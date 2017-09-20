Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lizzy Anjorin: Don't Leave Your Hubby If He Sleeps With Your Friend Or Househelp (7192 Views)

Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin, has advised women not to let their cheating husband go, as the actress who once said 80 per cent of men are born polygamists further said they may even lust their best friends.



Lizzy in her interview with sunnewsonline,, said;



“Ladies should be more concerned about what they have in their bank accounts or in their brains before showing off their men to friends or uploading proposal videos on social media. .



You can’t tell, anything can happen. How good you are in bed or in the kitchen are not enough to satisfy men. Some of them even say worst and evils things about their women when things are no longer rosy.



Another secret is that, some men derive joy in making their women cry or go through pains. Some men even go as low as sleeping with your house help or friends but that does not make him a bad person neither is it a strong excuse for you to quit. .



Instead, buckle-up and raise your head, be positive and work harder, better things are ahead of you. In case you find yourself in an unpleasant relationship; unpleasant is different from abusive; if you don’t have a better offer yet, don’t quit or start showing him attitude. Who knows, the next man may be more disastrous. .



We all know that sometimes, some of our past relationships are far better than the one we are into presently. That’s why an adage says: a bird in hand is better than millions in the bush.”



She has been spewing rubbish recently 13 Likes

Foolish girl..

As if she can take such if she falls a victim.. Na her type go use knife stab d husband lesekese(sharpaly)





With the rate, level and deep understanding of her messages these days, one could easily point fingers at her that she might have cheated a girlfriend of hers. 11 Likes

deluded woman who want to keep the "Mrs" status AT ALL COST... no wonder so many are dying of HIV/AIDS, physical abuse and what not, when some women think the way this one does. a man treats you like garbage, and you fully accept it, then wanna turn around and be respected... how?! you are garbage na!



the real problem with women is WOMEN themselves! 13 Likes

Are you advising me or what 1 Like

Na so





Easier said than done, abegi. 1 Like

easier said than done

Correct girl



Cococandy and crew wee not like this 2 Likes

She is just high on beans water. 2 Likes

Preach sister!!! The truth is bitter like gulder but once you accept it your life will never be sober...... 1 Like

Good geh na ur type dey last 4 marriage

Good geh this is some truth some ladies are finding it difficult to accept if u leave him u lose, he goes out there and marries another woman and continue, mother nature made it very easy for men to adapt and flow so instead u leaving why not stay and fix things.

all I can say now is Hmmm

No responsible husband will even do that, so blame yourself if you marry the irresponsible ones.

What happened to chop and clean mouth far away from home. 3 Likes

‘Your wife sleeping with MORATA, is a strong excuse for you to quit’ – Lizzy Anjorin 1 Like

this one no go let person hear word ?

Oga ooh

Lizzy! Lizzy! Lizzy!!!, how many times did I call you?

. Lmao! This one na goat oh... Ashawo







Orisirisi! Some people just want to trend not minding how dumb they sound. 4 Likes

Na wahala for who no get hubby

Attention seeker! We have noticed your foolishness. 2 Likes

Bipolar disorder is not a good thing to deal with.. This lady has been spewing trash for past few days now.. 2 Likes

hopeforcharles:

Good geh na ur type dey last 4 marriage

Good geh this is some truth some ladies are finding it difficult to accept if u leave him u lose, he goes out there and marries another woman and continue, mother nature made it very easy for men to adapt and flow so instead u leaving why not stay and fix things. so what will you say if it is the woman that cheats? so what will you say if it is the woman that cheats? 4 Likes

Making herself to be important. Mgbeke celeb. 2 Likes

Won ti fo'gi mo girl yi lori sha 1 Like

This same news was on FP weeks ago. Nairaland!

Good advice

Big fool!!!









useless woman!!!







Transgendered specie!!!







Speak for yourself,b!..tch!!! 1 Like