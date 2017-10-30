₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by dre11(m): 4:58am
John Ameh , Abuja
http://punchng.com/reps-n6-1bn-exotic-cars-malfunction/
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:05am
Buhari is A Thief
FTC dedicated to all d Recent ly paid Zombies
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by GavelSlam: 5:05am
Please it should work o.
Otherwise, they would be padding even more in 2018.
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Jaabioro(m): 5:06am
National wastages...
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:06am
Wen u Realise Som Ppl Will Find Excuses fr Ds APC Thievery only one Word comes to mind
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:07am
GavelSlam:
Is that all A Resident ZoneB hx to say?
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 5:08am
Are these bastards there to serve the people, or to buy cars
They elected you to deliberate on the issues of the people, not to buy 18 million naira cars.
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:12am
APC hxade corruption an Official Language..
Thievery upandan
From
DasukiGate
barawo barawo baru
Omenkagate
SarrkiGate
Maimagate
Babachir
DubaiBuratai
KyariMtnGate
Ikoyi Billions
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Isoko1stSon(m): 5:12am
Its An Endless lost
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by pawesome(m): 5:29am
N den
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by emamos: 5:53am
no be legislaTHIEVES u call dem. no be house of ROGUE dem dey
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by EazyMoh(m): 6:08am
We feel the same way about all of you guys. I wish you came with a warranty as well, we'd have returned all of you since!
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Atiku2019: 6:09am
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Adonkia(m): 6:16am
EnigmaticEnigma:na our prayer dey work.
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by EnigmaticEnigma(m): 6:19am
Use that 6.1 billion to power up part of Nigeria, you bastards.
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by WaffenSS(m): 6:22am
Oh, so now the Peugeot 508 qualifies as "exotic car".
Our reporters and bloggers are complete ignorant fools.
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Sunnycliff(m): 10:28am
What of those the Presidency is using, are they not all public servants? Why do we concentrate only on the NASS and makes the presidency a sacred cow?
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by smithsydny(m): 10:28am
Fckup country
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by maxiuc(m): 10:28am
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by madridguy(m): 10:28am
Our head don catch them useless rogues.
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by thunderbabs(m): 10:29am
Why d complain? Mk dey jus place order for another set...how much is 6.1billion for our reps n senate face....biscuit money....na today?
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:29am
Isoko1stSon:buhari is a normadic cow
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Abfinest007(m): 10:29am
they should
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by 1nigeriamyfoot: 10:30am
Smh
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by Paperwhite(m): 10:30am
Useless government! Useless NASS!
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by koker18(m): 10:30am
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by solpat(m): 10:30am
Good for them
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by abdelrahman: 10:31am
he no go better for all our current politicians!
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by naijamafioso: 10:32am
They themselves are malfunctioning
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by millomaniac: 10:32am
If thats the case they should auction off the cars and buy nothing more than 2 million naira cars. The excess should be paid into the country's account.i mean Whats the point of buying expensive cars only for it to start malfunctioning after 90 days. Besides they are always singing nigeria does not have money.
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by kagari: 10:32am
Wow
|Re: Reps’ N6.1bn Exotic Cars Malfunction 90 Days After Delivery by AntiWailer: 10:34am
Twitter senator no collect I guess.
The idiot will the shouting common sense up and Dan
He will keep quiet when things like this happen
