Following the sad news about the death of about five women who gave up after consuming yam flour (Amala) in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government area of Osun state, investigation has revealed that the food substance was poisoned by one Rasaq who was said to be in a relationship with, Esther one of the victims.





Amiloaded gathered that Esther was dating Rasaq, popularly known as ‘fine boy’ suddenly decided to quit the relationship but Rasaq who is a commercial motorcycle operator was not happy with her decision.





As a result of Rasaq's anger, he was said to have connived with one of Esther’s friends to poison the food which was meant for the whole family.





After eating the food, Esther and her mother, Mrs Kehinde Fasanya who was a staff of Obokun Local Government died instantly.





Though others were rushed to hospitals but efforts to save their lives failed as three among the four persons that were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa eventually died.





Osun State Commissioner of Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu who said he was aware of the death of additional two persons out of the four persons taken to the hospital in Ilesa said that he has not been updated about the death of others.





The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Fimihan Adeoye confirmed to newsmen that Rasaq has been arrested and that he was being interrogated assuring that the matter would be diligently investigated.

Bad news everywhere.



And now that they are dead what is his joy?and who is this Esthers friend?



His name is Fineboy ? Fineboys have always been problematic in relationships. Like the one Maria married.



He wakes up in the morning, stands in the front of the mirror for 45 minutes shaving and rubbing face powder,and then comes back to his charging phone to chat,while Maria(real name)goes out working to feed him and their 2 kids, all because he is very handsome and she wants beautiful kids.



Crazy people every where. 23 Likes 6 Shares





Now I'll be thinking about poison anytime I wanna eat Amala. Please change it.



Lalasticlala can you please change the picture? Please put a picture of eba or paracetamol instead even if it's beans and corn (thank God I hate it). Don't make me hate amala You had to put a picture of amala.Now I'll be thinking about poison anytime I wanna eat Amala. Please change it.Lalasticlala can you please change the picture? Please put a picture of eba or paracetamol instead even if it's beans and corn (thank God I hate it). Don't make me hate amala 32 Likes 2 Shares

Human lives have become so cheap for people to take thesedays shaaaa 1 Like







Devil and his agents@work everybody. Devil and his agents@work everybody. 1 Like

Rip.

Moderators please you guys should reduce some senseless topics flooding Fp. The people need motivation in these hard times. This isn't the NL we ussd to know 7 Likes

Chai

Hmmmmm. That guy is a dead man already.



This is Sad

He deserve death too

Amala in itself is poison. 7 Likes

We should all be careful of the friends we keep. What kind of friend would poison a whole family because of one okada rider drunk with love ?..... whats this world turning to ? 2 Likes

Humans are becoming more stupid daily

Aminatu and bad news 1 Like

THAT'S WHY IT'S NOT SO GOOD RUSHING INTO RELATIONSHIP, WHEN YOU ARE NOT READY,



Open your eyes people! Love doesn't exist, it's all about what you have achieved/What people think you may achieve in future. ONCE YOU ARE AN ACHIEVER PEOPLE BEGIN FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOU..TELL ME WHY YOU LOVE THAT PERSON YOU ARE IN LOVE WITH? IS IT NOT BECAUSE OF WHAT /HE OR SHE POSSES OR IN POSSESSION OF?





SOME GUYS MUMU SHA!! DESPERATELY FOLLOWING LADIES LIKE ONE ram THAT LEFT THEIR HOME SINCE WE BOUGHT A NEW EWE Open your eyes people! Love doesn't exist, it's all about what you have achieved/What people think you may achieve in future. ONCE YOU ARE AN ACHIEVER PEOPLE BEGIN FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOU..TELL ME WHY YOU LOVE THAT PERSON YOU ARE IN LOVE WITH? IS IT NOT BECAUSE OF WHAT /HE OR SHE POSSES OR IN POSSESSION OF? 2 Likes

Bad people Everywhere Bad people Everywhere

When girls full everywhere you had to destroy a whole family because you got jilted. The guy once found to be guilty should be summarily executed. 1 Like 1 Share

So sad that a jealous lover could wipeout a whole family

Please Becareful of who you call lover.. Some people are damn wicked... 3 Likes

Hmmm. Let's be watchful and choose who we love carefully .

Is that d picture of the poisoned Amala?. Rip to the dead

if a girl say no, there are thousands of better girl that will say yes. why killing? if a bus refuse to take u to your destination just wait at the same bus stop and u will find better bus that we take u.

Shongo poison working.

Human inhumanity to man.

AFONJA!!!!!!! 1 Like

hyfr:

Moderators please you guys should reduce some senseless topics flooding Fp. The people need motivation in these hard times. This isn't the NL we ussd to know

OGA SHUTUP. THIS IS A PUBLIC NEWS FORUM NOT YOUR PRIVATE FACEBOOK WALL OGA SHUTUP. THIS IS A PUBLIC NEWS FORUM NOT YOUR PRIVATE FACEBOOK WALL 9 Likes 1 Share