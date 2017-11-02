₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by ThatKING: 6:28pm On Oct 29
In what seem to be an absurd twist,today is the passing out parade of 2016 Batch B Stream 1 and allowances are yet to be paid to all corpers across the nation despite being in the month of november.
Who has gotten his or her own allowance for october ?
And please outgoing Batch B STREAM 1 2016 should please inform us how much they are being paid. if its 2months or 3months final pay. thanks.
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by ttime(m): 7:38pm On Oct 29
Still waiting.
Taraba Corper.
Lord have mercy
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by GasAndOilTheory(m): 8:24pm On Oct 29
still expecting o. the one for september entered on the 31st
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Abubaka50: 11:19pm On Oct 29
Pls my copper brothers and sisters can nysc allow schools to bring out list when registrations has started. bcoz my school has not brought out list for 2016set
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by ttime(m): 6:11am On Oct 30
Abubaka50:Just relax and keep in touch with your school.
Some schools bring out their lists 2 days before the close of registration.
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by FunnyDude: 6:52am On Oct 30
Osun coper we haven't see anything.. We saw it on the 30th last month.
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by ThatKING: 7:50am On Oct 30
Ours was 31st in Edo state
FunnyDude:
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Rexling(m): 9:44am On Oct 30
Jigawa corper. Still waiting o.
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by y0rmee: 10:51am On Oct 30
ThatKING:
Personally personally, I never see any alert o
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Dream2(m): 11:11am On Oct 30
ThatKING:3 months final pay ke?na 2 oo,well,i belong to batch B stream 2.
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Posimii(f): 3:31pm On Oct 30
ThatKING:na 2
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Next2Bezee(m): 10:59pm On Oct 30
Here we are again o, Nysc & late allowee
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by tosyne2much(m): 12:17am On Oct 31
Next2Bezee:
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Dreydoe: 8:28am On Oct 31
still nunfin
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by ceospecial(m): 12:49pm On Oct 31
Thank God for my life and also My PPA. This Government for frustrate man pikin�
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by crismark(m): 2:27pm On Oct 31
i swear dis tin na wickedness!!! till nw govt never pay and i dey die here. i swear after dis month i dey go house, i no serve again!!! e sure me say dose ministers, senators et al done see their allowances since 20th of dis month.
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by TheOtherRoom: 3:06pm On Oct 31
I have been eating rice and palmoil since Saturday. the rice finished this morning. am tired of this much o..
why is the alawe always delayed sef
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by bjhaid: 7:46pm On Oct 31
TheOtherRoom:lmao at rice and Palm oil
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by abiodunalasa(m): 8:49pm On Oct 31
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by badmanschatz: 10:19pm On Oct 31
Evidence or we no believe
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Coolgent: 10:28pm On Oct 31
TheOtherRoom:Bros your own even better, me i no see my September allawee!
Batch A stream 2
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by y0rmee: 11:38pm On Oct 31
ceospecial:
Ceospecial!
You and this username sha...
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Rep01: 3:23am On Nov 01
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by manlawal(m): 5:06am On Nov 01
Ogun Corper , expecting alert
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by ceospecial(m): 11:09am On Nov 01
y0rmee:lol... Yormee. congrats. I wish to be like you �
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by y0rmee: 12:09pm On Nov 01
ceospecial:
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Lionbite(m): 12:47pm On Nov 01
We never see anything here in Enugu o.
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Aniebiet3(m): 1:08pm On Nov 01
Dream2:
guy wat of stream 2? hope they'll go by December with 3months allowance
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by koppa(m): 4:03pm On Nov 01
Tomorrow is our POP, yet no allawee, are we expected to stay back and suffer..... Just happy this whole shii will be over soon
|Re: Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd by Princeadonis(m): 4:17pm On Nov 01
And yet we are expected to serve with dedication and selflessness when our dear country is wealthy enough to pay us yet due to the insensitivity of somebody we are yet to be paid. NONSENSE!
