Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by britzreus: 6:00pm
Delectable actress, Mimi Orjiekwe, has taken to social media to call out her baby daddy and estranged husband, Charles Billion Pius, who she previously accused of infidelity.
Recall, Mimi revealed that Charles Billion is expecting a son with his US-based lover and revealed he has two baby mamas..
Mimi and her estranged husband Charles Billion got married in 2015 but by the time she welcomed a child in April 2017, they were already estranged. Charles hardly acknowledged the birth of their baby and Mimi went on social media to blast him, saying he's just a sperm donor.
Now, she has taken to social media to call out Charles, to come with his people to come and collect the bride price he paid ..
She wrote;
Who ever knows Mr charles or his people .. send this msg ... Oga pls organize your people and come take your bride price .. we re done .. yes DONE ... this is the 3rd time you people are standing my uncles up..
with due respect come take this penny outta my life ..or you won't like the next step ... . Am calling you out here cos your full of deceit and lies ..
See more at >> http://www.celebsnest.com.ng/actress-mimi-orjiekwe-calls-estranged-husband/
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by Kobicove(m): 7:45pm
How does this concern us?
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by Jimohdd: 9:15pm
Slay Queen people
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:15pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by obaival(m): 9:16pm
I cant read dis long story
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by drdrei09: 9:16pm
Well...... I so much wish to give a fvck but sadly, I gave out the last piece of fvck for today few minutes ago.
So now, I have nothing to give
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by dollyjoy(f): 9:16pm
Call him on phone and tell him.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by IAmSkinny: 9:16pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by konkonbilo(m): 9:16pm
Instagram wife
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by Yameater(f): 9:16pm
Kobicove:Ask me oooooii
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by Roon9(m): 9:16pm
idn't read the post but I don't think the girl has any right to beat her boyfriend like that and the villagers shouldnt have disallowed Messi from taking a Chieftancy title from their village
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by yeyerolling: 9:16pm
Two fools. How pple we claim to love each oda suddenly becom sworn enemies ehn
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by davillian(m): 9:17pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by iamozipatrick(m): 9:17pm
Spam donor? Hehe yet he penetrated ur V, and even paid ur brideprice
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by SWYM(m): 9:17pm
I bet you have his number
I bet you have his email
I bet you could have gotten to him personally
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by juwoonn(m): 9:17pm
Nonsense...
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by pesinfada(m): 9:17pm
Lol
Marriage
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by prince2blinks(m): 9:17pm
Una headache...
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by ctrl09: 9:17pm
How e take be my business. Make una settle am for una village high priest shrine
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by WaleOsu(m): 9:18pm
Nigeria and drama sha...who the hell is Minimie again?
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by Laple0541(m): 9:18pm
She called the guy a "Sperm donour".....pls ma can I donate my sperm in you bank too?
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by wunmi590(m): 9:19pm
So this is the season of collecting back bride price ba?
Tonto dike, se.un future wife, se what you have caused ooo
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by martineverest(m): 9:19pm
Foolishly fooling herself and family on internet
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by pagekollection2(m): 9:20pm
[quote author=Kobicove post=61887657]How does this concern us?
Y r u here?
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by 2shure: 9:20pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by chibabe259(f): 9:20pm
Lol, also give him back the sperms he poured in there.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by adebayo201: 9:20pm
obaival:this one??
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by vanpitarz: 9:20pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by Tessie01(f): 9:20pm
may God help our generation, with the way marriages are crashing everyday. I want to get married and stay forever in love with my husband so we can live happily ever after.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe: "Charles Billion Come & Take Your Bride Price" by I124U: 9:20pm
Nawa. Wetin this world dey turn to sef?
