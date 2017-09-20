₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by stane007: 5:12pm
‘Your husband sleeping with your friend or housemaid, isn’t a strong excuse for you to quit’ – Lizzy Anjorin
Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has advised women not to let their cheating husband go, as the actress who once said 80 per cent of men are born polygamists further said they may even lust their best friends.
Lizzy in her interview with sunnewsonline,, said;
“Ladies should be more concerned about what they have in their bank accounts or in their brains before showing off their men to friends or uploading proposal videos on social media. .
You can’t tell, anything can happen. How good you are in bed or in the kitchen are not enough to satisfy men. Some of them even say worst and evils things about their women when things are no longer rosy.
Another secret is that, some men derive joy in making their women cry or go through pains. Some men even go as low as sleeping with your house help or friends but that does not make him a bad person neither is it a strong excuse for you to quit. .
Instead, buckle-up and raise your head, be positive and work harder, better things are ahead of you. In case you find yourself in an unpleasant relationship; unpleasant is different from abusive; if you don’t have a better offer yet, don’t quit or start showing him attitude. Who knows, the next man may be more disastrous. .
We all know that sometimes, some of our past relationships are far better than the one we are into presently. That’s why an adage says: a bird in hand is better than millions in the bush.”
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Florblu(f): 5:13pm
She has been spewing rubbish recently
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by ShayGirl(f): 5:26pm
Foolish girl..
As if she can take such if she falls a victim.. Na her type go use knife stab d husband lesekese(sharpaly)
With the rate, level and deep understanding of her messages these days, one could easily point fingers at her that she might have cheated a girlfriend of hers.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:01pm
deluded woman who want to keep the "Mrs" status AT ALL COST... no wonder so many are dying of HIV/AIDS, physical abuse and what not, when some women think the way this one does. a man treats you like garbage, and you fully accept it, then wanna turn around and be respected... how?! you are garbage na!
the real problem with women is WOMEN themselves!
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Danielmoore(m): 7:53pm
Are you advising me or what
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by momodub: 9:22pm
Na so
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Teewhy2: 9:22pm
Hmmmm can someone tell me if she is married that will determine my response to her comment because you can't give what you don't have.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Nostradamu(m): 9:22pm
Easier said than done, abegi.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Jodista123maria(f): 9:24pm
easier said than done
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by LesbianBoy(m): 9:24pm
Correct girl
Cococandy and crew wee not like this
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by missbronze(f): 9:24pm
She is just high on beans water.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by soberdrunk(m): 9:24pm
Preach sister!!! The truth is bitter like gulder but once you accept it your life will never be sober......
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by hopeforcharles(m): 9:24pm
Good geh na ur type dey last 4 marriage
Good geh this is some truth some ladies are finding it difficult to accept if u leave him u lose, he goes out there and marries another woman and continue, mother nature made it very easy for men to adapt and flow so instead u leaving why not stay and fix things.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Discharge(m): 9:24pm
all I can say now is Hmmm
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by NickMelvon(m): 9:25pm
No responsible husband will even do that, so blame yourself if you marry the irresponsible ones.
What happened to chop and clean mouth far away from home.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by GreenMavro: 9:25pm
‘Your wife sleeping with MORATA, is a strong excuse for you to quit’ – Lizzy Anjorin
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Jodista123maria(f): 9:25pm
this one no go let person hear word ?
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by lanvic12(m): 9:26pm
Oga ooh
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by ishua: 9:26pm
Lizzy! Lizzy! Lizzy!!!, how many times did I call you?
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by kullozone(m): 9:26pm
Lmao! This one na goat oh... Ashawo .
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by SHEAU(m): 9:27pm
E get small sense
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Sijo01(f): 9:27pm
Orisirisi! Some people just want to trend not minding how dumb they sound.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Mbak89: 9:27pm
Na wahala for who no get hubby
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by tracyfemmmm: 9:31pm
Attention seeker! We have noticed your foolishness.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by samzzycash(m): 9:31pm
Bipolar disorder is not a good thing to deal with.. This lady has been spewing trash for past few days now..
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by Bizibi(m): 9:32pm
hopeforcharles:so what will you say if it is the woman that cheats?
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by deariekay(m): 9:32pm
Making herself to be important. Mgbeke celeb.
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by mamatayour(f): 9:34pm
Won ti fo'gi mo girl yi lori sha
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by jamarifox(m): 9:34pm
This same news was on FP weeks ago. Nairaland!
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by MrPresident1: 9:35pm
Good advice
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by ADIEMUS(f): 9:37pm
Big fool!!!
useless woman!!!
Transgendered specie!!!
Speak for yourself,b!..tch!!!
|Re: Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp by bayocanny: 9:37pm
Its seems Lizz Anjorin, Mr Eazi, and Eldris Abdulkareen are smoking the same weed. The trio have been spewing gibberish just of recent
