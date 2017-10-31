₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Explorers(m): 3:23pm
This stunning motorhome is perfect for the super wealthy as it not only comes with all of the mod-cons, but also a supercar garage.
The 40ft Volkner Mobil Performance S features a garage that allows owners to bring their weekend drives along for the, well, ride too.
The Performance S can comfortably house the likes of a Ferrari, Porsche, BMW or Mercedes, which are moved into the behemouth of a vehicle using an electrohydraulic lift.
The picture on the right shows a BMW being loaded into the secret garage.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-5035063/This-Volkner-Mobil-motorhome-comes-GARAGE.html
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Explorers(m): 3:24pm
This stunning motorhome is perfect for the super wealthy.
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by mekaprime: 3:24pm
that's nice
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Explorers(m): 3:25pm
Bedroom
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by comradespade(m): 3:26pm
Dino melaye right now
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Explorers(m): 3:26pm
The made-to-order machines takes around 12 months to build.
Pictured is the hi-tech dashboard.
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Explorers(m): 3:26pm
Toilet and bath.
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Explorers(m): 3:28pm
Real wood units and stone tiles in the kitchen.
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by konkonbilo(m): 3:30pm
I don already place order for my own. E go soon arrive Naija
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Modelqwen(f): 3:36pm
It's Explorer again...
U neva disappoints.
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by alexistaiwo: 3:37pm
Who knows where the bathing water and toilet waste go to?
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Harbeyg09(m): 3:38pm
This is incredible
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by maleekberry: 3:40pm
good thinking
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Swaggzkid: 3:49pm
Old stuff!
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Explorers(m): 3:50pm
alexistaiwo:
Just like in planes, trains, or ship.
There is a container or storage tank for that.
They empty it or pump out the waste after the trip, flight, and voyage..
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by UncleSnr(m): 3:52pm
It would be damn Heavy!
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by olaleks007(m): 4:03pm
Attendance
I was here
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by suyamasta(m): 4:24pm
Beautiful!
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by hopefulLandlord: 4:31pm
I'm buying that right away
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by spartan50(m): 4:31pm
Life is good.. God punish poverty
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by asawanathegreat(m): 4:32pm
Technology invoke
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by neutrotoba(m): 4:32pm
Issoraite
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by teejay4all(m): 4:34pm
Complete 2 bedroom flat, can I buy one for my self?
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Nace5(m): 4:35pm
This will be good to use to do action movie
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by mybestlove(m): 4:35pm
Not a new thing but new to the zoo zombies. I've one built by Ford, bought in 2005
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Jacktheripper: 4:37pm
Make I go order am from jumia
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by dabeto: 4:39pm
The only thing lacking is security. A sight of it anywhere is a call for attention and the boys won't let you enjoy your money in peace.
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by Micheezy7(m): 4:40pm
Hope its on Ebay?... Patiently waiting for their black Friday.. Can't wait to get this beast
|Re: ₦572m Volkner Mobil Motorhome That Comes With Hydraulic Supercar Garage by updatechange(m): 4:40pm
God punish poverty
