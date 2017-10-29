₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by viviangist: 1:42pm
@VIVIANGIST
As shared On Instagram With caption ..
The irresistible Selfie of our family minutes ago... @eniafemomodu
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/dele-momoduo-family-picture/
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by biacan(f): 1:48pm
What about davido's baby mama abi nah wife I go call her self
1 Like
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by sunnysunny69(m): 5:05pm
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by yusasiv(m): 5:05pm
But.. They fat o
2 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Kimy97(f): 5:05pm
See deir face
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Thisnut(m): 5:06pm
...and those big for nothing guys could not beat up Davido.
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by harryboyng(m): 5:06pm
..one BIG family ..
7 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by operotimi: 5:06pm
See all of them as them swell like puff puff
3 Likes
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by semyman: 5:06pm
Super D
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by jagabanlewis(m): 5:06pm
All I see here is Fat
1 Like
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Dizu: 5:06pm
biacan:wetin konsign u
1 Like
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Safiaa(f): 5:06pm
No comment.
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by OboOlora(f): 5:06pm
Nutty Professor family
1 Like
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by udemejack(m): 5:06pm
it is as if he vomitted them........ Truly blood is thicker than Zobo
1 Like
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Gluhbirne(f): 5:07pm
Cute family, but please start exercising.
1 Like
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by EWAagoyin(m): 5:07pm
Damn that guy by the left he's so slim he no dey eat ni
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Isaacvin(m): 5:07pm
mhennnn See family � �
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by operotimi: 5:07pm
Eleyi gidi gan oo
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by NoFavors: 5:08pm
biacan:must you comment?
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by rasazee(m): 5:08pm
BOB D himself
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by 2chainzz(m): 5:08pm
Davido boy take selfie with him family. That's more like it
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by omaolowo(m): 5:08pm
biacan:
Sebi that one na him niece.
This picture na for Dele Momodu nuclear family (of procreation)
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Kapasky80: 5:08pm
They are very fat in their family......
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by dayleke(m): 5:08pm
EniafeMomodu...
He don lose weight sha...
Nice
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by sureheaven(m): 5:09pm
Na puff puff be their best food. Beti sha, I always love united family
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by KBEST3(m): 5:09pm
what a chubby family
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by AngelicBeing: 5:09pm
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by tyanan: 5:09pm
Sweet
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by ShayGirl(f): 5:09pm
Davido's boy and family
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by mommysgirl(f): 5:09pm
fat guys
biggest turn off
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by juwoonn(m): 5:10pm
Den no get lepa. everybody just orobo
|Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by kay29000(m): 5:12pm
Hmm
