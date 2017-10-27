₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,758 members, 3,883,335 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 06:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling (5368 Views)
|Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by AmericanQuarter: 3:59pm
True situation: Abuja High Court Declined to Stop Obiano
The members of the public are urged to disregard the wicked and spurious allegations making round and peddled by one Eneh Victor Chigozie that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an order restraining the gubernatorial candidate of APGA, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano from parading himself as the authentic candidate of APGA for the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in Anambra state. Indeed, one impostor Martin Agbaso had approached the Federal High Court, Abuja vide an originating summons for some frivolous reliefs. The said Martin Agbaso further filed an exparte application for interim injunction.
However, the Federal High Court Abuja while delivering its ruling on the said application on Friday, 27/10/2017 expressly declined the prayers for interim injunction against the respondents (INEC and Chief Willie Obiano). The court however granted the prayers of the applicants for accelerated hearing and substituted service on the respondents hence the publication in Sun Newspapers of today 30/10/2017.
By the said ruling of the Honourable court, Chief Willie Obiano remains the duly nominated and authentic candidate of APGA for the forthcoming gubernatorial polls in Anambra state. Ndi Anambra and the generality of APGA faithfuls are urged to disregard the antics of the drowning opposition in Anambra who are bent on derailing the wheel of progess so far recorded by the incumbent APGA led government in Anambra state. Indeed, victory is certain and imminent.
lalasticlala
3 Likes
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by Exclusive32: 4:37pm
on the other thread I was the first to comment. guess what I wrote.... lie and the mod can fathom it out. Nairaland don't verified news before pushing to front page.
1 Like
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by OZAOEKPE(m): 4:37pm
Exclusive32:?
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by Exclusive32: 4:39pm
OZAOEKPE:for ??
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by AmericanQuarter: 4:54pm
lalasticlala come and set the record straight.
1 Like
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by pejuakinab: 5:13pm
Buhari sef
2 Likes
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by bunchyproject(m): 5:14pm
The Same Man who shared Champagne For Campaign
1 Like
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by Paperwhite(m): 5:14pm
Well it's politicking time So all manners of fallacy will be flying around.
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by dotcomnamename: 5:14pm
E don happen
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by asawanathegreat(m): 5:15pm
Willie all d way
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by RIPEnglish: 5:15pm
The governments are not understood themselves. .
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by wellmax(m): 5:15pm
Peter Obi ntoooorrr
3 Likes
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by holysainbj(m): 5:16pm
N
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by AmericanQuarter: 5:16pm
Anambra1stson
1 Like
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by 9jvirgin(m): 5:16pm
The igbos are the enemy of themselves, but guess what they will blame Buhari for this.
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by ajibolabd: 5:17pm
ok
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by Seunaj05(m): 5:17pm
Check my signature Check my signature Check my signature
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by MXrap: 5:17pm
Obiano is unstoppable. GOD is with him.
Another victory for the light of the entire black race.
APGA bu nke anyi
4 Likes
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by victorazyvictor(m): 5:17pm
APC trying hard
1 Like
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by ORACLE1975(m): 5:17pm
politics game start now
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by Kulas: 5:17pm
These guyz should leave Obiano alone.Let the three powerful contenders enter the battle field come November and test their popularity instead of engaging in campaign of calumny
5 Likes
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by chomchom1(f): 5:18pm
Buhari self
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by MXrap: 5:21pm
Onehead aka naaija(IK Okpara) we shall keep bursting your lies and propaganda. Your arrest is imminent.
1 Like
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by Anambra1stSon(m): 5:24pm
silasweb:opposition parties are so desperate to see APGA out of bailout box on 18th, those dancing azonto on the other thread should come here let me water their heads Ndi ara, Obiano is unstoppable.
2 Likes
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 5:25pm
Obiano would remain our Governor for the next 4yrs,best Governor in Nigeria rite now
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by kay29000(m): 5:30pm
okay
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by BrutalJab: 5:31pm
9jvirgin:How old are you?
3 Likes
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by paradigmshift(m): 5:34pm
foolishness in disguise
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by hardywaltz(m): 5:34pm
Lol
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by Davifeghe(m): 5:37pm
Good now can will have our Biafra⁉️
|Re: Abuja High Court Declined To Stop Obiano- See Court Ruling by MXrap: 5:41pm
cleverly
Jonathan Pledges To Establish Airports In 36 States / I Don't Believe The Problem With Nigeria Is Our Leaders / Timi Alaibe's Home Bombed; 3 Killed
Viewing this topic: nwakibie3(m), nnenna311, urchmoni44, Okpueze1(m), ubisco, arthurous(m), Emici, gunuvi(m), nicetboy(m), dubemnaija, Ambrosex(m), kabarka(m), alvan06(m), eginaP, Abio123, NeeKlaus, braindee(m), kay2cee, kingjo96, emmatuegbe(m) and 52 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3