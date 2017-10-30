₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 09:35 PM
A photographer (@photosuite) captured the raw and emotional moment Mr and Mrs Aboderin cried as they gave their twin daughters' hands out in marriage.
The twins, Oyebade Taiwo Aboderin and Oyeyode Kehinde got married to their partners Ola and Tanimomi Adeyemi over the weekend in Lagos.
https://www.gistmore.com/nigerian-parents-crying-double-wedding-twin-daughters-photos
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by midehi2(f): 1:58pm
Why the cry? after chopping better bride price and goodies
The couples look good.
Congrats to them
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 2:00pm
Tears of Joy
And also imaging what these bad guys wud be doing to their daughters at night
Especially the dark guy , e go wicked well well for room
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by kennygee(f): 2:04pm
It is a joyful thing na. Those are tears of joy.
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by Thorhammer(m): 2:04pm
After collecting bride price,you are now crying
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 2:34pm
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by midehi2(f): 2:35pm
IamPatriotic:and from where if i may ask?
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 3:10pm
midehi2:Yorubas.. The Bride price is 5k it may be increased to 10k.
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by potbelly(m): 3:29pm
No body to wash plate and send on errands again
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by hadduni(f): 5:36pm
sexybbstar:some Yoruba's even refund the bride price as they believe that, they are giving out their daughter in marriage and not selling her.
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 5:37pm
which one is the twins the male or the female;-/
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by Henryyy(m): 5:47pm
potbelly:
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by cyndy1000(f): 6:09pm
Is a thing of Joy to see your female children get married. am happy for them HML
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by kay29000(m): 6:47pm
Hmm
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by femo122: 6:49pm
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by oruma19: 6:49pm
Tears of Joy. In tgis season where girls don't have husbands ur dotas are marrying . the parents are indeed very blessed.
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by driand(m): 6:50pm
The twin babes are getting old, so are the parents crying?
Sey baba wan marry him tin by him sef?
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by Kimy97(f): 6:50pm
IamPatriotic:kip qwayeeet e... Dey dash deir daughters abi.. If ur daughter wan marry.. Don't collect dime.... Cos she is Xo Cheap..
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 6:51pm
The man will be like;
so all these girls kpekus wey i de tear anyhow,na like this these two idi.ots go take scatter my daughters kpekus....choii!! i don die!!!
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 6:51pm
Awon Bleaching master
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by thorpido(m): 6:51pm
Emotional
Are they the only children they have?
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by hezy4real01(m): 6:52pm
Na cry of Joy its allowed
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by KingTom(m): 6:52pm
Kimy97:Get sense bro
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 6:52pm
JOY OF PARENTHOOD
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by SpecialAdviser(m): 6:53pm
IamPatriotic:
The last time I checked. Not paying bride price does not translate to taking care of wives. It has nothing to do with after marriage.
And who told anybody sells his female child? Tradition is tradition. It has never been on record that people who don't pay price, or pay meager amount takes better care of their wives.
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by Aremu01(m): 6:53pm
Awn .... So. Touching
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by miketayo(m): 6:53pm
Kimy97:
Yorubas return their bride price it's a common practice. They only keep d fruits and other food stuff
|Re: Parents Crying At The Double Wedding Of Their Twin Daughters In Lagos (Photos) by ATK4Joy(f): 6:54pm
Baba iya nsadura fomo re, on kee, ekun ayo ni baba nsun, on kee. Lovely couple,bleSsed family
