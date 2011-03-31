₦airaland Forum

Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by ijustdey: 10:58am
Detectives have traced about £6m pension funds to a United Kingdom bank account being managed by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation(OHCSF), The Nation learnt yesterday.

The cash is being suspected to have been tampered with by some government officials.

Two former Heads of the Civil Service of the Federation(Engr. E. Okeke and Prof. O. A. Afolabi) reportedly did their best to protect the funds from being tampered with.

Also yesterday, it was learnt that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) had seized more houses believed to be owned by the embattled ex- chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms Task Team, Mr. Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina. He is one of the signatories to the UK bank account.

Besides, a former EFCC operative has been quoted as saying that he was prepared to speak up on how a minister contacted him to protect Maina.

But the operative said he would do so on oath if President Muhammadu Buhari raises a Judicial Commission of Enquiry into the mismanagement of pension funds.

At least N2b is said to have been misappropriated. There are other funds, which are believed to have been stolen.
A former chairman of EFCC allegedly collected funds for a foreign trip from Maina. But a fact-sheet has debunked the claim.

The purported N5,476,000 estacodes remitted to the former EFCC chairman was actually paid into an account in a first generation bank, according to sources close to the investigation of the multi billion naira pension scandal.

The EFCC has continued its manhunt for Maina. It has located more of his assets.
A source said: “Our detectives have linked a large farm in Keffi to Maina and we are going to invoke Interim Assets forfeiture Clause in the EFCC (Establishment) Act.

“We have also sealed off two of the suspect’s houses at No. A5 B. Close and No. 9A in Kado Estate in Abuja. We have located some houses in Maiduguri too.
“So far, we have taken possession of the houses in Abuja and Kaduna.”

There was a twist yesterday following the release of a fact-sheet, which states that no former EFCC chairman collected N5,476,000 for overseas trips from Maina.

The document said: “It is hereby stated categorically that the former EFCC chairman never received any payment whatsoever in respect of any trip in OHCSF/Police Pensions and neither embark on such trips.

“That Estacode payments to the tune of N5,476,000 purportedly made for the Executive Chairman was discovered to have been paid into the First Bank acct. No. 4033010067733 belonging to one Christian Madubuike who is an account clerk with Police Pension office (PPO).

“The money was subsequently withdrawn from his account and handed over to Mr. John Yusuf (AD Accounts PPO). However John Yusuf admitted receiving the monies but claimed that he remitted same to Abdulrasheed Maina.”

Meanwhile, the EFCC traced about £6m pension funds to the UK and uncovered 66 pension accounts in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation(OHCSF).

There was suspicion that the £6m might have been tampered with by some government officials, who are now pension suspects.

The top source added: “The EFCC has done enough in unraveling pension fraud syndicate in OHCSF, Presidential Pension Reform Task Committee, Police Pension funds and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) check-off dues among others.

The source said: “It is certainly a huge racket by civil servants some of who are still in the system. For instance, our team uncovered £6m pension funds in an account in the UK. The money was for the payment of the pensions of some British colonial officers who served in Nigeria.

A report on the said account in the UK said: “In respect of the Federal Government 6million pounds sterling investment in the U.K with Crown agents, it is worth noting that the information was discovered as a result of a search executed in the residence of Dr. Shuaibu Sani Teidi during the course of our investigation.

“Dr. Shuaibu Sani Teidi failed to disclose the account during his handing over when he was leaving the Head of Service. Mr. Charles Bornant was invited and he confirmed that Dr. Shaibu did not disclose nor include the account in his handing over. Investigation into the account is still ongoing based on relevant information at our disposal.

“During the course of investigating fraud in the Pension office of the Head of Civil service of the Federation (OHCSF), a search warrant was executed in the residence of Dr. Shaibu Sani Teidi (former director Pension Accounts) where a laptop was recovered. From the analysis of the computer laptop, a document captioned “Report of the visit to Crown Agents Investment United kingdom” was discovered. The document reveals the nature of the investment made by the OHCSF with Crown Agents Investment, UK (copy attached).

“The Investment Account was brought to the attention of the OHCSF via a letter with reference No. CR:3000/EFCC/ABJ/EGFED/PEN/VOL.1/375 dated 18th February, 2011, while requesting for the following information:

1. List of Pensioners in Diaspora and their payment point(s)

2. Records of remittances of funds to all payments point

iii. Details investment of pension funds with Crown Agents Financial Services
“On receipt of our letter the OHCSF made further enquiries and responded to us via a letter dated 22nd February, 2011.

“The following facts emerge from our Investigation.

1. That the OHCSF maintained an overseas investment account with Crown Agent Investment Management United Kingdom titled “Nigeria Federal Civil Service Pension Fund”;

2. That the current Management agreement was drawn on the 23rd of May, 1990, attempt was made to review it between 20th to 22nd January 2009;

3. That the Crown agents have a representative in Nigeria;

4. That the market value of the Fund as at 31/03/2011 was GBP 6,275,176.80;

5. That Engr. E.O Okeke (Head of Service) and Dr. S.T Shuaibu (Director Pension Accounts) were the signatories to the account between 30th July, 2007 and 6th July, 2011.

6. That Prof. O.A Afolabi (Head of Service) and Abdulrasheed Maina (Head Pension Task Team) became signatories of the account on 6th July,2011 after our discovery;

7. That the current signatories to the account were only updated in July 2011, several years after Engr. E.O Okeke retired from Service and Dr. S.T Shuaibu redeployed from OHCSF. Dr. Shuaibu failed to properly hand over to his predecessor;

8. That the former Head of service Prof. O.A. Afolabi instructed that the total sum of GBP36,717.68 should be remitted to the Nigerian High Commission office in London for the payment of the outstanding and subsequent pension due to the expatriate (colonial service) pensioners.

”Our investigation revealed that the NUP are entitled to 1% only of the total monthly pension as Union Dues, which is being paid by the OHCSF on monthly basis. In view of the above, the OHCSF confirmed that the total amount entitled to NUP between 23rd of April, 2008 and 10th March, 2011 is N780,000,000.00. However, it was discovered that the Union connived with Dr. Sani Shaibu to inflate the figures by N1.5billion.

“Hence, they were paid the total sum of N2,290,593,322.35 (N2.3billion) from the OHCSF within the period. The President and Secretary of the NUP, Alh Ali Abatcha, and Eleder Actor Zal confessed that they returned the inflated amount to Dr. Shuaibu. The case has been charged to court.”


http://thenationonlineng.net/maina-efcc-finds-6m-pension-cash-uk-bank/


Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by NigerDeltan(m): 11:13am
Buhari govt harbours corrupt element

Look at the speed at which Dasuki was arrested, even Ekiti Accountant general who commited no crime

Femi Kayode is still in court for 49m case

Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Paperwhite(m): 11:15am
Instead of the cabal involved identify themselves and apologize over the ignoble they all played in this saga all they now do is to daily obsess Nigerians with [/b]" them go dabaru everything,government magic"[b] as Fela rightly sang.
EFCC should keep spinning their own side of the story.The truth will surely be revealed as the confusion thickens.
Why is the Buhari yet to refute the allegations by the Maina's family? There is a conspiract of silence but there is no hiding place for Buhari government.

Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Redoil: 11:17am
them want to lie
them want tell us another story again o
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by illitrate(m): 11:22am
Redoil:
them want to lie
them want tell us another story again o

I am a believer, I believe.
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by nairavsdollars: 2:28pm
APC, especially Lie Mohammed should apologise to Jonathan over this Maina scandal.....

Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Cornerstone001: 2:28pm
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Edopesin(m): 2:28pm
I Dont give a Flying Fvck cause if eventually it is recovered .....

Some morrafvcker will still embezzle it sad
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Sirheny007(m): 2:29pm
Any update yet on previous recovered looted funds?
Honestly nothing is more painful than discovering looted funds only for it to be recovered and looted the second time.
It had better not be recovered.

Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by ibkgab001: 2:29pm
RIP GENERAL SANI ABACHA
I don't know you have a master until Deziani and Minana dasuki appeared at the background
God will not let the ghost of people who left us in this dungeon Rest In Peace amen

Off to Bukinafaso

Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by cosby02(m): 2:29pm
Funny enough...Nobody is defending this guy.
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by mmb: 2:29pm
Borno sai Maina.

Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by joystickextendr: 2:29pm
The saga continues.. sad
The saga continues.. sad



Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Tbillz(m): 2:29pm
Please people in government, steal silently and carefully. Stealing and making us read billions on media bleed our hearts. Internationally our image bleeds!
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by cashlurd(m): 2:29pm
The scandal is just getting serious and more interesting. Waiting for Lai Mohammed and Garba Shehu to come and start their spirals of lies

Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by sylviaeo(f): 2:30pm
BUHARI HAS NOT DEBUNK D CLAIM BY MAINA'S FAMILY OF HIS INVOLVEMENT IN BRINGING D CROOK BK TO NIGERIA N PROMOTING HIM TWICE. APC KEEP SPINNING LIES N AT D SAME TIME KEEPING ZOMBIES BUSY TILL 2019. WE R NOT DECEIVED. I STOPPED LISTENING TO BUHARI'S ANTI CORRUPTION CHANT AFTER DASUKI TOLD US HE ATE OUR YAMS
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by HAH: 2:30pm
Nothing indicting Maina in this report,
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by chrisxxx(m): 2:31pm
We will wake up one morning and realise that Nigeria has been looted to the UK.
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by morgan100(m): 2:31pm
How EFCC know say na d pension fund, that's how they start now without concrete evidence, and d case will b thrown at their faces, u guys should look for evidences and stop all these media propagandas, won't be surprised if nothing is done about him, seh Na today?

Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by fxjunkie(m): 2:31pm
Hian...Buhari!
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Edopesin(m): 2:31pm
mmb:
Borno sai Maina.

Thunder fire your fingers
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by WebSurfer(m): 2:31pm
How do these people steal this money including moving them ?

Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by bigfather(m): 2:32pm
After claiming he was innocent by post viral videos and voice notes ?

So na who dey fool who ?
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by 02Kebreal(m): 2:32pm
NigerDeltan:
Buhari govt harbours corrupt element

Look at the speed at which Dasuki was arrested, even Ekiti Accountant general who commited no crime

Femi Kayode is still in court for 49m case



IT ALL HAPPENED UNDER THE ADMINISTRATION OF HIS ROYAL CLUELESSNESS
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Atiku2019: 2:32pm
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Mayydayy(m): 2:32pm
This man is an astute replica of all buhari's characteristics.just as buhari brought us change so is this one bringing hope 2019.
Its only a thief that can employ a thief.maina was only employed to help in the thiefing.
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by emperorAY(m): 2:32pm
Too much controversy in dis govt
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Chiedu4Trump: 2:33pm
APC are thieves simple
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by amunkita(m): 2:33pm
They re not corrupt, the money is what they won playing Bet9ja.

Useless liars we ve everywhere.
Oga them make una comot come tell us how a corrupt free re guyz re.
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by bukynkwuenu: 2:33pm
kai maina fa
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Keneking: 2:34pm
Story to keep us talking till first week of November
Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by TippyTop(m): 2:34pm
£6m in UK, this is probably why Buhari runs to the UK at every opportunity.

