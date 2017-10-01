



In the great palace of the god of casting, sitting around were the greatest casters of all time.



The reigning casters of the season, Dortmund, were seated at the right hand. Everton on the left. And the god of casting said "who shall I send to wreak havoc in the bet slips of these unsuspecting humans?" Everywhere was silent, you could hear a pin drop. He said again "who shall make me proud like Dortmund and earn a place at my table?" Fiorentina said, "with all due respect your Highness, I have already done some damage today, why can't I sit with you?" The god replied, "your damage wasn't felt as much as I want, I want to make people cry and curse the day they ventured into betting. Who is up to this?"



From behind came a voice, "I am here my lord, send me". All eyes turned towards the voice, behold it was *Real Madrid*.