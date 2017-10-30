Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) (26138 Views)

The twins, Oyebade Taiwo Aboderin and Oyeyode Kehinde got married to their partners Ola and Tanimomi Adeyemi over the weekend in Lagos.



GistMore https://www.gistmore.com/nigerian-parents-crying-double-wedding-twin-daughters-photos















A photographer (@photosuite) captured the raw and emotional moment Mr and Mrs Aboderin cried as they gave their twin daughters' hands out in marriage.The twins, Oyebade Taiwo Aboderin and Oyeyode Kehinde got married to their partners Ola and Tanimomi Adeyemi over the weekend in Lagos.

The couples look good.



Congrats to them

Tears of Joy



And also imaging what these bad guys wud be doing to their daughters at night





Tears of Joy

And also imaging what these bad guys wud be doing to their daughters at night

It is a joyful thing na. Those are tears of joy. 4 Likes 2 Shares

After collecting bride price,you are now crying 6 Likes

They ain't from the place where they sell female children in the name of marriage, they probably didn't collect a dime as bride price.

Yorubas.. The Bride price is 5k it may be increased to 10k.

No body to wash plate and send on errands again 18 Likes

some Yoruba's even refund the bride price as they believe that, they are giving out their daughter in marriage and not selling her.

which one is the twins the male or the female;-/

No body to wash plate and send on errands again

Is a thing of Joy to see your female children get married. am happy for them HML 1 Like 1 Share

Tears of Joy. In tgis season where girls don't have husbands ur dotas are marrying . the parents are indeed very blessed. 1 Like 1 Share

The twin babes are getting old, so are the parents crying?



Sey baba wan marry him tin by him sef?

kip qwayeeet e... Dey dash deir daughters abi.. If ur daughter wan marry.. Don't collect dime.... Cos she is Xo Cheap..



so all these girls kpekus wey i de tear anyhow,na like this these two idi.ots go take scatter my daughters kpekus....choii!! i don die!!! The man will be like;so all these girls kpekus wey i de tear anyhow,na like this these two idi.ots go take scatter my daughters kpekus....choii!! i don die!!!

Awon Bleaching master 1 Like



Are they the only children they have? EmotionalAre they the only children they have?

Na cry of Joy its allowed

Get sense bro

JOY OF PARENTHOOD

They ain't from the place where they sell female children in the name of marriage, they probably didn't collect a dime as bride price.

The last time I checked. Not paying bride price does not translate to taking care of wives. It has nothing to do with after marriage.



The last time I checked. Not paying bride price does not translate to taking care of wives. It has nothing to do with after marriage.

And who told anybody sells his female child? Tradition is tradition. It has never been on record that people who don't pay price, or pay meager amount takes better care of their wives.

Awn .... So. Touching

kip qwayeeet e... Dey dash deir daughters abi.. If ur daughter wan marry.. Don't collect dime.... Cos she is Xo Cheap..

Yorubas return their bride price it's a common practice. They only keep d fruits and other food stuff