





The 40ft Volkner Mobil Performance S features a garage that allows owners to bring their weekend drives along for the, well, ride too.





The Performance S can comfortably house the likes of a Ferrari, Porsche, BMW or Mercedes, which are moved into the behemouth of a vehicle using an electrohydraulic lift.







The picture on the right shows a BMW being loaded into the secret garage.





