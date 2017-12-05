Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Vector Blasts President Buhari In 'GunShots' His New Song (9490 Views)

In the song which he titled 'GunShots', The Rapper blamed President Buhari for numerous issues and then took a shot at him urging him to check the "other room" if his wife is alright.



He also addressed the issue of him flying out of the country for medical checkout urging him to tryout Hospitals in the country.



He addresses the slavery issues in Libya, the #EndSARS trend and other issues in the country.



It is good to see a rapper lend his voice for a good cause.



Listen to the song here and Share Thoughts!



Hmmmmm....

My Lai Mohammed and NBC are Coming For u 15 Likes

Make DSS catch him 1 Like

Nice one! 11 Likes

INTRO,



Hmm, So Eh,

Samklef

Samklef Turn On The Microphone, I Can’t Hear, I Dey Hear Response,

Aiit, Aiit,



CHORUS



Everyday Dem Dey Hustle Well Oh

The Possibility Dey For Hell Oh

Everybody Eye Dey Red Oh

Gunshots In The Air

Slavery Is A Thing Indeed Yeah

Everyday They Try To Leave Here



Good one from him

Other artistes should follow suit. Too much boobs and ass songs in Nigeria nowadays



I have told my uncle who owns one music label not to sign any clueless artiste that wont add tangible values to the Nigerian society 42 Likes

End time music and end time artist.

Foolish people every where you go like mtn. When did #endsars start?- yesterday.

And the songs yesterday and released yesterday.

Nonsense iPods 7 Likes 1 Share

One point for vector. It is at times like these we draw lines and know which artists are great and which are mediocre.



With all the wahala in the country the musicians should trumpet it out and loud 5 Likes

Jesusloveyou:

End time music and end time artist.

Foolish people every where you go like mtn. When did #endsars start?- yesterday.

And the songs yesterday and released yesterday.

Nonsense iPods

Lol.... werey.... oni change sobriquet yi Lol.... werey.... oni change sobriquet yi 13 Likes 1 Share

Jesusloveyou:

End time music and end time artist.

Foolish people every where you go like mtn. When did #endsars start?- yesterday.

And the songs yesterday and released yesterday.

Nonsense iPods check the other room if everything is alright I don't think so "vector" check the other room if everything is alright I don't think so "vector" 4 Likes

cc: lalasticlala

Homeboiy:

Make DSS catch him are u the one they call vector!!!!!!!!!! are u the one they call vector!!!!!!!!!! 5 Likes

Hehehehe, Vector No go cause wahala for yourself oh

Because eminem did it... 3 Likes

We fit hear am now make nothing like blasting they the song... This Nigeria bloggers headings eh.. 2 Likes

Whether vector or array!

Buhari till 2023 2 Likes

He copied eminem who made a diss for donald trump.... nice one sha 3 Likes

ok

OK

Omo igbo like vector

Buhari till 2023. Fvck vector 3 Likes 2 Shares

Jesusloveyou:

End time music and end time artist.

Foolish people every where you go like mtn. When did #endsars start?- yesterday.

And the songs yesterday and released yesterday.

Nonsense iPods







11 Likes

Where has this guy been?

D song sweet? 1 Like

MillionDollars:

He copied eminem who made a diss for donald trump.... nice one sha

However, he still came up with a diss and good track. I'm yet to listen to it anyways but it's quite better than all the useless tracks out there that's always about girls, money and drinks which is gonna make me and other guys who still love good musics However, he still came up with a diss and good track. I'm yet to listen to it anyways but it's quite better than all the useless tracks out there that's always about girls, money and drinks which is gonna make me and other guys who still love good musics 8 Likes

Eminen Wanna Be

Kingofrudy:

Buhari till 2023. Fvck vector



Here is your medicine. Here is your medicine. 9 Likes

It's the movement

Chai, na so this guy music career finish ooo. Ask Eedris Abdulkareem 2 Likes

lmao





Eminem wanna be sha You get luck no be OBJ term your career for leave you run after him torturelmaoEminem wanna be sha 1 Like