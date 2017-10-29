₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,194 members, 3,881,204 topics. Date: Sunday, 29 October 2017 at 05:24 PM

Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie (2605 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by viviangist: 1:42pm
@VIVIANGIST

As shared On Instagram With caption ..

 
The irresistible Selfie of our family minutes ago... @eniafemomodu

Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/dele-momoduo-family-picture/

cC; lalasticlala

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by biacan(f): 1:48pm
What about davido's baby mama abi nah wife I go call her self

1 Like

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by sunnysunny69(m): 5:05pm
tongue tongue tongue

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by yusasiv(m): 5:05pm
But.. They fat o

2 Likes

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Kimy97(f): 5:05pm
See deir face
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Thisnut(m): 5:06pm
...and those big for nothing guys could not beat up Davido.
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by harryboyng(m): 5:06pm
..one BIG family wink cheesy..

7 Likes

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by operotimi: 5:06pm
See all of them as them swell like puff puff

3 Likes

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by semyman: 5:06pm
Super D
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by jagabanlewis(m): 5:06pm
All I see here is Fat

1 Like

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Dizu: 5:06pm
biacan:
What about davido's baby mama abi nah wife I go call her self
wetin konsign u

1 Like

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Safiaa(f): 5:06pm
No comment.
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by OboOlora(f): 5:06pm
Nutty Professor family cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

1 Like

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by udemejack(m): 5:06pm
it is as if he vomitted them........ Truly blood is thicker than Zobo

1 Like

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Gluhbirne(f): 5:07pm
Cute family, but please start exercising.

1 Like

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by EWAagoyin(m): 5:07pm
Damn that guy by the left he's so slim he no dey eat ni

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Isaacvin(m): 5:07pm
mhennnn See family � �
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by operotimi: 5:07pm
Eleyi gidi gan oo
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by NoFavors: 5:08pm
biacan:
What about davido's baby mama abi nah wife I go call her self
must you comment?
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by rasazee(m): 5:08pm
BOB D himself grin
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by 2chainzz(m): 5:08pm
Davido boy take selfie with him family. That's more like it
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by omaolowo(m): 5:08pm
biacan:
What about davido's baby mama abi nah wife I go call her self

Sebi that one na him niece.
This picture na for Dele Momodu nuclear family (of procreation)
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by Kapasky80: 5:08pm
They are very fat in their family......

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by dayleke(m): 5:08pm
EniafeMomodu...
He don lose weight sha...
Nice
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by sureheaven(m): 5:09pm
Na puff puff be their best food. Beti sha, I always love united family
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by KBEST3(m): 5:09pm
what a chubby family
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by AngelicBeing: 5:09pm
tongue

Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by tyanan: 5:09pm
Sweet
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by ShayGirl(f): 5:09pm
Davido's boy and family cheesy
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by mommysgirl(f): 5:09pm
fat guys
biggest turn off angry
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by juwoonn(m): 5:10pm
Den no get lepa. everybody just orobo
Re: Dele Momodu, His Wife And Children In Family Selfie by kay29000(m): 5:12pm
Hmm

(0) (1) (Reply)

Obj Nominates 9 Ministers And Chief Of Staff For Yar'adua's Cabinet / Bayelsa Deputy Governor's Father Abducted / Shopping Mall Collapses In Abuja, 3 Workers Dead

Viewing this topic: pyyxxaro, datguru, koredex4love(m), PrincessC11(f), okon41, dview001(m), Haykings100, preciousmaro, freeR1, jaykay68, Emmanueltrin(m), Shesweetdie(f), runtoman, Nakuza(m), Adeemi2(f), seunfape(m), emmaak2(m), ahmodu4real(m), goodies4life(f), lokotamak, bat280514, kollytommy, mogboyelade(f), pablo21(m), mosquitoway, joyfullyjoyous(f), propertydeyng, Osama10(m), Nizguy(m), lilytender, olayinkaboss11(m), castrokins(m), adeniyi02, FunkyAlhaji2015(m), Geestunnar(m), sholapot, DAMMYORES, finnestdope(m), rayenigma, hizick14(m) and 96 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.