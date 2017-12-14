Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Moesha Boduong Glows In White Swimsuit (Picture) (7837 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





She shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it –



You’re in Good Company



When people come against you and they’re jealous, trying to make you look bad, trying to discourage you, remember you’re in good company! Jesus was probably criticized more than anyone else. I love the fact that He didn’t try to explain Himself. He didn’t try to make everyone understand Him. He just stayed focused on what He was called to do. He simply ran His race.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcrkmeBl3Qo/?hl=en Check out the hot and sexy swimsuit picture shared by Ghanaian Actress, Moesha Boduong.She shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it – 1 Share

My sis from another mother...... keep fleeing yourself you work for it......



Watch how broke guys will call her olosho 3 Likes 1 Share

All these actresses are just selling their market on instagram for rich men home and abroad to buy. Why do you think their pictures always show them in hotel lobbies? They go there to meet their clients and have sex like we see in this link http://skamaker.com/1JKb





Look at the level of immorality being celebrated. Women no longer see unclothedness as shame.



Look at the one below.



biacan:

My sis from another mother...... keep fleeing yourself you work for it......



Watch how broke guys will call her olosho I shared this post to ask if people still fear God.Look at the level of immorality being celebrated. Women no longer see unclothedness as shame.Look at the one below. 21 Likes

No be this actress wey her sex scene on movie leak. Real sex for the movie scene 4 Likes





Anyway what's my own jare .



But sincerely she got a nice curvy body It seems nudity is synonymous to Ghana female celebs.Anyway what's my own jare .But sincerely she got a nice curvy body 4 Likes 1 Share

alBHAGDADI:

I shared this post to ask if people still fear God.



Look at the level of immorality being celebrated. Women no longer see unclothedness as shame.



Look at the one below.



Will you shut it Will you shut it 1 Like 1 Share

def111:

No be this actress wey her sex scene on movie leak. Real sex for the movie scene You mean this one? You mean this one? http://skamaker.com/1JKb

HER BODY CAN TURN A STRAIGHT GIRL LESBIAN.. 2 Likes

chriskosherbal:

It seems nudity is synonymous to Ghana female celebs.



Anyway what's my own jare .



But sincerely she got a nice curvy body The only sincere person on this thread The only sincere person on this thread 1 Like 1 Share

damn! My type of woman.

When people come against you and they’re jealous, trying to make you look bad, trying to discourage you, remember you’re in good company! Jesus was probably criticized more than anyone else. I love the fact that He didn’t try to explain Himself. He didn’t try to make everyone understand Him. He just stayed focused on what He was called to do. He simply ran His race.

A generation of nudity all in the name of "it''s my life and I can do whatever I want" A generation of nudity all in the name of "it''s my life and I can do whatever I want" 3 Likes

her shape is perfect. shes beautiful too

biacan:

My sis from another mother...... keep fleeing yourself you work for it......



Watch how broke guys will call her olosho

It’s either you are an imposter hiding behind a female moniker to rubbish womanhood or your indecency is unquantifiable that normality is lost in your world.

If you are the former then I beseech you to stop else nah trailer go fall on you last last but if you are the latter then you really need Jesus. It’s either you are an imposter hiding behind a female moniker to rubbish womanhood or your indecency is unquantifiable that normality is lost in your world.If you are the former then I beseech you to stop else nah trailer go fall on you last last but if you are the latter then you really need Jesus. 7 Likes

NONSENSE TALK! What was Jesus Criticize for?. The whole lies in deception, and thats the devil's strategy to win souls to himself. THE IGNORANCE OF MEN IS THE STRENGTH OF THE DEVIL. If you are from a responsible your family won't or the society be proud of such licentious picture

Nekwa Ofeke a 2 Likes 1 Share

wetin nairaland don turn to,our new ashawo site or what?

6 Likes 1 Share

Ikpuuuu

This is salubrious, salacious, romantic and erotic. Banana fall on u



Oh, Child of the world Oh, Child of the world

Seen



Meanwhile. check my signature to get latest job vacancy

Lemme give you the flavor

Oh please!!... how can I un-see this

This is the height of it. And tomorrow one innocent man will marry her.



Aunty just post ur nudes and go,Leave Jesus out of your madness.No need for all the "Jesus baby" or excessive preaching abeg



Nice body tho I hate it when ladies post pictures like this and start quoting the Bible.Aunty just post ur nudes and go,Leave Jesus out of your madness.No need for all the "Jesus baby" or excessive preaching abegNice body tho 3 Likes

Hot like wow. am in luv with dat thing.









See this Glorious Child













Killer shape Blood of Augustus!!!See this Glorious ChildKiller shape

It pisses me off when people bring Jesus into very stupid things. Jesus and his train of followers were criticised for doing the right thing and speaking the unconventional truth. Their persecutions were worthy of glory. But this very stewpid and brainless person is relating her persecution for immorality with Jesus's persecution for justice and truth. How is it a credit if you are criticized or persecuted for actually doing what is wrong?



I might sound judgemental and yes i am. By bringing Jesus Christ into such asinine comparism, this lady clearly does not have the fear of the Lord.