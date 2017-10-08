₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,975 members, 3,840,298 topics. Date: Sunday, 08 October 2017 at 07:26 PM

3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun (860 Views)

Human Parts In Ogun Cherubim & Seraphim Church Uncovered, Prophet Arrested / For Being In Possession Of 3 Phones, SARS Operatives Assault U.S Returnee / Boyfriend Inserts Pepper Into Lover’s Private Parts (PIC) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by dre11(m): 4:35pm
Posted by Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

Three self acclaimed Islamic clerics have been arrested by Ogun State Police Command over alleged rituals and murder.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, who paraded the suspects on Sunday at the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, headquarters in Abeokuta said they were arrested on October 5.

He gave the identities of the trio as Adebayo Mudashiru (36), Raheed Abass (33) and Rasaq Adenekan (42), adding that they were caught with fresh and dried human parts, human skull, reptiles and assorted charms.

Mr. Ilyasu disclosed that on interrogation the suspects were discovered to be serial killers, with their operational office located at number 6 Baase compound, Totoro, Abeokuta.

The three suspects while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES claimed to be ‘alfas’ – Islamic scholars. They said they engaged in the rituals to help solve their clients’ problems.

The police also paraded two suspects who are said to specialise in stealing Automated Machine, ATM, cards. They were arrested after their operation in Mowe town of the state.

The suspects, Michael Uko and Tope Adegoke, were arrested after robbing a victim, Aina Olufemi, the police said.

“They successfully robbed their victim, inflicted cutlass injuries on him, tied him down and went away with his ATM card after forcing him to give them his pin number,” the commissioner said.

He added the bandits later took the ATM card to the bank and withdrew N100,000 cash from the victim’s account.

“The Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS, operatives swung into action and through diligent investigation, two members of the syndicate were arrested on the 5th of October, 2017,” Mr. Ilyasu said.


https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/245405-three-clerics-arrested-in-possession-of-human-parts.html

1 Like

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by kenonze(f): 4:36pm
It won't make FP because they are Muslims .
If it does, I will go on self exile for 8wks
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by MhizzAJ(f): 4:37pm
What's with these people and rituals

1 Like

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:37pm
If am surprised let thunder fire me

1 Like

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:37pm
angry
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Nbote(m): 4:38pm
Didn't bother to read it to know where dey were from....

2 Likes

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by ScotFree(m): 4:38pm
Nothing Suprising. It's their Part time job
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by haywire07(m): 4:41pm
Their religious book gave them permission to do that .

3 Likes

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Crownadex(m): 4:46pm
This 1 weak me .... wait o all these yeye Alfa will be using human parts to make money for their clients , but why they don't even do it for themselves ..... Moreover they're even worst more than their clients bcz whoever can hold human parts, is capable to do anytin
......





they don't deserve to live anymore
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by crisycent: 4:57pm
Their blood thirsty prophet mohammed asked them to kill for him and use body parts for ritual...Islam religion of piss!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Wisedove(m): 4:59pm
Are you quite sure of what you're saying?
kenonze:
It won't make FP because they are Muslims .
If it does, I will go on self exile for 8wks
wait
lemme call Lalasticlala and Seun if it doesn't get to front page thereafter then I'll be able to prove that your assertion is right.

CC Lalasticlala oooo, Seun ooo Oya come and do the needful because there's been an allegation against una moderators ooo

2 Likes

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Bekwarra(m): 5:01pm
E don red for them
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Bekwarra(m): 5:01pm
E don red for them
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by SOFTENGR: 5:02pm
Name checkerz over to you

1 Like

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Crownadex(m): 5:09pm
kenonze:
It won't make FP because they are Muslims .
If it does, I will go on self exile for 8wks
Ok nah ...we ar waitn & Washin




8wksexile fall on you
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by ruggedmallaam(m): 5:13pm
i know some idiots will come here insulting islam not knowing islam is diff from muslim
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by thundafire: 6:26pm
Nah dem dem with face as if lion attack dem

1 Like

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by bigcil2(m): 7:24pm
kenonze:
It won't make FP because they are Muslims .
If it does, I will go on self exile for 8wks
we are waiting ooo
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:24pm
D
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by WowSweetGuy(m): 7:25pm
.
Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Fadiga24(m): 7:25pm
.

Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Nigeriadondie: 7:26pm
undecided

(0) (Reply)

Polisman Shoot Driver, Kill Painter Becos Of N20k Bribe! / Indian Mobs Cuts Off Man P*nis For Attempting To R*pe Teenage Girl / 60 Killed In Battle Over Fish Pond

Viewing this topic: Lusola15, soberdrunk(m), edetcliff, Atyem(m), braveboy64(m), Dreamword24, NaughtyBrainiac, Iliyasuhabib(m), chillychill(f), butterflyl1on, TTOPSON(m), moscobabs(m), Themandator, Manuelabbey, aiyes, Innokris, folylinklaptop, fulaniHERDSman(m), pilli(m), harpahrah(m), QuickStandard, shawnflo(m), Siryear, phaulzoe(m), ginggerxy, kwalakwala123(f), BossOluwendy(m), mrbillz(m), ODVanguard, Teewhy2, Davidlanny, SouthernBreeze(m), Likei(m), Abbeywest, slimmaintenance(m), costal(m), maxxx(m), jegusj(m), Paperwhite(m), zenithpaint(m), Ola5TP(m), ibj55, dulux07(m), Ebullience(m), Ukwunu, tyra10, betweb, uthlaw(m), kunzzy(m), Ralph2211, gongoaso27, goclean, JKisOK(m), psalmsjob, memeguy, frenzyduchess(f), MelaninGirlie(f), nelson1200, Adadioranma79(f), Osabobo(m), Rolandonyi, Mathewa(m), Chrisdavis, donstan18(m), shams040(m), Easy023(m), peaceway(m), prewtyjulie(f), kenzindax(f), mployer(m), MarioLope(m), WowSweetGuy(m), rafaha(m), Javanian, Favour222(f), Richmondoau(m), MrMoney007, Dontbeused, erad(m), Akfakorede(m), ayelogical, kelvin1191(m), Isaacvin(m), Samueldodo781(m), emydot(m), Universities, ayoi, ojkalito(m), Pinkfriday(f), brigadier747, idee91, Viccoguy4real(m), Fadiga24(m), apharm(m), UnknownT, Legolast, Hurlarzan139(m), jossy404, Felaak47(m), unclemide(m), governor2015(m), jobaltol, beautyoftheLord, BrutalJab, jadakiss213(m), Nigeriadondie, Daeylar(f), vanpeele, Cloudrise, olopan(m), oluphilip2008(f), uchlukez(f), omoleka(f), ylaa(f), phada2006, silas24(m), TheKingIsHere and 192 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 44
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.