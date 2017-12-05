₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by OVA200(m): 6:37pm
Let go and do it; We are the Roman army.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by MonitoringSpirit(m): 6:38pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Bet on your own sir
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by deco22(m): 6:45pm
Chelsea 4:2 Athletico Madrid
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by gretblue: 6:51pm
Chelsea 2 Athletico 1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 7:01pm
NwaAmaikpe:
If you have no sense
At least have a little respect for the
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Dalyjay(m): 7:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
i will remind you that you are a bastard after dis match
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Ayo4251(m): 7:06pm
CS 1-1
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by deebest(m): 7:16pm
Chelsea all the way
Ktbffh
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by abimbawealth(f): 7:23pm
Whoever has link should please post... Thanks
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Hozier: 7:46pm
abimbawealth:At your age you are still looking for free links. smh
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by bart10: 7:56pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by OrestesDante(m): 8:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:
∆ Your granddad's balls on? ∆.
Quite unfortunate!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by hopyroll(m): 8:13pm
Correct score 2:2
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by rasazee(m): 8:14pm
Wetin now. D atletico bus never reach Stamford bridge o. Dats y d line up is delayed
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:18pm
Chelsea will definitely lose or draw. They can never win this game.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Magnifico2000: 8:20pm
NwaAmaikpe:Baba which club u dey support?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by rasazee(m): 8:23pm
Alonso on d bench. Moses playing on the left while zappacosta on the right
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:25pm
Optional1
No forget to bring pop corn n coke This match go sweet die
Chelsea 3 Atl Madrid 1 FT
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Gwan2(m): 8:28pm
Unfortunately for anyone that qualifies first this season, I think they have more daunting task ahead...Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayan are qualifying as second in their respective groups..so it's gonna be deadly fixtures
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Kaxmytex(m): 8:29pm
omo, dis guy wan boil alonso blood ni sha....
time for him to buckle up now, no free shirt anymore
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mrMeen(m): 8:31pm
Gwan2:on the other hand you have psg, man city, Barcelona, Chelsea, and Tottenham as first Soooooooooo.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mrMeen(m): 8:33pm
abegi make them start this match now it's been 3days since I have seen the hazarduous Morata I wan see action.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Funnyguy83: 8:36pm
.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Gwan2(m): 8:42pm
mrMeen:My comment implied that it is not a walk in the park for even those that top their respective groups this season, not really underestimating the group toppers.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mrMeen(m): 8:49pm
Gwan2:Yea both ways this champions league is going to be very entertaining.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:50pm
Why this thread come dry....
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by kay29000(m): 8:51pm
Cool so far.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by LEXYCOM: 8:51pm
What is bakayoko doing in this team
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by cstr1000: 8:54pm
mrMeen:I would rather face Barcelona than Juventus.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by SamzyNet: 8:56pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Sheun001(m): 8:58pm
Goooallll
Bayern. Goal fvck psg
Wolves Vs Manchester United (0 - 5) On March 18th 2012 / FA CUP SEMI-FINALS Chelsea Vs Manchester City Today 4:00pm / Let's Stop Calling Barca - Bakar.
