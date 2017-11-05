Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Chelsea Vs Atletico Madrid : UCL (1 - 1) On 5th November 2017 (10298 Views)

Hayah:



Channel?? Telemundo n supersport6HD

Chelshit fans how market?

beautydutch:

guy take ur time

Lol see warning Lol see warning

Chelsea will equalise

Hell fire is real. 4 Likes

GOAL!!!

oshe111:





Ok Ok

y Chelsea like up up ball self are dey scared of playing tiki taka.must it b gra gra all the time

Goal



Olasco93:

Full Time Chelsea 2 - 2 Athletico Madrid b



Keep on dreaming Mr dreamer



Lala abeg play me happy by Pharrel Williams

Xano:

GOAL!!!

C'mon blue army C'mon blue army

am not needed here, which thread I go come go now, man u score now chealse don' score.







We shud be 1nil up if not for dat lacklustre goal

goal

Foodforthought:

Chelshit fans how market? . Market is sweet

. Park well

scores is 1-1 mode please do the needful 1 Like

Shittaakeem:

savic don open like the red sea

osazsky:

am not needed here, which thread I go come go now, man u score now chealse don' score.

















Oga go sleep!

Useless chelshit how far na

Willian can disgrace person ehn.....







Make dem no pay am match allowance 2 Likes

Baby optional1 U cn mention me with dis moniker

Willian dey smoke weed o

Match still on?....score line pls?

athletico Madrid abeg no worry make una turn go Europa league before arsenal turn am to FA CUP

obivick:

Hell fire is real. How much ($$) can one pay to avoid this fire?

Chelsea will still finish as second best, Chelsea to face PSG, barca,

fortunes19:

Match still on?....score line pls? 10-10 .... e remain for the goalies to score now

Make we win dis match o because Na head to head Dem go use o & Na 2nd we go finish be dat o 1 Like

Even if Chelsea wins ATL, as long as Roma wins, Chelsea will finish second.



The scripts have been written already.

rasazee:

Make we win dis match o because Na head to head Dem go use o & Na 2nd we go finish be dat o True .... 1) Roma 2) Chelsea ...