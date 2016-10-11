Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car (9073 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'MYFOCUS



GOD HAS MYSTERIOUS WAYS OF CONSOLING HIS CHILDREN.



I was travelling to Port Harcourt from Lagos, on my way, i was arrested by one FRSC member who accused me of not using my seatbelt. I begged him but he refused. He said he was going to seize my drivers licence. But after much plea, he decided to collect N10,000.00 from me, which was the last money on me.



I reluctantly gave him money sadly and went my way. I was about entering bida when a phone rang beside me, and i was surprised to see an IPhone 7s on my passenger seat. I picked the call only to discover that, the FRSC man forgot his phone in my car after much deliberations while i was apprehended.



I told my God "Hey you miraculous God". Those holy holy people should not come here and advice me to return the phone. I saw it as my only consolation. He has been calling for the past three days now with continuous plea, i told him to use the N10,000 and procure another phone. Since this phone would fetch me more money'





Source: A Nigerian man,Clems Jnr, took to Facebook to share what happened between him and FRSC official while travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.According to him,he was forced to pay N10k because he did not use his seatbelt.Unfortunate for the FRSC,he forgot his IPhone 7 in his car.Read the full story below...'MYFOCUSGOD HAS MYSTERIOUS WAYS OF CONSOLING HIS CHILDREN.I was travelling to Port Harcourt from Lagos, on my way, i was arrested by one FRSC member who accused me of not using my seatbelt. I begged him but he refused. He said he was going to seize my drivers licence. But after much plea, he decided to collect N10,000.00 from me, which was the last money on me.I reluctantly gave him money sadly and went my way. I was about entering bida when a phone rang beside me, and i was surprised to see an IPhone 7s on my passenger seat. I picked the call only to discover that, the FRSC man forgot his phone in my car after much deliberations while i was apprehended.I told my God "Hey you miraculous God". Those holy holy people should not come here and advice me to return the phone. I saw it as my only consolation. He has been calling for the past three days now with continuous plea, i told him to use the N10,000 and procure another phone. Since this phone would fetch me more money'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-what-happened-between-man-and-frsc.html?m=1 4 Likes 1 Share





See as I dey rejoice with you.







But from Lagos to Portharcourt ... wetin u find go Bida again? Did u get to niger state Op. Surely " Blessing Follow You".See as I dey rejoice with you.But from Lagos to Portharcourt ... wetin u find go Bida again? Did u get to niger state 19 Likes

My God does not perform such Miracle..

He should return the phone provided the FRSC Man returns his money...





Don't pay evil for evil...

#nwachineke..... 4 Likes

Lagos to port-harcourt, wetin you go find for Bida again ? 8 Likes

Abeg sell the phone...all part of my body do support you sir!

If you wan wicked the officer, text him the receipt.make sure you sell am 10k 18 Likes 1 Share

"

That hilarious....... "Ask the FRSC officer to send the chargerThat hilarious....... 15 Likes 1 Share

OP... The Nigerian man, Clem, is a liar. This is an old story.

Before it was a police officer, now it is an FRSC officer.

Lying is corruption.... OP or Clem is corrupt. 18 Likes

boss Abeg how much u wan sell am?

I am interested o

Dats how dey caught my frd n I driving with xpired papers, asked for my license which I provided den dey demanded for 20k ,told dem I don't v dat amount d idiots suggested dey drive me down to an ATM to withdraw ,told dem Dere was no money in my account dem just carry my car go yard wit me inside without booking me oo told me I shld go ,I no gree, how Una go cease my car keys n car just park am under tree for yard say make I go without booking blah blah blah but after all said n done dey collected 3k from me n I drove off 2 Likes

If he doesn't return it, he might be arrested cos his informations is in the public domain

I think this nigga is lying.... No pictures of the phone?? 1 Like

Hmmmn

Chai....



I'd return the phone back sha, but he must give me my money first.... no time

Sell paypalat 340/$ or exchange for bitcoin. Contact via watsapp instant funding



This guy don tey for the business.. FRSC and IPhone 7..This guy don tey for the business..

xreal:

But from Lagos to Portharcourt ... wetin u find go Bida again? Did u get to niger state

The scriptwriter/blogger forgot something



I guess we shouldn't spoil the fun and just enjoy the Tales by Moonlight The scriptwriter/blogger forgot somethingI guess we shouldn't spoil the fun and just enjoy the Tales by Moonlight 3 Likes

Even the phone has more value than the car Honda Accord 1994 he was driving



Wicked frsc Officer



“Do me I do you” 2 Likes

See God at work. Na to sell the iPhone! I am still laughing at the hilarious caption "God has a way of consoling his children". Hahahaha. Pls go and return the iPhone. Just blackmail him to return the 10k bribe in exchange for his iPhone.

amunkita:

"Ask the FRSC officer to send the charger "

That hilarious.......

Stupid! Come display your plate number for all FRSC officials to see! 3 Likes 1 Share

See my account balance is for all mtn sim working

did someone really left his phone in this bros car or he is only trying to flaunt his recently acquired kabu kabu ?? because all he keep posting is the car with different poses... anyway congrats on your newly gotten motto did someone really left his phone in this bros car or he is only trying to flaunt his recently acquired kabu kabu ?? because all he keep posting is the car with different poses... anyway congrats on your newly gotten motto 4 Likes

Lies

Traveling to ph from lag, so how bida common enter picture? This Tory get as e bi o

Trade by barter ABI banter





When did one who left Lagos for Port Harcourt have to go through Bida in Niger State? First Class lie!When did one who left Lagos for Port Harcourt have to go through Bida in Niger State?





Lies

I no blv the story LiesI no blv the story

This is karma for you

Except if icloud no dey the phone..

This story sounds familiar

But Bida no dey in between PH and Lagos na

How this man come take travel him own na?