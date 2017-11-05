₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by oshe111(m): 10:15pm
Hayah:Telemundo n supersport6HD
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Foodforthought(m): 10:17pm
Chelshit fans how market?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by mazimee(m): 10:17pm
beautydutch:
Lol see warning
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Dalyjay(m): 10:17pm
Chelsea will equalise
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by obivick: 10:17pm
Hell fire is real.
4 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Xano(m): 10:19pm
GOAL!!!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Hayah: 10:19pm
oshe111:
Ok
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:20pm
y Chelsea like up up ball self are dey scared of playing tiki taka.must it b gra gra all the time
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Dalyjay(m): 10:20pm
Goal
their father
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by IamShakyum: 10:20pm
Olasco93:b
Keep on dreaming Mr dreamer
Lala abeg play me happy by Pharrel Williams
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Hayah: 10:21pm
Xano:
C'mon blue army
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:21pm
am not needed here, which thread I go come go now, man u score now chealse don' score.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by rasazee(m): 10:23pm
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by oshe111(m): 10:23pm
Mehn.....
We shud be 1nil up if not for dat lacklustre goal
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Shittaakeem(m): 10:24pm
goal
their Father
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by rasazee(m): 10:24pm
Foodforthought:. Market is sweet
. Park well
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Ghostmode2two(m): 10:24pm
scores is 1-1 mode please do the needful
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by mrMeen(m): 10:25pm
Shittaakeem:savic don open like the red sea
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by toyeanlawlah(f): 10:27pm
osazsky:
Oga go sleep!
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Bayozomomamae: 10:27pm
Useless chelshit how far na
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by oshe111(m): 10:27pm
Willian can disgrace person ehn.....
Make dem no pay am match allowance
2 Likes
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by oshe111(m): 10:28pm
Baby optional1 U cn mention me with dis moniker
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by rasazee(m): 10:28pm
Willian dey smoke weed o
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by fortunes19: 10:29pm
Match still on?....score line pls?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by Angel1696: 10:30pm
athletico Madrid abeg no worry make una turn go Europa league before arsenal turn am to FA CUP
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 10:30pm
obivick:How much ($$) can one pay to avoid this fire?
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by osazsky(m): 10:31pm
Chelsea will still finish as second best, Chelsea to face PSG, barca,
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 10:31pm
fortunes19:10-10 .... e remain for the goalies to score now
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by rasazee(m): 10:33pm
Make we win dis match o because Na head to head Dem go use o & Na 2nd we go finish be dat o
1 Like
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by cstr1000: 10:34pm
Even if Chelsea wins ATL, as long as Roma wins, Chelsea will finish second.
The scripts have been written already.
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by iluvpomo(m): 10:35pm
rasazee:True .... 1) Roma 2) Chelsea ...
|Re: Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 by obivick: 10:35pm
HE died to save you.
5 Likes
