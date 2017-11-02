Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Today is 2016 Batch B Stream 1 Passing Out Parade. October Allowance 2017 Delayd (4621 Views)

In what seem to be an absurd twist,today is the passing out parade of 2016 Batch B Stream 1 and allowances are yet to be paid to all corpers across the nation despite being in the month of november.



Who has gotten his or her own allowance for october ?

And please outgoing Batch B STREAM 1 2016 should please inform us how much they are being paid. if its 2months or 3months final pay. thanks.



Chumaster Posimii StarryV Dream2 Haychay Dotmann McQueen Ibroh22 Purplejuli y0rmee Sharliz lalasticlala

Still waiting.

Taraba Corper.

Lord have mercy

still expecting o. the one for september entered on the 31st

Pls my copper brothers and sisters can nysc allow schools to bring out list when registrations has started. bcoz my school has not brought out list for 2016set

Abubaka50:

Just relax and keep in touch with your school.

Some schools bring out their lists 2 days before the close of registration.

Some schools bring out their lists 2 days before the close of registration. Just relax and keep in touch with your school.Some schools bring out their lists 2 days before the close of registration.

Osun coper we haven't see anything.. We saw it on the 30th last month.

FunnyDude:

Osun coper we haven't see anything.. We saw it on the 30th last month. Ours was 31st in Edo state

Jigawa corper. Still waiting o.

ThatKING:

Chumaster Posimii StarryV Dream2 Haychay Dotmann McQueen Ibroh22 Purplejuli y0rmee Sharliz

Personally personally, I never see any alert o Personally personally, I never see any alert o

ThatKING:

Chumaster Posimii StarryV Dream2 Haychay Dotmann McQueen Ibroh22 Purplejuli y0rmee Sharliz 3 months final pay ke?na 2 oo,well,i belong to batch B stream 2. 3 months final pay ke?na 2 oo,well,i belong to batch B stream 2.

ThatKING:

na 2

Here we are again o, Nysc & late allowee

Next2Bezee:

Here we are again o, Nysc & late allowee 1 Like

still nunfin

Thank God for my life and also My PPA. This Government for frustrate man pikin� Thank God for my life and also My PPA. This Government for frustrate man pikin�

i swear dis tin na wickedness!!! till nw govt never pay and i dey die here. i swear after dis month i dey go house, i no serve again!!! e sure me say dose ministers, senators et al done see their allowances since 20th of dis month. 1 Like

I have been eating rice and palmoil since Saturday. the rice finished this morning. am tired of this much o..

why is the alawe always delayed sef 2 Likes

TheOtherRoom:

I have been eating rice and palmoil since Saturday. the rice finished this morning. am tired of this much o..

why is the alawe always delayed sef lmao at rice and Palm oil lmao at rice and Palm oil

.

Evidence or we no believe

TheOtherRoom:

I have been eating rice and palmoil since Saturday. the rice finished this morning. am tired of this much o..

why is the alawe always delayed sef Bros your own even better, me i no see my September allawee!



Batch A stream 2 Bros your own even better, me i no see my September allawee!Batch A stream 2

ceospecial:

Thank God for my life and also My PPA. This Government for frustrate man pikin�



Ceospecial!





You and this username sha... Ceospecial!You and this username sha...



Ogun Corper , expecting alert

y0rmee:







Ceospecial!





You and this username sha... lol... Yormee. congrats. I wish to be like you � lol... Yormee. congrats. I wish to be like you �

ceospecial:

lol... Yormee. congrats. I wish to be like you �





We never see anything here in Enugu o.

Dream2:

3 months final pay ke?na 2 oo,well,i belong to batch B stream 2.

guy wat of stream 2? hope they'll go by December with 3months allowance guy wat of stream 2? hope they'll go by December with 3months allowance

Tomorrow is our POP, yet no allawee, are we expected to stay back and suffer..... Just happy this whole shii will be over soon