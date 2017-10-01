₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,903,824 members, 3,883,552 topics. Date: Monday, 30 October 2017 at 09:35 PM

Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun (14235 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Aminat508(f): 7:27pm
Following the sad news about the death of about five women who gave up after consuming yam flour (Amala) in Ibokun, Obokun Local Government area of Osun state, investigation has revealed that the food substance was poisoned by one Rasaq who was said to be in a relationship with, Esther one of the victims.


Amiloaded gathered that Esther was dating Rasaq, popularly known as ‘fine boy’ suddenly decided to quit the relationship but Rasaq who is a commercial motorcycle operator was not happy with her decision.


As a result of Rasaq's anger, he was said to have connived with one of Esther’s friends to poison the food which was meant for the whole family.


After eating the food, Esther and her mother, Mrs Kehinde Fasanya who was a staff of Obokun Local Government died instantly.


Though others were rushed to hospitals but efforts to save their lives failed as three among the four persons that were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa eventually died.


Osun State Commissioner of Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu who said he was aware of the death of additional two persons out of the four persons taken to the hospital in Ilesa said that he has not been updated about the death of others.


The Commissioner of Police in the State, Mr Fimihan Adeoye confirmed to newsmen that Rasaq has been arrested and that he was being interrogated assuring that the matter would be diligently investigated.

Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/the-real-cause-behind-family-that-died.html

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Aminat508(f): 7:28pm
shocked shocked Nawa o Read more here

http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/the-real-cause-behind-family-that-died.html

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by HungerBAD: 7:30pm
Bad news everywhere.

And now that they are dead what is his joy?and who is this Esthers friend?

His name is Fineboy ? Fineboys have always been problematic in relationships. Like the one Maria married.

He wakes up in the morning, stands in the front of the mirror for 45 minutes shaving and rubbing face powder,and then comes back to his charging phone to chat,while Maria(real name)goes out working to feed him and their 2 kids, all because he is very handsome and she wants beautiful kids.

Crazy people every where.

23 Likes 6 Shares

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Papiikush: 7:31pm
You had to put a picture of amala. angry

Now I'll be thinking about poison anytime I wanna eat Amala. Please change it. angry

Lalasticlala can you please change the picture? Please put a picture of eba or paracetamol instead even if it's beans and corn (thank God I hate it). Don't make me hate amala angry

32 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by bigtt76(f): 7:32pm
Human lives have become so cheap for people to take thesedays shaaaa angry

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Evablizin(f): 7:32pm
shocked


Devil and his agents@work everybody.

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by dollyjoy(f): 7:39pm
Rip.
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by hyfr(m): 8:08pm
Moderators please you guys should reduce some senseless topics flooding Fp. The people need motivation in these hard times. This isn't the NL we ussd to know

7 Likes

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by jbreezy: 8:09pm
Chai
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by itiswellandwell: 8:10pm
Hmmmmm. That guy is a dead man already.

Check my signature for your quality full capacity powerbank

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Isoko1stSon(m): 8:10pm
This is Sad
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Fogman(m): 8:11pm
He deserve death too
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Fadiga24(m): 8:11pm
Amala in itself is poison.

7 Likes

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by nony43(m): 8:11pm
A
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by idee91: 8:11pm
We should all be careful of the friends we keep. What kind of friend would poison a whole family because of one okada rider drunk with love ?..... whats this world turning to ?

2 Likes

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by QueenOfNepal: 8:12pm
Humans are becoming more stupid daily
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by yeyerolling: 8:12pm
Aminatu and bad news

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Daniel058(m): 8:12pm
THAT'S WHY IT'S NOT SO GOOD RUSHING INTO RELATIONSHIP, WHEN YOU ARE NOT READY,

Open your eyes people! Love doesn't exist, it's all about what you have achieved/What people think you may achieve in future. ONCE YOU ARE AN ACHIEVER PEOPLE BEGIN FALLING IN LOVE WITH YOU..TELL ME WHY YOU LOVE THAT PERSON YOU ARE IN LOVE WITH? IS IT NOT BECAUSE OF WHAT /HE OR SHE POSSES OR IN POSSESSION OF?


SOME GUYS MUMU SHA!! DESPERATELY FOLLOWING LADIES LIKE ONE ram THAT LEFT THEIR HOME SINCE WE BOUGHT A NEW EWE grin

2 Likes

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by free2ryhme: 8:12pm
Aminat508:


Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/the-real-cause-behind-family-that-died.html

Bad people Everywhere
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by abescom: 8:12pm
When girls full everywhere you had to destroy a whole family because you got jilted. The guy once found to be guilty should be summarily executed.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by globatop: 8:13pm
So sad that a jealous lover could wipeout a whole family
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by fatymore(f): 8:13pm
Please Becareful of who you call lover.. Some people are damn wicked...

3 Likes

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by kay29000(m): 8:13pm
Sad
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by layuns(m): 8:14pm
Hmmm. Let's be watchful and choose who we love carefully .
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Zizicardo(f): 8:15pm
Is that d picture of the poisoned Amala?. Rip to the dead
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by basic23111: 8:15pm
if a girl say no, there are thousands of better girl that will say yes. why killing? if a bus refuse to take u to your destination just wait at the same bus stop and u will find better bus that we take u.
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by asawanathegreat(m): 8:16pm
Shongo poison working.
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by TimeMod3: 8:17pm
Human inhumanity to man.
Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by Leez(m): 8:17pm
Aminat508:


Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/10/the-real-cause-behind-family-that-died.html
AFONJA!!!!!!!
grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by joeeee240(m): 8:17pm
hyfr:
Moderators please you guys should reduce some senseless topics flooding Fp. The people need motivation in these hard times. This isn't the NL we ussd to know

OGA SHUTUP. THIS IS A PUBLIC NEWS FORUM NOT YOUR PRIVATE FACEBOOK WALL

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jilted Lover Poisoned The Family That Died After Eating Amala In Osun by baby124: 8:18pm
Love is not by force. Because you agree for some people you sign your death warrant. Some, you don't agree and they want to kill you. Love is not by force, leave people alone! She was probably right to run away from him. But her friend opened a way for the enemy to attack. May it never be well with envious friends who use any cover to cause harm.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Airport Robberies Suspect Paraded / Photos : Nigerian Customs Impounds Goods Worth N1 Million, Arrest 18 Suspects / Please Rescue Little Fareedah! Urgent Appeal To The Lagos State Government.

Viewing this topic: NovaCare, ayodeleamg(m), ben2nice(m), searay(m), Innomach(m), BUHARIjubrin, migeoart(f), snipernigga(m), abaaynla(m), Roland17(m), VictorAB, timota(m), AkinseteK(m), olumig(m), brightalo17, switkera(f), schrondinger, Asolab(m), Randy100, feido, joyAA(f), GuyWise(m), mazinoweb(m), RRWraith(m), januzaj(m), ceny6(m), sodiqapril(m), Dominionforlife, seeniorboy(m), kingkakaone(m), KevinDein, Superrmayorr(m), deyo1(m), Drienzia, stainchris(m), Tinyemeka(m), Olubi15, adamzinat(f), maxxx(m), rex9ja(m), zoedew, Arasanyin1(f), orimo2007(m), hrykanu231(m), glamourroudy(m), ggrin(f), JDDreamer(m), fluid5, YoungRichRuler(m), wolverine1987, ogelekpomgam(m), Anambra1stSon(m), awesome4(f), Lovetinz(m), kellytrips, Childofaking, brownlord, acquisitions, greatest2014(f), larrypeace(m), adedayourt(m), balason, koolpapa(m), gezwo(f), bigfish3k, macmiral(m), Java001(m), jnizzle(m), adbokus(m), pyx, draigboje(m), Saintsquare(m), Rickrux0, TedLawrence(m), Uniqueness01(f), spyy, damibravo(m), alijusty, Kocochilling(f), benebaby77, Jogs1900, eddie7, iamrammy(m), Fummylola, mightyhazel and 115 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.