mortal kombat Finish Him!!!! Brutality.. Nigga Stop lying About the private Jet Stuff and the helicopter and facial all was paid by @abudhabifargo, Same abu fargo blocked u when he found out that u a fake nigga always begging him for money Stop all this fake lifestyle and Take care of your Family… For those calling me snake, Snitch I pray to God u will all end up like him Cos omo ti ko ba toju obire yo parun ni ooo… All the burj arab and versace hotel u claimed u lodge u forgot in burj arab u only slept in the parlour cos the room was paid by ur friends.

See more leaks>> https://www.gistlivepro.com/entertainment/scandals/hushpuppi-has-4-year-old-son-mompha/

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Priscy01(f): 11:04am
Ok

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Atiku2019: 11:04am
Mompha grin
Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by 2dice01: 11:07am
So we should fry kunu huh

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by yungmoney447(m): 11:10am
Nowadays no girls on socia media has PIMPLES again. God Is Great....

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by hola106(m): 11:10am
nonsense
Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by xreal: 11:13am
You both are the same.



Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by jerryunit48: 11:14am
These guys just dey use una dey popular small small

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by dyadeleye(m): 11:16am
All this English sef, I don get headache already!..

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by OkuFaba(m): 11:18am
Mompha trying to grow his popularity like Hushpuppi. Remember how hush started by trolling celebrities.. This is just a show to attract popularity

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Papiikush: 11:22am
Ifa kill Hushpuppy
Ifa kill Mompha
Ifa kill those who believe their made up stories.
Ifa kill those who are promoting their made up stories.

Ifa kill you if you don't like my comment angry

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Thorhammer(m): 11:26am
These guys the use us catch trips

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by emerged01(m): 11:34am
These people are acting up. You called somebody fake and a broke guy and you just confirmed he deposited over 43m in your account.

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Yeligray(m): 11:34am
Uncle two fighting akara #220

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by kunlesufyan(m): 11:37am
Kids!
Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by hardywaltz(m): 11:39am
Am I the only person who is tired of this Husspuppi and Mompha bullshit

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Kobicove(m): 11:39am
What's the matter with these two old men? undecided
Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Kizyte(m): 11:39am
Make una leave this guy alone

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Arian11(m): 11:39am
**spreads mat** **grabs popcorn**
Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by laurel03: 11:40am
hushpuppi name is Ramoni....

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by MirJay: 11:41am
This dudes are millionaires and are using this feud as a stunt to let us all know their worth.

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by castrol180(m): 11:42am
ok
Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Daeylar(f): 11:42am
grin grin
Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by BlueRayDick: 11:42am
Please can they release Evans for just a week so he can kidnap these two adult babies so we can all have peace?

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by OriEyeLe(m): 11:42am
J
Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Exclusive32: 11:42am
nairaland can promote nonsense.
Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by kullozone(m): 11:42am
Me I wan fvck oh!

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by kolnel: 11:43am
Dudes behaving like run girls who bring themselves down

I bet they ain’t busy with work

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by NoFavors: 11:43am
Hushpuppi, Mompha, the woman, OP and most importantly the mod that moved this shît to frontpage are all mád.


Mtcheeeeeww

Re: Mompha: "Hushpuppi Has A 4-Year-Old Son He Does Not Take Care Of” by Tbillz(m): 11:43am
Social media Takam Vs AJ. Hushpuppu bleeding profusely.

