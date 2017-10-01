₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by Muckross1122(m): 12:30am
Off his recent surprise album, "27", Falz chooses to use one of the song in the album Titled "Confirm" to blast the Internet fraudsters (Yahoo Boys) by calling them thieves.
Below Is The Lyrics In The Song:
First Verse:
“Internet gangster, this the first chapter/ This brother just hammer, he collect from one maga/ Him steal person money, na hin he wan dey form swagga/ Everyday for the thief, one day for karma/ So you happy when you log into your online haven, and when you getting richer off another mans savings/ Stop explaining, that be lazy, No excuse you fit give them, No be only una wey be victim of the system/ No, you no be hustler, that one no be work sir.
Second Verse:
"You wan carry duffel duffel, instead make you hustle double, hoping you will realize you’re not in a real life, you’re not sharper than the nigga rocking a pins stripe/ Person talk small, you left threats in the comment section, you never got attention, then you try to flood the mention/ You don forget say this person get some got protection, Get your ass up before you end up for detention.”
Recall Falz made headlines some months back after he called out Nigerian artistes who glorify Internet fraudsters in their music.
“You are a role model to the younger ones and you are hailing fraudsters, you are making the younger ones feel it is good to do it. Stop it! It is destroying our future,” he said.
Falz noted that the effects of such songs were destructive to the younger generation, stressing that artistes should rather engage in singing meaningful songs.
Listen To The Song Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_18XL4n7kcE
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/falz-blast-yahoo-boys-in-his-new-song.html
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by winnerz: 12:36am
That won't stop them o.
Guys must wack
Don't forget to do a song on our kwarrapt leaders too. Their grand stealing was the root stock of petty fraud by Internet Fraudsters aka 419ers. IBB is still living.
Finally there is no more music again, Na hustling remain. People like Fela used music as a crusade. Was listening to some of his tracks yesterday, he was a prophet!
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by Abudu2000(m): 12:37am
Lolz, no wonder nobody dey actually notice am again, who want play ur songs if no be gboys... I'm not one of them ok before the haters face me now
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by NobleBeer: 1:01am
Whao! The giant of Africa don dey stir. We will soon be a"WOKE" Intelligent people. are finally speaking up. Way to go
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by Gomd: 1:13am
jati jati... yama yama
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by dyadeleye(m): 1:46am
Dem go roast this guy tire this week ehen... g boiz reaction to this right now
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by Elnino4ladies: 2:20am
He should fix up his life and free G boys.
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by morbeta(m): 6:28am
Hehehehehehehehehe I like the guy but wan buy expensive market.
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by itspzpics(m): 6:49am
this falz b doing like saint
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by tstx(m): 6:56am
This fool grew up with a Golden spoon.... doesn't understand the kind of system we are in....
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by BrutalJab: 7:02am
winnerz:Have you listened to his single Wehdone Sir? He addressed corrupt politicians there.
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by manmoraskk: 7:02am
Falz ask your fada how he take make money train u,,, do you think nah only charge and bail make him millionaire. Nonsense.
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by kennygee(f): 10:17am
That's who they are, thieves.
No need to sugarcoat it, let's call a spade a spade.
Nice to see a Nigerian artiste speaking about the ills of our society, its not everyday that it will be nyash and booooooobs.
Some comments above mine are the reasons we will keep being backward, they are indirectly encouraging internet fraudsters.
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by bettercreature(m): 10:17am
He is listening to his father,i watched one interview where Falana said he told Falz to start using music to send messages
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by charles6618(m): 10:18am
Issokay
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by segebase(m): 10:18am
b
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by lenghtinny(m): 10:18am
The truth is always bitter....
But it won't change a thing in this case
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by koker18(m): 10:18am
itspzpics:
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by HMZi(m): 10:19am
We haf hear oga falz,but am still very much down for wire wire.....quote me and die
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by Alonso91(m): 10:20am
hmmmmm
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by damola1: 10:20am
e no sweet reach ' owo nikan lole shey o'
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by obryneblaque: 10:21am
Cool
Come for your website design
(08130767357)
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by chukiz(m): 10:21am
He should continue when him tire him go stop
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by Brillantman: 10:21am
Nice lyrics and rhymes but won't make a hit because na G-boys dey listen and glorify these musicians
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:21am
Hmmm yanga dey sleep trouble wake am. Falz don wake trouble now and should be ready for the consequences. Naija Gees are comin for you
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by Originalsly: 10:21am
Wow!...breaking news!.... got to be some village for life person in charge of front page.
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by Ejomax77(m): 10:22am
tstx:So nah the golden spoon teach am how to Rap?
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by ZeeBaba17(m): 10:22am
one of the few good entertainer we have around, keep giving us positive music let them say what they want to say the truth must be told
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by freshest9677: 10:22am
Falz The badt guy
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by victor4ekele(m): 10:22am
hmmm
|Re: Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" by AntiWailer: 10:22am
Nice
