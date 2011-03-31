₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by ijustdey: 10:58am
Detectives have traced about £6m pension funds to a United Kingdom bank account being managed by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation(OHCSF), The Nation learnt yesterday.
http://thenationonlineng.net/maina-efcc-finds-6m-pension-cash-uk-bank/
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by NigerDeltan(m): 11:13am
Buhari govt harbours corrupt element
Look at the speed at which Dasuki was arrested, even Ekiti Accountant general who commited no crime
Femi Kayode is still in court for 49m case
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Paperwhite(m): 11:15am
Instead of the cabal involved identify themselves and apologize over the ignoble they all played in this saga all they now do is to daily obsess Nigerians with [/b]" them go dabaru everything,government magic"[b] as Fela rightly sang.
EFCC should keep spinning their own side of the story.The truth will surely be revealed as the confusion thickens.
Why is the Buhari yet to refute the allegations by the Maina's family? There is a conspiract of silence but there is no hiding place for Buhari government.
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Redoil: 11:17am
them want to lie
them want tell us another story again o
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by illitrate(m): 11:22am
Redoil:
I am a believer, I believe.
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by nairavsdollars: 2:28pm
APC, especially Lie Mohammed should apologise to Jonathan over this Maina scandal.....
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Cornerstone001: 2:28pm
Holy angels
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Edopesin(m): 2:28pm
I Dont give a Flying Fvck cause if eventually it is recovered .....
Some morrafvcker will still embezzle it
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Sirheny007(m): 2:29pm
Any update yet on previous recovered looted funds?
Honestly nothing is more painful than discovering looted funds only for it to be recovered and looted the second time.
It had better not be recovered.
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by ibkgab001: 2:29pm
Haa
Haaaa
Haaaaaa
Haaaaaaaa
Haaaaaaaaaa
Haaaaaaaaaaaa
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
Haaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
RIP GENERAL SANI ABACHA
I don't know you have a master until Deziani and Minana dasuki appeared at the background
God will not let the ghost of people who left us in this dungeon Rest In Peace amen
Off to Bukinafaso
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by cosby02(m): 2:29pm
Funny enough...Nobody is defending this guy.
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by mmb: 2:29pm
Borno sai Maina.
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by joystickextendr: 2:29pm
The saga continues..
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Tbillz(m): 2:29pm
Please people in government, steal silently and carefully. Stealing and making us read billions on media bleed our hearts. Internationally our image bleeds!
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by cashlurd(m): 2:29pm
The scandal is just getting serious and more interesting. Waiting for Lai Mohammed and Garba Shehu to come and start their spirals of lies
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by sylviaeo(f): 2:30pm
BUHARI HAS NOT DEBUNK D CLAIM BY MAINA'S FAMILY OF HIS INVOLVEMENT IN BRINGING D CROOK BK TO NIGERIA N PROMOTING HIM TWICE. APC KEEP SPINNING LIES N AT D SAME TIME KEEPING ZOMBIES BUSY TILL 2019. WE R NOT DECEIVED. I STOPPED LISTENING TO BUHARI'S ANTI CORRUPTION CHANT AFTER DASUKI TOLD US HE ATE OUR YAMS
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by HAH: 2:30pm
Nothing indicting Maina in this report,
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by chrisxxx(m): 2:31pm
We will wake up one morning and realise that Nigeria has been looted to the UK.
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by morgan100(m): 2:31pm
How EFCC know say na d pension fund, that's how they start now without concrete evidence, and d case will b thrown at their faces, u guys should look for evidences and stop all these media propagandas, won't be surprised if nothing is done about him, seh Na today?
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by fxjunkie(m): 2:31pm
Hian...Buhari!
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Edopesin(m): 2:31pm
mmb:
Thunder fire your fingers
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by WebSurfer(m): 2:31pm
How do these people steal this money including moving them ?
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by bigfather(m): 2:32pm
After claiming he was innocent by post viral videos and voice notes ?
So na who dey fool who ?
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by 02Kebreal(m): 2:32pm
NigerDeltan:
IT ALL HAPPENED UNDER THE ADMINISTRATION OF HIS ROYAL CLUELESSNESS
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Atiku2019: 2:32pm
Ahap
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Mayydayy(m): 2:32pm
This man is an astute replica of all buhari's characteristics.just as buhari brought us change so is this one bringing hope 2019.
Its only a thief that can employ a thief.maina was only employed to help in the thiefing.
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by emperorAY(m): 2:32pm
Too much controversy in dis govt
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Chiedu4Trump: 2:33pm
APC are thieves simple
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by amunkita(m): 2:33pm
They re not corrupt, the money is what they won playing Bet9ja.
Useless liars we ve everywhere.
Oga them make una comot come tell us how a corrupt free re guyz re.
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by bukynkwuenu: 2:33pm
blood of Nebuchadnezzar
kai maina fa
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by Keneking: 2:34pm
Story to keep us talking till first week of November
|Re: Maina: EFCC Finds £6m Pension Cash In UK Bank by TippyTop(m): 2:34pm
£6m in UK, this is probably why Buhari runs to the UK at every opportunity.
