₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,140 members, 3,952,538 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 07:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm (1829 Views)
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (3 - 0) On 2nd May 2017 / Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (5 - 4) On 28th May 2016 / Bayern Munich Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (2 - 1) On 3rd May 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by pamcode(m): 5:03pm On Oct 30
David Luiz will miss the last Champions League Group C game at home to Atletico Madrid with an ongoing knee problem.
The Blues boss was forced to deny the Brazil defender's absence was down to a breakdown in their relationship.
Luiz, 30, has played only once since criticising his manager's tactics for Chelsea's defeat to Roma in October.
Striker Michy Batshuayi could feature after being left on the bench for the win over Newcastle.
Conte told reporters the club are still trying to "solve the situation" with Luiz's knee injury but was quick to add that he had picked the centre-back when he was fit.
"Two weeks ago, then it was the past, then he played against Qarabag. If you don't trust what I tell you, it's your problem not my problem."
Chelsea, who guaranteed qualification to the last 16 with a win over Qarabag last month, can finish top with victory at Stamford Bridge.
Atletico must win and hope Roma drop points to reach the knockout stage.
Costa remains in Spain
Diego Costa will not travel to London to watch his old club play his future club after agreeing a deal to join Atletico in September.
The striker, 29, is not able to play for the Spanish club until January owing to a transfer embargo.
Costa forced through a return to Atletico after three seasons at Stamford Bridge, where he scored 58 goals in 120 appearances and won two Premier League titles.
But Conte was not interested in talking about his former player: "I think we must have great respect for Atletico Madrid and for the whole team, not only for one, two, three players."
Fabregas proved Conte wrong
Instead, the Italian focused on midfielder Cesc Fabregas, who he described as "a winner in his mind".
Fabregas, who is yet to win the Champions League despite an array of other major trophies with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea, said he hoped this will be the year.
"We'll try our best to be consistent enough to reach the final and hopefully win," the Spain playmaker said.
Simeone's 'personal challenge'
Atletico have reached the quarter-finals or better of the Champions League in the last four seasons and in 2014 advanced to the final at Chelsea's expense.
But they need Qarabag to at least avoid defeat in Rome in order to progress this time.
Manager Diego Simeone said they would not be distracted by events in Italy.
"We just have to think about us," he said. "It's not going to be a simple game. We need to take the game to where we feel we can hurt them.
"It's a personal challenge to fight for everything we've worked for these last few years and keep our values there," the Argentine added.
Defender Filipe Luis, who returned to Atletico after spending a season at Chelsea in 2014-15, said the players are aware of their responsibility.
"It depends all on us. We need to win and then we'll have to wait. We can't do anything else."
MATCH STATS
The overall record in all competitions between Chelsea and Atlético Madrid is perfectly balanced with two wins each, two draws and 10 goals each.
Chelsea have scored in each of their last 25 home games in the Champions League. The last time they failed to find the net was in April 2011 against Manchester United (0-1).
Chelsea have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 14th time in their 15 appearances. A win would guarantee top spot while anything else combined with a Roma victory against Qarabag would see the Blues finish second.
Ten different players have scored for Chelsea, more than any other team in the Champions League this season.
Eden Hazard has scored three goals and delivered two assists in his last four Champions League games.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/42229275
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Eggcelent(m): 5:18pm On Oct 30
Thursday? UCL Matches Are Hardly Played On Thursdays. Please, Check. Thanks
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by iconceptsnig: 5:32pm On Oct 30
lol. . Thursday ke! when its not Arsenal vs Roseburg
5 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by abimbawealth(f): 7:49pm On Oct 30
A win
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Bowaley17(m): 12:19pm On Oct 31
Another win... King Kante is back....
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by pamcode(m): 4:54pm On Nov 02
Eggcelent:
iconceptsnig:An error folks. Apologies.
3 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by pamcode(m): 5:19am
Chelsea 3 - 1 Athletico. I expect the match to be keenly contested but I hope we top the group to reduce chances of meeting the big boys.
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by abimbawealth(f): 5:25pm
The team to beat is?...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by NwaAmaikpe: 6:09pm
I can bet on my grandfather's scrotum that it is a sure lose for Chelsea FC.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Dutchey(m): 6:10pm
booked
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by exemen: 6:10pm
........
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by franugo(m): 6:11pm
Chelsea straight win tonight...very sure bet
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by inagangan: 6:11pm
When the hunger hammering you is from your village people
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4d5WyQZ768
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by kay29000(m): 6:12pm
Cool. I can't wait.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by tonididdy(m): 6:12pm
blue is the color CS: chelsea 2-1 athletic madtid
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by lilfreezy: 6:13pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by alexistaiwo: 6:13pm
Chelsea 3 A. Madrid 3
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Kaywaz(m): 6:14pm
I see Conte nagging at the end of the game
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Sheun001(m): 6:15pm
pamcode:
Especially that stupid psg
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by borgugreen: 6:15pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by MrMystrO(m): 6:16pm
The haters Have arrived. Chelsea after the game..
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by santopelele(m): 6:16pm
CHELSEA VS ATH MADRID PREDICTION: 1X STAKE 1MIL TO GET 1.8mil 100% sure game
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by fidel3431(m): 6:16pm
Good luck guys
Am off to shiloh
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Toflez(m): 6:17pm
me don carry correct score Che 1 Vs 2 alt Madrid
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by johnstar(m): 6:20pm
Cmon Chelsea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by KingPromzyy(m): 6:21pm
What channel on supersport please?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Narldon(f): 6:22pm
LIKE FOR CHELSEA
SHARE FOR ATLETICO MADRID
7 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by zurielsam(m): 6:23pm
1 c
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by Hysmady(m): 6:26pm
Up blues! 2-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by LesbianBoy(m): 6:30pm
Full time
Chelsea 0 - 2 Atletico Madrid
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by rasazee(m): 6:31pm
Blues all d way.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL Today At 8:45pm by AmoryBlacq: 6:33pm
Hazard must score today
Chelsea will win we will top our group with style
Chelsea Seal Deal For Brazilian Super Starlet Lucas Piazon / Hull City Vs Man United [1 - 3] On Sunday 27th Dec / UCL: Bayern München Vs Inter Milan [2 - 3] On Tuesday 15th March 2011
Viewing this topic: sucemt(m), proudlyND(m), sunnymaster(m), sholahokif, Kaywaz(m), Mightyify(m), kunletoks(m), yungsnazzy(m), ANISAAKA(m), Iamozzy, IncredibleSEUN, EMMAG4E14, bracooloye(m) and 14 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7