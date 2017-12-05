₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,140 members, 3,952,538 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song (9490 Views)
Vector Replies M.I For Dissing Nigerian Rappers In His Song (video) / Falz Blasts Yahoo Boys In "Confirm" / Bullet Blasts Event Organizers For Playing Nigerian Music In Ghana (Video) . (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by okaynigeria: 12:58pm
Nigerian Rapper, Vector has released a new song which he addressed current situation in the country.
In the song which he titled 'GunShots', The Rapper blamed President Buhari for numerous issues and then took a shot at him urging him to check the "other room" if his wife is alright.
He also addressed the issue of him flying out of the country for medical checkout urging him to tryout Hospitals in the country.
He addresses the slavery issues in Libya, the #EndSARS trend and other issues in the country.
It is good to see a rapper lend his voice for a good cause.
Listen to the song here and Share Thoughts!
Listen HERE: https://www.okay.ng/vector-gunshots-download/
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by bedspread: 1:00pm
Hmmmmm....
My Lai Mohammed and NBC are Coming For u
15 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by Homeboiy(m): 1:02pm
Make DSS catch him
1 Like
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by bugidon(m): 1:09pm
Nice one!
11 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by okaynigeria: 1:17pm
INTRO,
Hmm, So Eh,
Samklef
Samklef Turn On The Microphone, I Can’t Hear, I Dey Hear Response,
Aiit, Aiit,
CHORUS
Everyday Dem Dey Hustle Well Oh
The Possibility Dey For Hell Oh
Everybody Eye Dey Red Oh
Gunshots In The Air
Slavery Is A Thing Indeed Yeah
Everyday They Try To Leave Here
Read Full Lyrics HERE
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by NoSidonLook: 1:22pm
Good one from him
Other artistes should follow suit. Too much boobs and ass songs in Nigeria nowadays
I have told my uncle who owns one music label not to sign any clueless artiste that wont add tangible values to the Nigerian society
42 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by Jesusloveyou(m): 1:42pm
End time music and end time artist.
Foolish people every where you go like mtn. When did #endsars start?- yesterday.
And the songs yesterday and released yesterday.
Nonsense iPods
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by theSpark(m): 2:38pm
One point for vector. It is at times like these we draw lines and know which artists are great and which are mediocre.
With all the wahala in the country the musicians should trumpet it out and loud
5 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by obonujoker(m): 2:43pm
Jesusloveyou:
Lol.... werey.... oni change sobriquet yi
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by razfad10(m): 2:54pm
Jesusloveyou:check the other room if everything is alright I don't think so "vector"
4 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by faroukfahima(m): 3:43pm
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by pedrilo: 4:04pm
Homeboiy:are u the one they call vector!!!!!!!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by Forumspotz: 4:43pm
Hehehehe, Vector No go cause wahala for yourself oh
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by badinfluence(m): 5:09pm
Because eminem did it...
3 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by Ericaikince(m): 6:28pm
We fit hear am now make nothing like blasting they the song... This Nigeria bloggers headings eh..
2 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by Newbiee: 6:28pm
Whether vector or array!
Buhari till 2023
2 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by MillionDollars: 6:28pm
He copied eminem who made a diss for donald trump.... nice one sha
3 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by NaijaMutant(f): 6:28pm
ok
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by moscobabs(m): 6:29pm
OK
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by LesbianBoy(m): 6:29pm
Omo igbo like vector
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by Kingofrudy: 6:29pm
Buhari till 2023. Fvck vector
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by VampireeM(f): 6:29pm
Jesusloveyou:
11 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by kay29000(m): 6:30pm
Where has this guy been?
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by purem(m): 6:30pm
D song sweet?
1 Like
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by ollah1: 6:30pm
MillionDollars:
However, he still came up with a diss and good track. I'm yet to listen to it anyways but it's quite better than all the useless tracks out there that's always about girls, money and drinks which is gonna make me and other guys who still love good musics
8 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by SageTravels: 6:30pm
Eminen Wanna Be
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by Aniwhyte(m): 6:31pm
Kingofrudy:
Here is your medicine.
9 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by careytommy7(m): 6:31pm
It's the movement
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by AdesegunSanni89: 6:31pm
Chai, na so this guy music career finish ooo. Ask Eedris Abdulkareem
2 Likes
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by Berlyn1(f): 6:32pm
You get luck no be OBJ term your career for leave you run after him torture lmao
Eminem wanna be sha
1 Like
|Re: Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song by gabazin080(m): 6:32pm
AdesegunSanni89:not everyone is a coward like u
8 Likes
Who Is Your Best/Favourite Gospel Artiste? / Who Is The Queen Of Nigerian Rap? / Naija's Five Top/best Rappers
Viewing this topic: Bigmikedagod(m), Warldbest(m), felixomor, powerhorse1(m), Richogroup, IamUdo(m), moyinoluwabun(m), Phorto(m), blessedchuks86, anizy(f), JamesReacher(m), classc25(f), Solidkay(m), latino2swt(m), Begino1, fileb(m), jleo, FemiLastBorn(m), SantiRAMBO, Amaaf(m), consultancy(m), Ekendu1, AktorLee(m), philEscobar(m), ajagidiagbo1(m), ShayGirl(f), coliform, okaynigeria, lovetterrison(m), Obainono(m), christejames(m), InGodIkukutrust, Kenneth10110, Silvawazza(m), chalsixtus(m), brightdave, SonsOfLiverpool(m), needy, deji17, 88natzy(m), dabeto, chinan(f), Swagz007(m), Popatee, hinograce, michael142(m), freshboy88(m), hesilo(m), HayZee06(m), ikennafort(m), Twirelex, Emmaxmusic(m), Abbey377(m), Handsomebeing(m), MrWondah(m), morakinyo20(m), emmy99(m), leocollins(m), msadamidris, geovidal(m), OGsteven(m), Tintinnoty(m), carlmerz(m), tical(m), joesir, Promismike(m), Hayah, ceeafuejay(m), BigBelleControl(m), shenaxy, tee10, jojo1415, Ugoeze2016, Criis(m), uxman, hgnbello, Wiziman(m), timexkaka, Drbarmes(m) and 114 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17