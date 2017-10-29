Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nkoli Mmegbuanaeze Contesting For Dead Husband's Legislative Seat In Anambra (6846 Views)

He was buried on 26th September ,2017 .



On 29th October , 2017 , the wife is already running for the same position uder the ruling APGA platform



She is yet to complete her 6 months respect for her dead husband according to Igbo traditions and norms.



Hon. Francis Mmegbuanaeze, the House member representing Idemili North Constituency in the Anambra state House of Asembly died in his sleep on August 15th night, hours after attending the APGA Governorship primaries.



It happened here in Jos a few years ɓacƙ. This worlɗ! 3 Likes

She has moved on...

What's wrong with that? 9 Likes 1 Share

Ayam not understanding again Ayam not understanding again 1 Like

@op, you have condemned the lady's action from your post. Which mumu 6months? Will I put food on the table? Except you are telling us you have evidence she has a hand in her husband's death. 13 Likes 2 Shares

So she dey expect mai d man die b4??

Na wa oooo

I could not finish reading the topic .

Hmm

I dont know what to type self. Any way let me zoom to igwe's palace to conferm am coming 2 Likes 1 Share

Anambra and politics eh.



Anything can happen with them.

Crazy world

Nawa

All for Power..

Na wa o. Was she waiting for the husband to die?









Nawa oo

did u kill him for u to represent him at the state house

Family affair

Maybe that was what her husband asked her to do before his demise. 4 Likes

Has to recoup the family investment in the election na





hours after apga primaries



hours after apga primaries

Make wives of politicians no come begin dey kill dem o 1 Like

You still talk about a goddam 6 Months respect for the dead in this fast moving age? For a long time, It use to be a one year period. It was cut down to 6 Months with no consequences. It is ebbing away. The world has moved on.

Sharon6:

Na ww

Watin concern me

Did her husband perform? If he performed, why not if not?

But if not, then she should not be vot..... 1 Like

Woman politics is a dirty game o please go inside o n take care of your children. The death of your hubby is not even strange to you. and want to remain in the position he was before he passed on hmmmm you might not know what is that sit until you get there . Anyways he has ears let him hear. better use your tongue to count your teeth.







Good luck Sha!

The dead is dead abeg.... She should hustle to retain the seat as the sharp wife she is.



The same thing happened with the Senator Adeleke family. As soon as the senator died, the brother campaigned and ascended the seat. Political seats are now family seats in Nigeria. Should she rather wait for others to occupy the seat before she will wise upThe dead is dead abeg.... She should hustle to retain the seat as the sharp wife she is.The same thing happened with the Senator Adeleke family. As soon as the senator died, the brother campaigned and ascended the seat. Political seats are now family seats in Nigeria. 3 Likes

Some people are forcing her to come out and contest. I wonder what are the interests of those forcing her to contest when the mourning period for the death of her husband is not yet over. With this it is suspicious she has a hand in the death of her husband or is it a family business to represent Idemili North? She is not even a politician.

sirugos:

I dont know what to type self. Any way let me zoom to igwe's palace to conferm am coming Ogbese! Ogbese!