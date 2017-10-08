₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by dre11(m): 4:35pm
Posted by Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/more-news/245405-three-clerics-arrested-in-possession-of-human-parts.html
1 Like
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by kenonze(f): 4:36pm
It won't make FP because they are Muslims .
If it does, I will go on self exile for 8wks
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by MhizzAJ(f): 4:37pm
What's with these people and rituals
1 Like
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by fuckingAyaya(m): 4:37pm
If am surprised let thunder fire me
1 Like
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:37pm
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Nbote(m): 4:38pm
Didn't bother to read it to know where dey were from....
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by ScotFree(m): 4:38pm
Nothing Suprising. It's their Part time job
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by haywire07(m): 4:41pm
Their religious book gave them permission to do that .
3 Likes
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Crownadex(m): 4:46pm
This 1 weak me .... wait o all these yeye Alfa will be using human parts to make money for their clients , but why they don't even do it for themselves ..... Moreover they're even worst more than their clients bcz whoever can hold human parts, is capable to do anytin
......
they don't deserve to live anymore
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by crisycent: 4:57pm
Their blood thirsty prophet mohammed asked them to kill for him and use body parts for ritual...Islam religion of piss!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Wisedove(m): 4:59pm
Are you quite sure of what you're saying?
kenonze:wait
lemme call Lalasticlala and Seun if it doesn't get to front page thereafter then I'll be able to prove that your assertion is right.
CC Lalasticlala oooo, Seun ooo Oya come and do the needful because there's been an allegation against una moderators ooo
2 Likes
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Bekwarra(m): 5:01pm
E don red for them
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Bekwarra(m): 5:01pm
E don red for them
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by SOFTENGR: 5:02pm
Name checkerz over to you
1 Like
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Crownadex(m): 5:09pm
kenonze:Ok nah ...we ar waitn & Washin
8wksexile fall on you
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by ruggedmallaam(m): 5:13pm
i know some idiots will come here insulting islam not knowing islam is diff from muslim
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by thundafire: 6:26pm
Nah dem dem with face as if lion attack dem
1 Like
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by bigcil2(m): 7:24pm
kenonze:we are waiting ooo
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Nawteemaxie(m): 7:24pm
D
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by WowSweetGuy(m): 7:25pm
.
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Fadiga24(m): 7:25pm
.
|Re: 3 Islamic Clerics Arrested For Possession Of Human Parts In Ogun by Nigeriadondie: 7:26pm
Viewing this topic: Lusola15, soberdrunk(m), edetcliff, Atyem(m), braveboy64(m), Dreamword24, NaughtyBrainiac, Iliyasuhabib(m), chillychill(f), butterflyl1on, TTOPSON(m), moscobabs(m), Themandator, Manuelabbey, aiyes, Innokris, folylinklaptop, fulaniHERDSman(m), pilli(m), harpahrah(m), QuickStandard, shawnflo(m), Siryear, phaulzoe(m), ginggerxy, kwalakwala123(f), BossOluwendy(m), mrbillz(m), ODVanguard, Teewhy2, Davidlanny, SouthernBreeze(m), Likei(m), Abbeywest, slimmaintenance(m), costal(m), maxxx(m), jegusj(m), Paperwhite(m), zenithpaint(m), Ola5TP(m), ibj55, dulux07(m), Ebullience(m), Ukwunu, tyra10, betweb, uthlaw(m), kunzzy(m), Ralph2211, gongoaso27, goclean, JKisOK(m), psalmsjob, memeguy, frenzyduchess(f), MelaninGirlie(f), nelson1200, Adadioranma79(f), Osabobo(m), Rolandonyi, Mathewa(m), Chrisdavis, donstan18(m), shams040(m), Easy023(m), peaceway(m), prewtyjulie(f), kenzindax(f), mployer(m), MarioLope(m), WowSweetGuy(m), rafaha(m), Javanian, Favour222(f), Richmondoau(m), MrMoney007, Dontbeused, erad(m), Akfakorede(m), ayelogical, kelvin1191(m), Isaacvin(m), Samueldodo781(m), emydot(m), Universities, ayoi, ojkalito(m), Pinkfriday(f), brigadier747, idee91, Viccoguy4real(m), Fadiga24(m), apharm(m), UnknownT, Legolast, Hurlarzan139(m), jossy404, Felaak47(m), unclemide(m), governor2015(m), jobaltol, beautyoftheLord, BrutalJab, jadakiss213(m), Nigeriadondie, Daeylar(f), vanpeele, Cloudrise, olopan(m), oluphilip2008(f), uchlukez(f), omoleka(f), ylaa(f), phada2006, silas24(m), TheKingIsHere and 192 guest(s)
