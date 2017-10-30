₦airaland Forum

Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by dre11(m): 4:58am
John Ameh , Abuja

Some of the exotic cars delivered to the members of the House of Representatives have developed faults barely 90 days after the automobiles arrived in Abuja , The PUNCH gathered on Sunday.

The majority of the lawmakers , 240 out of the total of 360 , took delivery of the Peugeot 508 cars between June and July this year .

The cars, which lawmakers prefer to call “committee or utility vehicles , ” belong to the National Assembly, though the members keep them in their homes.

Each unit costs N 17m , which amounts to a total of N 6 . 1 bn for the 360 units for the 360 members .

House spokesman , Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas , confirmed the unit cost of the cars to The PUNCH last July .

“ One car is for about N 17m ; yes” , he said .
Contracts for the supplies were handled by the Chairman , Committee on House Services, Mr. Bashir Baballe- Ila, and officials of the National Assembly.

Investigations showed that members started complaining of faults in the cars just weeks after taking delivery.

“ There have been faulty electrical issues and mechanical challenges .

“ Some members have complained that they have experienced breakdown as a result of the faults, ” a National Assembly official said .

One lawmaker was reported to have abandoned his vehicle at the National Assembly Complex , Annex I, two weeks ago .

It was also gathered another member from one of the South -West states called Baballe- Ila last week and threatened to return the car for a replacement.

The Chairman of a key committee, who is from Kano State, said , “ What the members are saying about the cars is true.

“ There have been complaints concerning the cars for months and members are calm because the leadership , particularly the Speaker (Yakubu Dogara) , pleaded for patience . ”

Findings by The PUNCH indicated that some lawmakers were beginning to suspect that the cars were fairly used before the committee bought them from the original owners .

It was learnt that the Baballe-Ila committee had come under pressure in May after members began to protest that two years into their tenure ; they had yet to receive their utility cars.

This reportedly happened when a Kaduna - based main supplier , initially contracted to supply the vehicles , couldn ’ t cope with the “large number of 360 units at a go . ”

The supplier was said to have phased the delivery. But , this means that by December ,
many members will still be without the cars.
It was gathered that in a bid to address the supply delay, the House Services Committee chairman engaged sub -contractors to deliver more cars.

“ Unfortunately , that approach too has not taken us far because as of October 27 , many members still didn’ t get their cars.

“ The sub - contracting might have also led to these complaints of faulty cars. The sources of some of the cars are now being called to question , ” one member said .

Our correspondent made attempts to get Baballe- Ila to comment on the matter but he failed to respond . Also , text messages sent to him were not replied to .

But , when asked for his reaction on Sunday, the Chairman , House Committee on Media and Public Affairs , Abdulrazak Namdas , informed The PUNCH that any faulty vehicle would be returned to the supplier because they came with warranty .

He said , “ The faulty cars reported by any member will be returned.

“ I am sure the chairman of the committee will handle the issue amicably . He will return the cars.

“ You know there must be a warranty . And these are mechanical tools anyway ; the chances that one or two cars in a large supply will have issues are not ruled out. The warranty will solve the problem . ”

Asked the number of members that had received their vehicles so far , Namdas said , “ about two - thirds (240 ) have their cars. ”

This implies that up to 120 lawmakers still have no cars for oversight and other duty tours .
“ We can only plead for their patience . Like I have said before , the vehicles come in batches .

“ I am sure that in another few days, 50 more units may arrive, ” he added.


lalasticlala
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:05am
Buhari is A Thief

FTC dedicated to all d Recent ly paid Zombies

3 Likes

Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by GavelSlam: 5:05am
Please it should work o.

Otherwise, they would be padding even more in 2018.
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Jaabioro(m): 5:06am
National wastages...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:06am
Wen u Realise Som Ppl Will Find Excuses fr Ds APC Thievery only one Word comes to mind

5 Likes

Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:07am
GavelSlam:
Please it should work o.

Otherwise, they would be padding even more in 2018.

Is that all A Resident ZoneB hx to say?

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 5:08am
Are these bastards there to serve the people, or to buy cars

They elected you to deliberate on the issues of the people, not to buy 18 million naira cars.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:12am
APC hxade corruption an Official Language..

Thievery upandan

From

DasukiGate
barawo barawo baru
Omenkagate
SarrkiGate
Maimagate
Babachir
DubaiBuratai
KyariMtnGate
Ikoyi Billions

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:12am
Its An Endless lost
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by pawesome(m): 5:29am
N den
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by emamos: 5:53am
no be legislaTHIEVES u call dem. no be house of ROGUE dem dey
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by EazyMoh(m): 6:08am
We feel the same way about all of you guys. I wish you came with a warranty as well, we'd have returned all of you since!
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Atiku2019: 6:09am
grin grin
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Adonkia(m): 6:16am
EnigmaticEnigma:
Are these bastards there to serve the people, or to buy cars

They elected you to deliberate on the issues of the people, not to buy 18 million naira cars.



na our prayer dey work.

2 Likes

Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 6:19am
Use that 6.1 billion to power up part of Nigeria, you bastards.

1 Like

Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by WaffenSS(m): 6:22am
Oh, so now the Peugeot 508 qualifies as "exotic car".

Our reporters and bloggers are complete ignorant fools.
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Sunnycliff(m): 10:28am
What of those the Presidency is using, are they not all public servants? Why do we concentrate only on the NASS and makes the presidency a sacred cow?
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by smithsydny(m): 10:28am
Fckup country
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by maxiuc(m): 10:28am
cheesy grin
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by madridguy(m): 10:28am
Our head don catch them grin useless rogues.
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by thunderbabs(m): 10:29am
Why d complain? Mk dey jus place order for another set...how much is 6.1billion for our reps n senate face....biscuit money....na today?
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:29am
Isoko1stSon:
Buhari is A Thief
FTC dedicated to all d Recent ly paid Zombies
buhari is a normadic cow
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Abfinest007(m): 10:29am
they should
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:30am
Smh
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Paperwhite(m): 10:30am
shocked shocked shocked Useless government! Useless NASS!
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by koker18(m): 10:30am
Atiku2019:
grin grin
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by solpat(m): 10:30am
Good for them
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by abdelrahman: 10:31am
he no go better for all our current politicians!
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by naijamafioso: 10:32am
They themselves are malfunctioning


Contact my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by millomaniac: 10:32am
If thats the case they should auction off the cars and buy nothing more than 2 million naira cars. The excess should be paid into the country's account.i mean Whats the point of buying expensive cars only for it to start malfunctioning after 90 days. Besides they are always singing nigeria does not have money.
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by kagari: 10:32am
Wow
Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by AntiWailer: 10:34am
Twitter senator no collect I guess.


The idiot will the shouting common sense up and Dan grin grin


He will keep quiet when things like this happen

