Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) (3517 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





The 'Goosebumps' singer is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine where she shared with them how her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs.



Photos of her cover shoot;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/tiwa-savage-stun-on-cover-of-guardian.html From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, singer Tiwa Savage has proven over and over again why she’s not just the first lady of Mavin but one of the biggest female acts in Africa.The 'Goosebumps' singer is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine where she shared with them how her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs.Photos of her cover shoot; 1 Like 1 Share

Beautiful Lady! 1 Like





This one when turn her husband to Agidi / water yam







There's God oh This gal againThis one when turn her husband to Agidi / water yamThere's God oh

Awon stunner gang at it again...

Oye0404:

Awon stunner gang at it again...

Cool

Una no go dey there when her husband go beat her for house oohh 1 Like

pretty

nice and lovely





Contact my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.

Beautiful Tiwa

pyyxxaro:

This gal again



This one when turn her husband to Agidi / water yam



There's God oh

will this remove the geriatric skrawny mischevious baboon from asorock 1 Like

Priscy01:

Beautiful Lady! But her mess no here. Thing fit kill person ~ Don jazzy But her mess no here. Thing fit kill person ~ Don jazzy

Priscy01:

Beautiful Lady!

Why she dey squeeze her boobs to fit into the outfit... she looks good anyway.



Is that gray hair? Stunning

I love d last photo



She willingly gave JAZZY and the whole marvin crew 5some.

And also went ahead to up her game by giving JAY-Z and the whole Rocka Fella crew 5some.





I guesh she likes any thing that J.A.Zand Y.

Maybe i go change my name to JAY JAY..to see if luck can fall on me form. Aunty tiwa the generous giver..She willingly gaveand the whole marvin crew 5some.And also went ahead to up her game by givingand the whole Rocka Fella crew 5some.I guesh she likes any thing that J.A.Zand Y.Maybe i go change my name to JAY JAY..to see if luck can fall on me form.

See person wife

So she get bobby like deez �

Priscy01:

From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, singer Tiwa Savage has proven over and over again why she’s not just the first lady of Mavin but one of the biggest female acts in Africa.



The 'Goosebumps' singer is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine where she shared with them how her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs.



Photos of her cover shoot;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/tiwa-savage-stun-on-cover-of-guardian.html



Beauty without brain and manners.must people expose their unclothedness before they can be regarded as being beautiful.with the type of parents we are having these days,I wonder the type of future generation we are going to see Beauty without brain and manners.must people expose their unclothedness before they can be regarded as being beautiful.with the type of parents we are having these days,I wonder the type of future generation we are going to see 1 Like

Hmm

Priscy01:

From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, singer Tiwa Savage has proven over and over again why she’s not just the first lady of Mavin but one of the biggest female acts in Africa.



The 'Goosebumps' singer is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine where she shared with them how her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs.



Photos of her cover shoot;



http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/tiwa-savage-stun-on-cover-of-guardian.html











Dem she is old like granny forming Sexy who does that Dem she is old like granny forming Sexy who does that

Omo, if i catch dz gal for "one corner" ehen?