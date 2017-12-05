Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live (4803 Views)

Let go and do it; We are the Roman army.

NwaAmaikpe:







Bet on your own sir Bet on your own sir 1 Like

Chelsea 4:2 Athletico Madrid

Chelsea 2 Athletico 1

NwaAmaikpe:







If you have no sense

At least have a little respect for the late old man If you have no senseAt least have a little respect for theold man 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe:







i will remind you that you are a bastard after dis match i will remind you that you are a bastard after dis match

CS 1-1

Chelsea all the way

Ktbffh

Whoever has link should please post... Thanks

abimbawealth:

Whoever has link should please post... Thanks At your age you are still looking for free links. smh At your age you are still looking for free links. smh

NwaAmaikpe:







∆ Your granddad's balls on? ∆.



Quite unfortunate!

Correct score 2:2

Wetin now. D atletico bus never reach Stamford bridge o. Dats y d line up is delayed

Chelsea will definitely lose or draw. They can never win this game.

NwaAmaikpe:







Alonso on d bench. Moses playing on the left while zappacosta on the right

Optional1

No forget to bring pop corn n coke This match go sweet die

Chelsea 3 Atl Madrid 1 FT

Unfortunately for anyone that qualifies first this season, I think they have more daunting task ahead...Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayan are qualifying as second in their respective groups..so it's gonna be deadly fixtures

omo, dis guy wan boil alonso blood ni sha....



time for him to buckle up now, no free shirt anymore

Gwan2:

Unfortunately for anyone that qualifies first this season, I think they have more daunting task ahead...Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayan are qualifying as second in their respective groups..so it's gonna be deadly fixtures on the other hand you have psg, man city, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Tottenham as first Soooooooooo. on the other hand you have psg, man city, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Tottenham as first Soooooooooo.

abegi make them start this match now it's been 3days since I have seen the hazarduous Morata I wan see action.

mrMeen:

on the other hand you have psg, man city, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Tottenham as first Soooooooooo. My comment implied that it is not a walk in the park for even those that top their respective groups this season, not really underestimating the group toppers. My comment implied that it is not a walk in the park for even those that top their respective groups this season, not really underestimating the group toppers.

Gwan2:



My comment implied that it is not a walk in the park for even those that top their respective groups this season, not really underestimating the group toppers. Yea both ways this champions league is going to be very entertaining. Yea both ways this champions league is going to be very entertaining.

Why this thread come dry....

Cool so far.

What is bakayoko doing in this team

mrMeen:

on the other hand you have psg, man city, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Tottenham as first Soooooooooo. I would rather face Barcelona than Juventus. I would rather face Barcelona than Juventus.