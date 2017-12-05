₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,923,180 members, 3,952,701 topics. Date: Tuesday, 05 December 2017 at 09:58 PM

Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live - European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) (1) - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live (4803 Views)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (3 - 0) On 2nd May 2017 / Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid: UCL (5 - 4) On 28th May 2016 / Bayern Munich Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (2 - 1) On 3rd May 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by OVA200(m): 6:37pm
Let go and do it; We are the Roman army.
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by MonitoringSpirit(m): 6:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I can bet on my grandfather's scrotum that it is a sure lose for Chelsea FC.


Bet on your own sir

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by deco22(m): 6:45pm
Chelsea 4:2 Athletico Madrid
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by gretblue: 6:51pm
Chelsea 2 Athletico 1
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 7:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I can bet on my grandfather's scrotum that it is a sure lose for Chelsea FC.

If you have no sense
At least have a little respect for the late old man

1 Like

Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Dalyjay(m): 7:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I can bet on my grandfather's scrotum that it is a sure lose for Chelsea FC.




i will remind you that you are a bastard after dis match
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Ayo4251(m): 7:06pm
CS 1-1
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by deebest(m): 7:16pm
Chelsea all the way
Ktbffh
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by abimbawealth(f): 7:23pm
Whoever has link should please post... Thanks
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Hozier: 7:46pm
abimbawealth:
Whoever has link should please post... Thanks
At your age you are still looking for free links. smh cheesy
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by bart10: 7:56pm
kiss
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by OrestesDante(m): 8:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I can bet on my grandfather's scrotum that it is a sure lose for Chelsea FC.

shocked

∆ Your granddad's balls on? ∆.

Quite unfortunate!
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by hopyroll(m): 8:13pm
Correct score 2:2
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by rasazee(m): 8:14pm
Wetin now. D atletico bus never reach Stamford bridge o. Dats y d line up is delayed shocked

Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:18pm
Chelsea will definitely lose or draw. They can never win this game.
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:20pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


I can bet on my grandfather's scrotum that it is a sure lose for Chelsea FC.
Baba which club u dey support?
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by rasazee(m): 8:23pm
Alonso on d bench. Moses playing on the left while zappacosta on the right
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:25pm
Optional1
No forget to bring pop corn n coke This match go sweet die
Chelsea 3 Atl Madrid 1 FT
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Gwan2(m): 8:28pm
Unfortunately for anyone that qualifies first this season, I think they have more daunting task ahead...Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayan are qualifying as second in their respective groups..so it's gonna be deadly fixtures
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kaxmytex(m): 8:29pm
omo, dis guy wan boil alonso blood ni sha....

time for him to buckle up now, no free shirt anymore
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mrMeen(m): 8:31pm
Gwan2:
Unfortunately for anyone that qualifies first this season, I think they have more daunting task ahead...Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayan are qualifying as second in their respective groups..so it's gonna be deadly fixtures
on the other hand you have psg, man city, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Tottenham as first Soooooooooo.
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mrMeen(m): 8:33pm
abegi make them start this match now it's been 3days since I have seen the hazarduous Morata I wan see action.
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Funnyguy83: 8:36pm
.
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Gwan2(m): 8:42pm
mrMeen:
on the other hand you have psg, man city, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Tottenham as first Soooooooooo.
My comment implied that it is not a walk in the park for even those that top their respective groups this season, not really underestimating the group toppers.
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mrMeen(m): 8:49pm
Gwan2:

My comment implied that it is not a walk in the park for even those that top their respective groups this season, not really underestimating the group toppers.
Yea both ways this champions league is going to be very entertaining.
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:50pm
Why this thread come dry.... undecided
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by kay29000(m): 8:51pm
Cool so far.
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by LEXYCOM: 8:51pm
What is bakayoko doing in this team
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by cstr1000: 8:54pm
mrMeen:
on the other hand you have psg, man city, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Tottenham as first Soooooooooo.
I would rather face Barcelona than Juventus.
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by SamzyNet: 8:56pm
Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Here!
Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:58pm
Goooallll
































Bayern. Goal fvck psg

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Wolves Vs Manchester United (0 - 5) On March 18th 2012 / FA CUP SEMI-FINALS Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today 4:00pm / Let's Stop Calling Barca - Bakar.

Viewing this topic: D4real9(m), Exceldamsel(f), Kachimmi(m), difference5050, Triton1996(m), feeloscar(m), atiku07(m), ib151, Spar7tan(m), mii72, Babaflenjor, alexistaiwo, nanadeeva01(f), Gten(m), crackerspub, Andyg, Kylekent59, realrantisi, david2(m), Bobbybenard(m), bimbotek, akpuuu, Estherfabian(f), Kimcutie, ejakpovi2, nnachukz(m), kenness(m), Ustec(m), bobofati(m), Aidro(m), Mobidot(m), donewe(m), lekside071, quietswagg, mrMeen(m), xynerise(m), veykey, byemx06(m) and 46 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.