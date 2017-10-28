₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by contactmorak: 8:00am On Oct 28
Amidst the ongoing feud between to Instagram rich boys and best friends turned enemies,Hushpuppi and Mompha, much secrets name scandals continues to be revealed.One of them is the ridiculous way Mompha treats his wife. This came into revelation yesterday when Mompha released an old WhatsApp chat in which he had a conversion with his wife concerning how Hushpuppi came to his house while he wasn't at home to ask her to lend him some money,which the wife did.
However while chatting with his wife on WhatsApp, Mompha blasted her terribly for giving Hushpuppi the money,you would have thought he was chatting with a piece of rag.
He even told her, "You are mad!". Read the chat below...
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/whatsapp-chats-of-mompha-and-his-wife-over-hushpuppi-sparks-reactionssnapshots
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by contactmorak: 8:00am On Oct 28
SEE MORE STUNNING PHOTOS OF HIS WIFE HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/whatsapp-chats-of-mompha-and-his-wife-over-hushpuppi-sparks-reactionssnapshots
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by fidalgo19: 8:03am On Oct 28
Wow
This is introspective
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by IamKashyBaby(f): 8:04am On Oct 28
Hang on...
What currency they were talking abt?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by thorpido(m): 8:13am On Oct 28
What a way to treat a wife!She probably married him because she saw the cash.smh
7 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by fidalgo19: 8:23am On Oct 28
When money is involved
You
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by elantraceey(f): 8:24am On Oct 28
The kind of relationship some ladies stays in ehn... marvels me. Just look at the way a husband is talking to his wife like a househelp......even the woman self get her own issues.
Abeg that's their problem.
I think this chat was fabricated though.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by Galaxydon1(m): 8:26am On Oct 28
[quote author=elantraceey post=61841841]The kind of relationship some ladies stays the fabricated this ... marvels
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by Galaxydon1(m): 8:27am On Oct 28
the fabricated this. this is not real . hushpuppy is a very rich guy
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by Kimcutie(m): 8:29am On Oct 28
IamKashyBaby:$$$
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by verygudbadguy(m): 8:36am On Oct 28
Kimcutie:It is AED
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by Kimcutie(m): 8:40am On Oct 28
verygudbadguy:What's the full name.
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by verygudbadguy(m): 8:45am On Oct 28
Kimcutie:United Arab Emirates Dirham
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by Next2Bezee(m): 8:50am On Oct 28
elantraceey:
If my partner carries my money and gives it to someone else without telling me, i will also think she must have a screw loose up there.
I don't see any reason he shouldn't be angry with such a situation and people react differently when they're angry.
There's no proof that he beats her neither is there any proof that this is how he talks to her on a daily. So those ladies drinking extra pepper on top his matter should not choke o.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by donstan18(m): 8:56am On Oct 28
elantraceey:
The wife is in relationship with MONEY, not the man!
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by elantraceey(f): 9:11am On Oct 28
Next2Bezee:
This is not just a stranger but his FRIEND! Haba even at that self does he have to insult her? Verbal abuse is same as physical abuse for me, none supersedes the other.
4 Likes
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by Next2Bezee(m): 9:22am On Oct 28
elantraceey:
Haba, didn't he say the money wasn't his? That means if Hush had asked him personally he wouldn't have been able to lend him. Is it all your friends you can borrow money? Will you be able to borrow your friend someone else's money??
Verbal insults suck, but i can understand his anger. His wife acted foolishly there, you can expect him to dance for joy. She even asked for 1k of the returned money..smh.
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by elantraceey(f): 9:35am On Oct 28
Next2Bezee:
Though his anger is justifiable but my issue is with his attitude towards his WIFE! I agree she acted foolishly by taking her husband's money without his consent but she still told him later nau
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by supersystemsnig: 9:47am On Oct 28
elantraceey:
Tray, Verbal assault is worse than physical abuse. It aims at destabilizing the orientation of the victim, subjecting the victim to long term torment. Physical abuse has in most times very short effects
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by MammyYoo567(f): 10:09am On Oct 28
The wife is so cool no be me,mtcheww.
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by Next2Bezee(m): 11:05am On Oct 28
elantraceey:
The damage was already done though.
We can't be certain if she told him herself or if he found out and then confronted her.
I'm just saying that anyone would be angry in that situation. Maybe he only reacts that way when angry.
But i do agree that if he does treat his wife like this on a regular then things need to change.
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by elantraceey(f): 11:34am On Oct 28
Next2Bezee:
Well I won't behave like the lady though neither will I live with someone that resorts to any kind of abuse when angry, there are various ways to resolve an issue without any need to get abusive.... what does 'are you mad' have to do with calming down his anger?
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by SmellingAnus(m): 11:39am On Oct 28
He was harsh to his wife but come on, have you seen how harsh many girls could be on their broke boyfriend ...
A true husband is known when he is rich while a true wife is known when her husband/man is broke...
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by elantraceey(f): 11:43am On Oct 28
supersystemsnig:
I can't agree with you more and a lot of people male and female inclusive don't understand this, they just say whatever they like without thinking about the impart it'll have on the hearer.
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by Dasherz: 11:43am On Oct 28
ohhhh mehnnnn ... tha woman is in bondage but I think her ........ forbids her from acting out on her man (suppressor), so she had better bottle it all up and act the usual everything is on
and why am I seeing 2k and 3k
abi hush!puppy was ranting all 70 million and 20 million on the gram
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by IamSINZ(m): 11:50am On Oct 28
Dasherz:
Fixed.
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by xxxtedyxxx(m): 11:55am On Oct 28
fake fake fake.
Made up chats to discredit hush P
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by wonlasewonimi: 11:58am On Oct 28
supersystemsnig:
Bunch of lies...some physical abuse will change your destiny.
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by obo389(m): 1:44pm On Oct 28
That's the struggle with some of these women whom their husbands are well to do.
They feel great deep pain behind the scenes but outwardly, you see them on social media with their man and families looking fly and lovely and you think all is alright.
God help them all
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by mankand: 4:28pm On Oct 28
The chat is too fake and it's all a stage
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of Mompha, His Wife & Son As WhatsApp Chats Over Hushpuppi Spark Outrage by Emeskhalifa(m): 5:09pm
So fake like fake gucci
Young Celebrities / Beyonce And Ciara, Which One Dances Well And Which One Is Beautiful. / Is Static Major Really Dead?
