|Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by dainformant(m): 7:21pm
Commander RRS, ACP Olatunji Disu and the Executive Secretary, Lagos State Security Trust Fund, Dr Abdul Rasaq Balogun have rescued a young lady from a lone accident on Lekki - Ikoyi Link Bridge . She drove a brand new Toyota Land Cruiser with the registration number AAA 839 EQ at top speed and lost control, and hit the culverts, and finally blocked half of the road .
The RRS ambulance and towing truck arrived immediately for medical assistance.
The young lady suffered no physical injuries but was obviously in a shock.
The vehicle was seriously damaged with all its airbags deployed.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/woman-rescued-crashing-car-lekki-ikoyi-bridge-lagos-photos.html
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by kelvine(m): 7:25pm
A poor man will see this and feel sad.
Money to fix this SUV will buy a regular car.
11 Likes
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by oshe11(m): 7:27pm
y U com post am for politics section
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by dollyjoy(f): 7:29pm
kelvine:Are you feeling sad?
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by Ajanacool(m): 7:41pm
its either she was too happy (30 billion 4 d account) or having emotional problems.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by bigtt76(f): 7:57pm
She was probably testing the efficacy of the vehicle's security and safety features Toyota should be proud of her and send her a new Prado
1 Like
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by Chascop: 8:15pm
The RRS or whatever arrived immediately ; probably because she's a rich lady or married to a politician.
special treatment.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by kelvine(m): 8:25pm
Are you happy about the crash ?
dollyjoy:
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by Flashh: 9:41pm
Her husband would say "don't drive yet, learn it very well". She would say, "No, I can drive. Are you now trying to tell me not to drive your car"?
She didn't even practice driving with a small car, but a SUV worth millions of Naira.
9 Likes
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by Jimohdd: 9:42pm
Na wah for female drivers
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by fpeter(f): 9:42pm
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by XXLDICK(m): 9:42pm
Women shouldn't be allowed to drive
Na joke oh
Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by Elzends(m): 9:43pm
It's fixable
In the great palace of the god of casting, sitting around were the greatest casters of all time.
The reigning casters of the season, Dortmund, were seated at the right hand. Everton on the left. And the god of casting said "who shall I send to wreak havoc in the bet slips of these unsuspecting humans?" Everywhere was silent, you could hear a pin drop. He said again "who shall make me proud like Dortmund and earn a place at my table?" Fiorentina said, "with all due respect your Highness, I have already done some damage today, why can't I sit with you?" The god replied, "your damage wasn't felt as much as I want, I want to make people cry and curse the day they ventured into betting. Who is up to this?"
From behind came a voice, "I am here my lord, send me". All eyes turned towards the voice, behold it was *Real Madrid*.
15 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by Olalan(m): 9:43pm
Must have got a scare. Insurance headache cause hardly will you see vehicles like this without full insurance package.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by AntiWailer: 9:44pm
Insurance will fix it.
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by HarkymTheOracle(m): 9:44pm
Thank God for her life
Listen to my songs @ http://my.notjustok.com/p/oracle
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by enemyofprogress: 9:44pm
Ewooooooooo na my landlady's car o. Na my head catch am,she too dey do gra gra for us in her house
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by abiolag(m): 9:44pm
Thank God she’s save
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by nwaozzugwor: 9:45pm
Husband don travel... The idiot wan flex with his car
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by 2shure: 9:45pm
brand new don turn accidented
panel beater don hammer for this december
why female go dey do need for speed for lagos bridge tho
road filled with potholes
top speed they kill quick
lost control over the steering wheeling fact o
she don finally cast dah toyota land cruiser
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by Dizu: 9:45pm
She must be a big lady
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by AntiWailer: 9:45pm
Insurance will fix it.
The rich know-how to spend less.
I just hope the woman is fine.
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by bencarson007(m): 9:47pm
Don't worry.
Just give me the scrap like that.
It will still make sense.
LoL
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by wildcatter23(m): 9:47pm
.
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by Nevee: 9:47pm
That's an expensive SUV. Hope it's comprehensively insured.
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by 3RNEST(m): 9:48pm
na jeep oh...funke..
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by INTERMAN: 9:49pm
women are careless drivers. That is how a woman hit and killed a corper lady in Abeokuta sometimes back. And many other carelessness
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by noscarn91(m): 9:50pm
dollyjoy:No I just want to suck your breast dry
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by michaelisaiah: 9:51pm
Ok
|Re: Woman Crashes Her Toyota Land Cruiser On Lagos Bridge, Blocks Half Of Road. PICS by Abbeyme: 9:54pm
What a bad way to test the status of the air bags.
Well, she kukuma trust that Insurance coy would fix the repairs in a jiffy.
Regards,
