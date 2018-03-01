₦airaland Forum

Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by JAYTUNEZ(m): 2:14pm
Tiwa Savage has made her peace with the failed union and will be walking away from the marriage when their divorce gets settled.

Nigerian music star, Tiwa and her husband, Tee Billz have failed to reconcile and so will be getting an official divorce as they go their separate ways after over 4years together as husband and wife.

Things really fell apart after that suicidal stunt where Teebillz disgraced her and she responded with mind blowing revelations about their marriage.

Insiders revealed that all moves to settle the pair fell through and he has quietly relocated to America.

The divorce process was filed, it has been confirmed, however no one knows if it is through yet.

The last time, TeeBillz was active on his Instagram handle was on November 14, 2017 and since then fans of the couple have been asking questions but no forthcoming answer from the father of four.


http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/tiwa-savage-and-tee-billz-finally-file.html?m=1

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by QueenSuccubus(f): 2:21pm
shocked

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by jakeFrost(m): 2:36pm
What took them so long
Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by thesicilian: 2:43pm
jakeFrost:
What took them so long
Maybe they were expecting someone to try and reconcile them.

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by thrillionaire(m): 2:43pm
Beautiful Tiwa Savage. She seems to me as someone with a kind heart. So bad she hooked up with someone with no vision and sense.

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by WebSurfer(m): 2:56pm
You can’t constantly do things your partner find provocative and expect him or her to be in peace.

Everyone is not meant to marry by force in life..

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by Benjom(m): 3:12pm
It's long time coming sad
Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by visijo(m): 3:12pm
Archaic news
Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by maestroferddi: 3:13pm
And who cares?

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by modelmike7(m): 3:13pm
Whatever they want to do...... They are adults

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by judecares1: 3:13pm
I DONT KNOW WHY THESE ARTIST DONT LAST LONG IN MARRIAGES

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by Jh0wsef(m): 3:13pm
Upon all the pre-wedding photos, hype, it ended with this topic on Nairaland's Frontpage.

No celeb wedding freaks me.

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by uchman48(m): 3:14pm
i just keep praying that when i want to marry, God should please give me a heart to understand my wife because love is not enough. I wish them well sha.

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by Simplestone(f): 3:14pm
bbbnj
Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by dust144(m): 3:14pm
I was thinking big wedding last! Chai!!

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by osuofia2(m): 3:14pm
over to nwaamaikpe

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by franchasng(m): 3:14pm
thrillionaire:
Beautiful Tiwa Savage. She seems to me as someone with a kind heart. So bad she hooked up with someone with no vision and sense.
angry

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by afroniger: 3:14pm
About time they did and dissolve that sham of a marriage so they can both move on with their lives.

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by DONSMITH123(m): 3:15pm
I DON'T TRUST THIS NEWS

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by BanevsJoker(m): 3:15pm
thesicilian:

Maybe they were expecting someone to try and reconcile them.
Dangote.
Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by free2ryhme: 3:15pm
JAYTUNEZ:
Tiwa Savage has made her peace with the failed union and will be walking away from the marriage when their divorce gets settled.

Nigerian music star, Tiwa and her husband, Tee Billz have failed to reconcile and so will be getting an official divorce as they go their separate ways after over 4years together as husband and wife.

Things really fell apart after that suicidal stunt where Teebillz disgraced her and she responded with mind blowing revelations about their marriage.

Insiders revealed that all moves to settle the pair fell through and he has quietly relocated to America.

The divorce process was filed, it has been confirmed, however no one knows if it is through yet.

The last time, TeeBillz was active on his Instagram handle was on November 14, 2017 and since then fans of the couple have been asking questions but no forthcoming answer from the father of four.


http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2018/03/tiwa-savage-and-tee-billz-finally-file.html?m=1



na dem sabi
Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by iamtardey(m): 3:15pm
I'm starting to believe this thing of celeb marriage you people here do say it's like 5 and 6 with divorce...

but well not yet sha...

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by igboOSU: 3:15pm
Lol

Two unlike forces:

A playboy and a renowned OLOSHO.

Miserable combination.

A girl like Tiwa can never be humble as a wife.

And a guy like Teableans can never stop going to edible catering.

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by DrinkLimca(m): 3:16pm
The penisss of WizKid is doing wonders for tiwa..

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by Pvin: 3:16pm
The nigga need start all over in live
Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by beautiful232(f): 3:16pm
thought they gone their separate ways already?

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by Iamtipsyy(m): 3:16pm
In 2018 let us continue to mind our business.

Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by jaxxy(m): 3:16pm
U gave it ur All... U gave it ur best. if it didn't work, it didn't... A house built on a wrong foundation can not stand.
Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by Nukilia: 3:17pm
grin cheesy grin Witches are already waiting for BANKY W also grin grin grin
Re: Tiwa Savage And TeeBillz File For Divorce - Tunezmedia.com.ng by Agadsman(m): 3:17pm
"This love no be by force, if e no work make you divorce" ...

