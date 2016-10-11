₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by zoba88: 12:54pm
A Nigerian man,Clems Jnr, took to Facebook to share what happened between him and FRSC official while travelling from Lagos to Port Harcourt.According to him,he was forced to pay N10k because he did not use his seatbelt.Unfortunate for the FRSC,he forgot his IPhone 7 in his car.Read the full story below...
GOD HAS MYSTERIOUS WAYS OF CONSOLING HIS CHILDREN.
I was travelling to Port Harcourt from Lagos, on my way, i was arrested by one FRSC member who accused me of not using my seatbelt. I begged him but he refused. He said he was going to seize my drivers licence. But after much plea, he decided to collect N10,000.00 from me, which was the last money on me.
I reluctantly gave him money sadly and went my way. I was about entering bida when a phone rang beside me, and i was surprised to see an IPhone 7s on my passenger seat. I picked the call only to discover that, the FRSC man forgot his phone in my car after much deliberations while i was apprehended.
I told my God "Hey you miraculous God". Those holy holy people should not come here and advice me to return the phone. I saw it as my only consolation. He has been calling for the past three days now with continuous plea, i told him to use the N10,000 and procure another phone. Since this phone would fetch me more money'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/see-what-happened-between-man-and-frsc.html?m=1
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by xreal: 12:55pm
Op. Surely " Blessing Follow You".
See as I dey rejoice with you.
But from Lagos to Portharcourt ... wetin u find go Bida again? Did u get to niger state
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by amunkita(m): 12:56pm
My God does not perform such Miracle..
He should return the phone provided the FRSC Man returns his money...
Don't pay evil for evil...
#nwachineke.....
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by zoba88: 12:57pm
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by Bioboy1213(m): 12:58pm
Lagos to port-harcourt, wetin you go find for Bida again ?
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by dyadeleye(m): 12:59pm
Abeg sell the phone...all part of my body do support you sir!
If you wan wicked the officer, text him the receipt.make sure you sell am 10k
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by amunkita(m): 1:04pm
"Ask the FRSC officer to send the charger"
That hilarious.......
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by pedel: 1:09pm
OP... The Nigerian man, Clem, is a liar. This is an old story.
Before it was a police officer, now it is an FRSC officer.
Lying is corruption.... OP or Clem is corrupt.
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by fortune1894(m): 1:12pm
boss Abeg how much u wan sell am?
I am interested o
Dats how dey caught my frd n I driving with xpired papers, asked for my license which I provided den dey demanded for 20k ,told dem I don't v dat amount d idiots suggested dey drive me down to an ATM to withdraw ,told dem Dere was no money in my account dem just carry my car go yard wit me inside without booking me oo told me I shld go ,I no gree, how Una go cease my car keys n car just park am under tree for yard say make I go without booking blah blah blah but after all said n done dey collected 3k from me n I drove off
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by meezynetwork(m): 2:02pm
If he doesn't return it, he might be arrested cos his informations is in the public domain
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by Les(m): 2:54pm
I think this nigga is lying.... No pictures of the phone??
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by LarryTreash(m): 4:25pm
Hmmmn
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by Deefuray(f): 4:46pm
Chai....
I'd return the phone back sha, but he must give me my money first.... no time
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by OlojoTaiwo(m): 4:46pm
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by Mutuwa(m): 4:47pm
FRSC and IPhone 7..
This guy don tey for the business..
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by alignacademy(m): 4:47pm
xreal:
The scriptwriter/blogger forgot something
I guess we shouldn't spoil the fun and just enjoy the Tales by Moonlight
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by kolnel: 4:47pm
Even the phone has more value than the car Honda Accord 1994 he was driving
Wicked frsc Officer
“Do me I do you”
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by queenfav(f): 4:47pm
See God at work. Na to sell the iPhone! I am still laughing at the hilarious caption "God has a way of consoling his children". Hahahaha. Pls go and return the iPhone. Just blackmail him to return the 10k bribe in exchange for his iPhone.
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by nairalandfreak(m): 4:48pm
amunkita:
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by Blackfyre: 4:48pm
Stupid! Come display your plate number for all FRSC officials to see!
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by thesoulDfc: 4:48pm
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by doctorkush(m): 4:49pm
] did someone really left his phone in this bros car or he is only trying to flaunt his recently acquired kabu kabu ?? because all he keep posting is the car with different poses... anyway congrats on your newly gotten motto
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by mostyg(m): 4:49pm
Lies
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by mysteryman2014: 4:49pm
Traveling to ph from lag, so how bida common enter picture? This Tory get as e bi o
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by Keneking: 4:49pm
Trade by barter ABI banter
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by Pavore9: 4:49pm
First Class lie!
When did one who left Lagos for Port Harcourt have to go through Bida in Niger State?
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by agarawu23(m): 4:50pm
Lies
I no blv the story
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by free2ryhme: 4:50pm
This is karma for you
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by udemzyudex(m): 4:50pm
Except if icloud no dey the phone..
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by maberry(m): 4:51pm
This story sounds familiar
But Bida no dey in between PH and Lagos na
How this man come take travel him own na?
|Re: FRSC Official Collects N10,000 Bribe From A Man, Forgets His IPhone 7 In His Car by Dizu: 4:53pm
dyadeleye:ur head dey there
