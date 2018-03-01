Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng (12626 Views)

Nigerian music star, Tiwa and her husband, Tee Billz have failed to reconcile and so will be getting an official divorce as they go their separate ways after over 4years together as husband and wife.



Things really fell apart after that suicidal stunt where Teebillz disgraced her and she responded with mind blowing revelations about their marriage.



Insiders revealed that all moves to settle the pair fell through and he has quietly relocated to America.



The divorce process was filed, it has been confirmed, however no one knows if it is through yet.



The last time, TeeBillz was active on his Instagram handle was on November 14, 2017 and since then fans of the couple have been asking questions but no forthcoming answer from the father of four.





What took them so long

jakeFrost:

What took them so long Maybe they were expecting someone to try and reconcile them. Maybe they were expecting someone to try and reconcile them. 2 Likes

Beautiful Tiwa Savage. She seems to me as someone with a kind heart. So bad she hooked up with someone with no vision and sense. 22 Likes 5 Shares

You can’t constantly do things your partner find provocative and expect him or her to be in peace.



Everyone is not meant to marry by force in life.. 6 Likes

It's long time coming

Archaic news

And who cares? 21 Likes 2 Shares

Whatever they want to do...... They are adults 9 Likes 1 Share

I DONT KNOW WHY THESE ARTIST DONT LAST LONG IN MARRIAGES 9 Likes

Upon all the pre-wedding photos, hype, it ended with this topic on Nairaland's Frontpage.



No celeb wedding freaks me. 13 Likes 1 Share

i just keep praying that when i want to marry, God should please give me a heart to understand my wife because love is not enough. I wish them well sha. 33 Likes 3 Shares

bbbnj

I was thinking big wedding last! Chai!! 2 Likes

over to nwaamaikpe 16 Likes 2 Shares

thrillionaire:

Beautiful Tiwa Savage. She seems to me as someone with a kind heart. So bad she hooked up with someone with no vision and sense. 1 Like

About time they did and dissolve that sham of a marriage so they can both move on with their lives. 4 Likes 1 Share

I DON'T TRUST THIS NEWS 1 Like

thesicilian:



Maybe they were expecting someone to try and reconcile them. Dangote. Dangote.

JAYTUNEZ:

na dem sabi na dem sabi

I'm starting to believe this thing of celeb marriage you people here do say it's like 5 and 6 with divorce...



but well not yet sha... 1 Like

Lol



Two unlike forces:



A playboy and a renowned OLOSHO.



Miserable combination.



A girl like Tiwa can never be humble as a wife.



And a guy like Teableans can never stop going to edible catering. 10 Likes 1 Share

The penisss of WizKid is doing wonders for tiwa.. 3 Likes

The nigga need start all over in live

thought they gone their separate ways already? 1 Like

In 2018 let us continue to mind our business. 1 Like

U gave it ur All... U gave it ur best. if it didn't work, it didn't... A house built on a wrong foundation can not stand.

Witches are already waiting for BANKY W also Witches are already waiting for BANKY W also