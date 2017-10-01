₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,513 members, 3,882,426 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 10:50 AM

Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) (3517 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 5:02am
From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, singer Tiwa Savage has proven over and over again why she’s not just the first lady of Mavin but one of the biggest female acts in Africa.

The 'Goosebumps' singer is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine where she shared with them how her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs.

Photos of her cover shoot;

http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/tiwa-savage-stun-on-cover-of-guardian.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 5:04am
Beautiful Lady!

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 5:18am
This gal again

This one when turn her husband to Agidi / water yam sad



There's God oh cry
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by Oye0404(m): 5:27am
Awon stunner gang at it again...
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by Drinokrane: 5:29am
Oye0404:
Awon stunner gang at it again...
cheesy
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by famifox: 5:49am
Cool
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by Samsimple(m): 6:48am
Una no go dey there when her husband go beat her for house oohh

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 6:51am
pretty
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by naijamafioso: 10:33am
nice and lovely


Contact my signature for free bitcoins. Nothing to lose.
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by ozoemenaca: 10:33am
Beautiful Tiwa
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by MrMcJay(m): 10:33am
pyyxxaro:
This gal again

This one when turn her husband to Agidi / water yam sad

There's God oh cry

Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 10:34am
will this remove the geriatric skrawny mischevious baboon from asorock

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by aldexrio(m): 10:34am
Priscy01:
Beautiful Lady!
But her mess no here. Thing fit kill person ~ Don jazzy
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by koker18(m): 10:34am
Priscy01:
Beautiful Lady!
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by tlops(m): 10:34am
Why she dey squeeze her boobs to fit into the outfit... she looks good anyway.

Is that gray hair? Stunning
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by Tastemoney(m): 10:35am
I love d last photo
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by PenisCaP: 10:36am
Aunty tiwa the generous giver..
She willingly gave JAZZY and the whole marvin crew 5some. grin
And also went ahead to up her game by giving JAY-Z and the whole Rocka Fella crew 5some.


I guesh she likes any thing that J.A.Zand Y.
Maybe i go change my name to JAY JAY..to see if luck can fall on me form. grin
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by Princesteve7248: 10:36am
See person wife
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by bjolat(m): 10:36am
So she get bobby like deez �
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by pastorcyrus(m): 10:37am
Priscy01:
From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, singer Tiwa Savage has proven over and over again why she’s not just the first lady of Mavin but one of the biggest female acts in Africa.

The 'Goosebumps' singer is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine where she shared with them how her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs.

Photos of her cover shoot;

http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/tiwa-savage-stun-on-cover-of-guardian.html

Beauty without brain and manners.must people expose their unclothedness before they can be regarded as being beautiful.with the type of parents we are having these days,I wonder the type of future generation we are going to see

1 Like

Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by PenisCaP: 10:41am
Hmm
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by Alexrayz(m): 10:41am
Priscy01:
From Kele Kele Love to Ma Lo, singer Tiwa Savage has proven over and over again why she’s not just the first lady of Mavin but one of the biggest female acts in Africa.

The 'Goosebumps' singer is the cover star for Guardian Life Magazine where she shared with them how her journey to the top has been filled with ups and downs.

Photos of her cover shoot;

http://www.torimill.com/2017/10/tiwa-savage-stun-on-cover-of-guardian.html





Dem she is old like granny forming Sexy who does that
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by thunderbabs(m): 10:42am
Omo, if i catch dz gal for "one corner" ehen? shocked
Re: Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life Magazine (Photos) by kikiwendy(f): 10:47am
Beautiful Tiwa

(0) (Reply)

Scholarship / Exclusive: Busta Rhymes To Remix Faze's Originality [his Best African Song] / Hybikay Vs Wizkid , Two Young Talent: Check Out

Viewing this topic: maursatt, andre99(m), Tman104(m), phatasschick(f), blackknight, Kadejo, Abmus, Ozavize88(f), pedroito, Maxcole, worldwide02, jae101(f), Simeon590, Asokobieke, freeman95(m), asahnwaKC, thinkdip(m), JosWatchDog(m), baflincon(m), wizpredict, rosybabyy, BuySilver, PharmJohn88(m), flowfury(m), Brendaph, yunusasa, Mimicole(f), doris4angel, Bizinton, oluwaseun63, Geeklady, megadj, Rexleo(m), scarwiz(m), komisha, funmise007(m), Tyche(m), umuogele, Deniolami, profkk2003, Truckpusher(m), balmofgilead, statesman110, Loverquin, osaaaaa, Meritocracy, dguvnur(m), emmyw(m), AYODEJI4LOVE(m), gmtanwa25(f), Folafikemi, raymondFirstborn(m), Layomaverick, vigopress, bloomin, eltkins(m), Sweetmom, Charly17(m), funshynathan(m), SunnyBlaze1(m), BizzHardey(f), bellab2011, pojulous, iniicequeeen, Mindofagod256, gistdee, processrxtn, CynthiaChi(f), Chinny5(f), Enoquin(f), daniska3yaro(m), essayHelp(m), sijuwade5, Tloc(m) and 156 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.