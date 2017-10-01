₦airaland Forum

Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by LifestyleTonite: 3:22pm
This thread is a battle of who's got it more between Nigerian Actress, Moyo Lawal and Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Boduong.

One thing noticed about both Actresses is that they love to flaunt their dangerous sexy assets on Instagram to the delight of their fans.

Going through their pictures, I noticed some similarities between the Actresses. They are bot curvy, voluptuous and extremely fresh to the extent that I found it difficult picking a winner.

Below are their pictures placed in different categories. The winner of each category is to be decided by you.

Note: This is not a Ghana VS Nigeria Jollof Rice contest. This is more robust than that. So, eat them up.

1. Boobs Challenge

2. Thick Thighs

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by LifestyleTonite: 3:23pm
3. Pretty Face


4. Denim Game

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by Rokia2(f): 3:23pm
Moesha Boduong for sure.

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by kennygee(f): 3:24pm
Moesha is finer

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by LifestyleTonite: 3:24pm
5. Gown Challenge


6. Seductive Outfit

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by LifestyleTonite: 3:25pm
7. Skin Battle


8. End Time Battle

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by LifestyleTonite: 3:26pm
Who won?

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by cyndy1000(f): 3:33pm
I prefer Moyo sha

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by Chybeibe(f): 3:49pm
That Lawal girl is plain ugly.

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by itspzpics(m): 3:53pm
Moesha too hot

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by WotzupNG: 3:56pm
Moyo lawal is fresher than her, but Moesha is thicker just the way a nigga loves it.

I love smooth and fair skin. tongue
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by Afrok(m): 4:03pm
The Vaseline crew right now wink

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by LesbianBoy(m): 4:31pm
This moyo lawal that screams alot during sex angry
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by WotzupNG: 4:37pm
LesbianBoy:
This moyo lawal that screams alot during sex angry
Have you gotten down with her once?

lalasticlala
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by newsynews: 5:11pm
Stalemate

lalasticlala come and pick one o
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by McBeal10(f): 5:39pm
so they're actresses? ehnehn I nor know undecided
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by cassidy1996(m): 5:42pm
cyndy1000:
I prefer Moyo sha
seconded
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by LesbianBoy(m): 5:42pm
WotzupNG:
Have you gotten down with her once?

lalasticlala

Yes I have....

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by LesbianBoy(m): 5:43pm
Chybeibe:
That Lawal girl is plain ugly.

But she is sweet in bed!

Lemme ask you, are you sweet in bed? angry

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by Henryyy(m): 5:43pm
That moesha girl is ugly as Bleep. Moyo Lawal by a long stretch even though I don't like her either. Not to mention, Moesha is always forcing her hips out in every picture she takes. She is always bent to the side all to push hips out. And she looks uncomfortable too in her pix. So again Moyo Lawal wins.

P.S: Is this Moesha the same Ghanaian lady who reportedly fainted at the mall from having 4 waist cinchers on?

Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by Papiikush: 6:09pm
All I see are two rich hoes.
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by kay29000(m): 6:10pm
Moyo
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by ajibolabd: 6:10pm
LifestyleTonite:
Who won?
where the Bleep is my vaselin?
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by CaptainJeffry: 6:10pm
Both are sluts that's more common. undecided
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by seunmohmoh(f): 6:11pm
they are both cold
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by ajibolabd: 6:11pm
LifestyleTonite:
Who won?
re they fighting?
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by Nbote(m): 6:11pm
Dat Moyo Gal is Wogly... Everything about her in all those photos scream FAKE!! Don't get why some gals think excessive make up makes dem look Behind when really all it does is make dem look like cartoons
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by Tedassie(m): 6:11pm
ugly bitches!!
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by moscobabs(m): 6:12pm
I nearly loose control of my car steering

Moku!!! See fresh meats o. There is Paradise in Nigeria , what u need is money to Bleep these holes
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by Spaxon(f): 6:12pm
All I see here are two oloshos.




















Quote me and get a call from Sango
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by stcool(m): 6:12pm
OP You need JESUS! Only him can set you free! grin
Re: Moyo Lawal Vs Moesha Boduong: Who Is Hotter? by wildcatter23(m): 6:13pm
.

