However while chatting with his wife on WhatsApp, Mompha blasted her terribly for giving Hushpuppi the money,you would have thought he was chatting with a piece of rag.



He even told her, "You are mad!". Read the chat below...







What currency they were talking abt? 3 Likes

What a way to treat a wife!She probably married him because she saw the cash.smh 7 Likes



You When money is involvedYou 2 Likes

The kind of relationship some ladies stays in ehn... marvels me. Just look at the way a husband is talking to his wife like a househelp......even the woman self get her own issues.









Abeg that's their problem.





I think this chat was fabricated though. 4 Likes

[quote author=elantraceey post=61841841]The kind of relationship some ladies stays the fabricated this ... marvels

the fabricated this. this is not real . hushpuppy is a very rich guy 2 Likes

Hang on...



What currency they were talking abt? $$$ $$$ 1 Like

$$$ It is AED It is AED

It is AED What's the full name. What's the full name.

What's the full name. United Arab Emirates Dirham United Arab Emirates Dirham

If my partner carries my money and gives it to someone else without telling me, i will also think she must have a screw loose up there.



I don't see any reason he shouldn't be angry with such a situation and people react differently when they're angry.



There's no proof that he beats her neither is there any proof that this is how he talks to her on a daily. So those ladies drinking extra pepper on top his matter should not choke o. If my partner carries my money and gives it to someone else without telling me, i will also think she must have a screw loose up there.I don't see any reason he shouldn't be angry with such a situation and people react differently when they're angry.There's no proof that he beats her neither is there any proof that this is how he talks to her on a daily. So those ladies drinking extra pepper on top his matter should not choke o. 4 Likes

The wife is in relationship with MONEY, not the man! The wife is in relationship with MONEY, not the man! 3 Likes

This is not just a stranger but his FRIEND! Haba even at that self does he have to insult her? Verbal abuse is same as physical abuse for me, none supersedes the other. This is not just a stranger but his FRIEND! Haba even at that self does he have to insult her? Verbal abuse is same as physical abuse for me, none supersedes the other. 4 Likes

Haba, didn't he say the money wasn't his? That means if Hush had asked him personally he wouldn't have been able to lend him. Is it all your friends you can borrow money? Will you be able to borrow your friend someone else's money??



Verbal insults suck, but i can understand his anger. His wife acted foolishly there, you can expect him to dance for joy. She even asked for 1k of the returned money..smh. Haba, didn't he say the money wasn't his? That means if Hush had asked him personally he wouldn't have been able to lend him. Is it all your friends you can borrow money? Will you be able to borrow your friend someone else's money??Verbal insults suck, but i can understand his anger. His wife acted foolishly there, you can expect him to dance for joy. She even asked for 1k of the returned money..smh. 1 Like

Though his anger is justifiable but my issue is with his attitude towards his WIFE! I agree she acted foolishly by taking her husband's money without his consent but she still told him later nau Though his anger is justifiable but my issue is with his attitude towards his WIFE! I agree she acted foolishly by taking her husband's money without his consent but she still told him later nau

Tray, Verbal assault is worse than physical abuse. It aims at destabilizing the orientation of the victim, subjecting the victim to long term torment. Physical abuse has in most times very short effects Tray, Verbal assault is worse than physical abuse. It aims at destabilizing the orientation of the victim, subjecting the victim to long term torment. Physical abuse has in most times very short effects 1 Like

no be me,mtcheww. The wife is so coolno be me,mtcheww.

The damage was already done though.



We can't be certain if she told him herself or if he found out and then confronted her.



I'm just saying that anyone would be angry in that situation. Maybe he only reacts that way when angry.



But i do agree that if he does treat his wife like this on a regular then things need to change. The damage was already done though.We can't be certain if she told him herself or if he found out and then confronted her.I'm just saying that anyone would be angry in that situation. Maybe he only reacts that way when angry.But i do agree that if he does treat his wife like this on a regular then things need to change.

Well I won't behave like the lady though neither will I live with someone that resorts to any kind of abuse when angry, there are various ways to resolve an issue without any need to get abusive.... what does 'are you mad' have to do with calming down his anger? Well I won't behave like the lady though neither will I live with someone that resorts to any kind of abuse when angry, there are various ways to resolve an issue without any need to get abusive.... what does 'are you mad' have to do with calming down his anger? 1 Like

A true husband is known when he is rich while a true wife is known when her husband/man is broke... He was harsh to his wife but come on, have you seen how harsh many girls could be on their broke boyfriend...A true husband is known when he is rich while a true wife is known when her husband/man is broke...

I can't agree with you more and a lot of people male and female inclusive don't understand this, they just say whatever they like without thinking about the impart it'll have on the hearer. I can't agree with you more and a lot of people male and female inclusive don't understand this, they just say whatever they like without thinking about the impart it'll have on the hearer.







and why am I seeing 2k and 3k



abi hush!puppy was ranting all 70 million and 20 million on the gram ohhhh mehnnnn ... tha woman is in bondage but I think her ........ forbids her from acting out on her man (suppressor), so she had better bottle it all up and act the usual everything is onand why am I seeing 2k and 3kabi hush!puppy was ranting all 70 million and 20 million on the gram

fake fake fake.



Made up chats to discredit hush P 1 Like

Bunch of lies...some physical abuse will change your destiny. Bunch of lies...some physical abuse will change your destiny.

That's the struggle with some of these women whom their husbands are well to do.

They feel great deep pain behind the scenes but outwardly, you see them on social media with their man and families looking fly and lovely and you think all is alright.

God help them all

The chat is too fake and it's all a stage 1 Like