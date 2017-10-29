₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,284 members, 3,881,610 topics. Date: Sunday, 29 October 2017 at 10:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra (6846 Views)
|Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by naaija: 7:54pm
This woman here is the wife of the late Mmegbuanaeze Francis ( He was House of Assembly member Representing Idemili North ).
He was buried on 26th September ,2017 .
On 29th October , 2017 , the wife is already running for the same position uder the ruling APGA platform
She is yet to complete her 6 months respect for her dead husband according to Igbo traditions and norms.
Hon. Francis Mmegbuanaeze, the House member representing Idemili North Constituency in the Anambra state House of Asembly died in his sleep on August 15th night, hours after attending the APGA Governorship primaries.
http://www.naaija.com/2017/10/anambra-wife-deceased-member-hose/
1 Share
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by LordIsaac(m): 8:01pm
It happened here in Jos a few years ɓacƙ. This worlɗ!
3 Likes
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Titto93(m): 9:57pm
She has moved on...
What's wrong with that?
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by daremiarchs: 9:58pm
Ayam not understanding again
1 Like
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by affable4: 9:58pm
@op, you have condemned the lady's action from your post. Which mumu 6months? Will I put food on the table? Except you are telling us you have evidence she has a hand in her husband's death.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Chetimah(m): 9:58pm
So she dey expect mai d man die b4??
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by ofuregbe(f): 9:58pm
Na wa oooo
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by WarriAproko: 9:59pm
I could not finish reading the topic . I believe he died of poison after eating Ewedu and Amala combine with Akpu and ofonigbo soup. Too much intake of 7 bottles of cold beer with isiewu. Also later in the evening he took Tiwo and also included kilishi which is disastrous.I need a new supplier.
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Fianze93(m): 9:59pm
Hmm
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by sirugos(m): 9:59pm
I dont know what to type self. Any way let me zoom to igwe's palace to conferm am coming
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by madjune: 9:59pm
Anambra and politics eh.
Anything can happen with them.
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by coolhamid(m): 9:59pm
Crazy world
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by opeoluwa20(m): 10:00pm
Nawa
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Atimeset: 10:00pm
All for Power..
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Sharon6(f): 10:00pm
Na wa o. Was she waiting for the husband to die?
GET RID OF STRETCH MARK, CHECK MY SIGNATURE
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Ilefoaye(m): 10:00pm
Nawa oo
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Abfinest007(m): 10:00pm
did u kill him for u to represent him at the state house
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Elnino4ladies: 10:00pm
Family affair
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Adukey(f): 10:00pm
Maybe that was what her husband asked her to do before his demise.
4 Likes
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by BabaCommander: 10:01pm
Has to recoup the family investment in the election na
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Nebuzaradan: 10:01pm
apga ndi ogwu ego
hours after apga primaries
lol ejigo ya gwochalu ogwu
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by enemyofprogress: 10:02pm
Make wives of politicians no come begin dey kill dem o
1 Like
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by xangerar: 10:02pm
You still talk about a goddam 6 Months respect for the dead in this fast moving age? For a long time, It use to be a one year period. It was cut down to 6 Months with no consequences. It is ebbing away. The world has moved on.
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by enemyofprogress: 10:03pm
Sharon6:are you coming tonight?I have bought gold circle
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by jagabanlewis(m): 10:04pm
Watin concern me
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Boyooosa(m): 10:04pm
Did her husband perform? If he performed, why not if not?
But if not, then she should not be vot.....
1 Like
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by cyndy1000(f): 10:05pm
Woman politics is a dirty game o please go inside o n take care of your children. The death of your hubby is not even strange to you. and want to remain in the position he was before he passed on hmmmm you might not know what is that sit until you get there . Anyways he has ears let him hear. better use your tongue to count your teeth.
Good luck Sha!
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by cashlurd(m): 10:07pm
Should she rather wait for others to occupy the seat before she will wise up The dead is dead abeg.... She should hustle to retain the seat as the sharp wife she is.
The same thing happened with the Senator Adeleke family. As soon as the senator died, the brother campaigned and ascended the seat. Political seats are now family seats in Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by cajet: 10:07pm
Some people are forcing her to come out and contest. I wonder what are the interests of those forcing her to contest when the mourning period for the death of her husband is not yet over. With this it is suspicious she has a hand in the death of her husband or is it a family business to represent Idemili North? She is not even a politician.
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Boyooosa(m): 10:08pm
sirugos:Ogbese!
|Re: Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra by Mak4web: 10:08pm
okay
what a man can do
Tafa Balogun Serves Jail Term, Regains Freedom / Post Election Violence: No Life Was Lost In Kano, Says / The Full Story Of The Secret Biafra Air Rescue,
Viewing this topic: Akinolore(m), Milldon(m), Jessejude8, Abdallah0014, washingtonklef(m), sakalisis(m), thuyur1, jacide1, kelvyn7(m), Rubicon67, cowleg(m), tukur2002n(m), karlnyeno, judemmesoma(m), kayprince, Ongozi, matiuni, mp4soju(m), HarunaWest(m), drgingersnap, jimb(m), survtony(m), door2(m), afolayangs(m), kelly27(m), kinkells(m), kitskoo, Howlusholar(m), MrZachs(m), toyad(m), Ken55ng, bs81(m), alabireal, phreethinker, kalishay, Henrolla(m), missystephen, AKENIBIAJE, brummell, Kyase(m), thebushman, namdyz(m), unclemide(m), gflower1000(m), Topol99, tonyzeal(m), giftphilips(f), altercall, tunde55(m), olayemiyemop(m), Maryam1234(f), diggy4real, OGHENAOGIE(m), Oluwatosin555(m), Zoharariel(m), WarriAproko, PierreDeFermath, yampoo(m), Lalaonpoint(f), andriy65(m), Ositajustice01, Ekenegwim(m), baloest, Eyop, Ernesthugo(m), pesinfada(m), MD45, Tinynita(f), timojerry, Tyga12, phemmyjnr(m), christdan, akudofarms, Saintsbrown(m), alfredo1(m), Amebo1(m), bodex196(m), mofeact, Sylvia4416, STANPASQUAL(m), olonadehesreal(m), junkiesneverdie, DonCandido, osuvicky(m), theMEGAman(m) and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6