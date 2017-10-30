Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Some Facts About Nigeria You Never Knew (5080 Views)

Hello Readers, Nigeria as you all know is a blessed country but how much do you know about it? Here are some wonderful facts

1. The Walls of Benin (800-1400AD), in present day Edo State, are the longest ancient earthworks in the world, and probably the largest man-made structure on earth. They enclose 6500 square kilometers of community lands that connected about 500 communities. At over 16000km long, it was thought to be twice the length of the Great Wall of China, until it was announced in 2012 (after five years of meticulous measurement by Chinese surveyors) that the Great Wall is about 21,000km long. 6 Likes 1 Share

3. The Yoruba tribe has the highest rate of twin births in the world. Igbo-Ora, a little town in Oyo state, has been nicknamed Twin capital of the World because of its unusually high rate of twins that is put as high as 158 twins per 1000 births. In a video I watched last year on YouTube presented by Titi (a white lady who speaks Yoruba), and which was centred on twin births in Igbo-Ora, one of the locals boasted that every family in the town has at least one twin! 6 Likes

4. Africa’s oldest known boat is The Dufuna canoe which was discovered in Dufuna village, Yobe state, by a Fulani Herdsman in May 1987, while he dug a well. Various radio-carbon tests conducted in laboratories of reputable universities in Europe and America indicate that the canoe is over 8,000 years old, thus making it the oldest in Africa and 3rd oldest in the world. The discovery of the canoe has completely changed accepted theories of the history and sophistication of marine technology in Africa. 1 Like

5. The Anambra waxbill, a small bird of many beautiful colours, is found only in Southern Nigeria and nowhere else on earth. 11 Likes

6. The Jos Plateau Indigobird, a small reddish-brown bird, is found nowhere else on the planet but Plateau state, Nigeria. 7 Likes



Nollywood industry has been ranked the 3rd biggest in the world.

A brand new car was also sold for N2000 in 1975. Geez! 5 Likes 1 Share

I love Edo people, especially the binis with all my heart.Great people. 4 Likes

I need to go to that town that has the highest number of twins maybe I can find a wife there... I love twins.



And about that Great Wall of Benin... Someone needs to get aerial view pictures of the wall. 3 Likes 1 Share

Op, how will this went to change the presently current hardships we are faced in the country? . 1 Like

A brand new car was also sold for N2000 in 1975.

My folks told me about this My folks told me about this

Do you also know that Nigeria is the corruption capital of the world?



There is no country in the world u wont see a Nigerian

Nigeria has the best social media army in the world

You wouldn't want to start a fight Another fact - Nigerians survive virtually in any country in the world !There is no country in the world u wont see a NigerianNigeria has the best social media army in the worldYou wouldn't want to start a fight 10 Likes 3 Shares

We don’t value these relics anymore. Everyone is busy chasing money.

They all go to school but prefer to be ruled by illiterate. 2 Likes

Wow if only

Nigeria is the@only country that can use weed to cook soup...the one my friend gave me to shack make me sleep sotey i tire for the sleep

will u marry me am bini

UP MY COUNTRY. I LOVE NIGERIA

I was expecting things like Africa's'' highest number of nobel prize winners, the biggest electronics manufacturers in Africa, the biggest fertilizer producer in the world, e.t.c 1 Like

Coming from a ganja man

U go die of hunger, change hustle.... pplp don jah on this forum na.