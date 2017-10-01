₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,824 members, 3,883,552 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 09:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun (14235 Views)
|Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Aminat508(f): 7:27pm
Following the sad news about the death of about five women who gave up after consuming yam flour (Amala) in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government area of Osun state, investigation has revealed that the food substance was poisoned by one Rasaq who was said to be in a relationship with, Esther one of the victims.
Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/the-real-cause-behind-family-that-died.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Aminat508(f): 7:28pm
Nawa o Read more here
http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/the-real-cause-behind-family-that-died.html
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by HungerBAD: 7:30pm
Bad news everywhere.
And now that they are dead what is his joy?and who is this Esthers friend?
His name is Fineboy ? Fineboys have always been problematic in relationships. Like the one Maria married.
He wakes up in the morning, stands in the front of the mirror for 45 minutes shaving and rubbing face powder,and then comes back to his charging phone to chat,while Maria(real name)goes out working to feed him and their 2 kids, all because he is very handsome and she wants beautiful kids.
Crazy people every where.
23 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Papiikush: 7:31pm
You had to put a picture of amala.
Now I'll be thinking about poison anytime I wanna eat Amala. Please change it.
Lalasticlala can you please change the picture? Please put a picture of eba or paracetamol instead even if it's beans and corn (thank God I hate it). Don't make me hate amala
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by bigtt76(f): 7:32pm
Human lives have become so cheap for people to take thesedays shaaaa
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Evablizin(f): 7:32pm
Devil and his agents@work everybody.
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by dollyjoy(f): 7:39pm
Rip.
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by hyfr(m): 8:08pm
Moderators please you guys should reduce some senseless topics flooding Fp. The people need motivation in these hard times. This isn't the NL we ussd to know
7 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by jbreezy: 8:09pm
Chai
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by itiswellandwell: 8:10pm
Hmmmmm. That guy is a dead man already.
Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Isoko1stSon(m): 8:10pm
This is Sad
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Fogman(m): 8:11pm
He deserve death too
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Fadiga24(m): 8:11pm
Amala in itself is poison.
7 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by nony43(m): 8:11pm
A
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by idee91: 8:11pm
We should all be careful of the friends we keep. What kind of friend would poison a whole family because of one okada rider drunk with love ?..... whats this world turning to ?
2 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by QueenOfNepal: 8:12pm
Humans are becoming more stupid daily
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by yeyerolling: 8:12pm
Aminatu and bad news
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Daniel058(m): 8:12pm
THAT'S WHY IT'S NOT SO GOOD RUSHING INTO RELATIONSHIP, WHEN YOU ARE NOT READY,
Open your eyes people! Love doesn't exist, it's all about what you have achieved/What people think you may achieve in future. ONCE YOU ARE AN ACHIEVER PEOPLE BEGIN FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOU..TELL ME WHY YOU LOVE THAT PERSON YOU ARE IN LOVE WITH? IS IT NOT BECAUSE OF WHAT /HE OR SHE POSSES OR IN POSSESSION OF?
SOME GUYS MUMU SHA!! DESPERATELY FOLLOWING LADIES LIKE ONE ram THAT LEFT THEIR HOME SINCE WE BOUGHT A NEW EWE
2 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by free2ryhme: 8:12pm
Aminat508:
Bad people Everywhere
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by abescom: 8:12pm
When girls full everywhere you had to destroy a whole family because you got jilted. The guy once found to be guilty should be summarily executed.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by globatop: 8:13pm
So sad that a jealous lover could wipeout a whole family
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by fatymore(f): 8:13pm
Please Becareful of who you call lover.. Some people are damn wicked...
3 Likes
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by kay29000(m): 8:13pm
Sad
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by layuns(m): 8:14pm
Hmmm. Let's be watchful and choose who we love carefully .
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Zizicardo(f): 8:15pm
Is that d picture of the poisoned Amala?. Rip to the dead
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by basic23111: 8:15pm
if a girl say no, there are thousands of better girl that will say yes. why killing? if a bus refuse to take u to your destination just wait at the same bus stop and u will find better bus that we take u.
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by asawanathegreat(m): 8:16pm
Shongo poison working.
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by TimeMod3: 8:17pm
Human inhumanity to man.
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Leez(m): 8:17pm
Aminat508:AFONJA!!!!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by joeeee240(m): 8:17pm
hyfr:
OGA SHUTUP. THIS IS A PUBLIC NEWS FORUM NOT YOUR PRIVATE FACEBOOK WALL
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by baby124: 8:18pm
Love is not by force. Because you agree for some people you sign your death warrant. Some, you don't agree and they want to kill you. Love is not by force, leave people alone! She was probably right to run away from him. But her friend opened a way for the enemy to attack. May it never be well with envious friends who use any cover to cause harm.
Airport Robberies Suspect Paraded / Photos : Nigerian Customs Impounds Goods Worth N1 Million, Arrest 18 Suspects / Please Rescue Little Fareedah! Urgent Appeal To The Lagos State Government.
Viewing this topic: NovaCare, ayodeleamg(m), ben2nice(m), searay(m), Innomach(m), BUHARIjubrin, migeoart(f), snipernigga(m), abaaynla(m), Roland17(m), VictorAB, timota(m), AkinseteK(m), olumig(m), brightalo17, switkera(f), schrondinger, Asolab(m), Randy100, feido, joyAA(f), GuyWise(m), mazinoweb(m), RRWraith(m), januzaj(m), ceny6(m), sodiqapril(m), Dominionforlife, seeniorboy(m), kingkakaone(m), KevinDein, Superrmayorr(m), deyo1(m), Drienzia, stainchris(m), Tinyemeka(m), Olubi15, adamzinat(f), maxxx(m), rex9ja(m), zoedew, Arasanyin1(f), orimo2007(m), hrykanu231(m), glamourroudy(m), ggrin(f), JDDreamer(m), fluid5, YoungRichRuler(m), wolverine1987, ogelekpomgam(m), Anambra1stSon(m), awesome4(f), Lovetinz(m), kellytrips, Childofaking, brownlord, acquisitions, greatest2014(f), larrypeace(m), adedayourt(m), balason, koolpapa(m), gezwo(f), bigfish3k, macmiral(m), Java001(m), jnizzle(m), adbokus(m), pyx, draigboje(m), Saintsquare(m), Rickrux0, TedLawrence(m), Uniqueness01(f), spyy, damibravo(m), alijusty, Kocochilling(f), benebaby77, Jogs1900, eddie7, iamrammy(m), Fummylola, mightyhazel and 115 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17