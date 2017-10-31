₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by alobispot(m): 7:33pm
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the improvement of Nigeria on the World Bank’s Doing Business latest rankings released Tuesday.
Recall, the World Bank on Tuesday released its latest Doing Business Rankings, and in cheering news for the administration, the country moved up 24 places from 169th last year to 145th out of 190 ranked economies.
Nigeria was also recognized this year as one of the top 10 most improved Doing Business economies in the world.
Now, the president has taken to twitter to react to the progress..
He tweeted;
See below;
See below;
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by alobispot(m): 7:35pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by Yeligray(m): 7:35pm
Lol
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by Eco99(m): 7:38pm
...
Why won't we go up 24 places
Men don wise up
Instead of waiting for 5yrs to get a job of 35k
Igbo graduates prefer selling clothes in Aba - Emeka and sons Wears Ltd
Yoruba graduates prefer selling meat with p.o.s
Adeyeye Meats Ltd
Nd Hausa graduates have taken their shoe making ministry to the nxt level - Abdul & Shoes Ltd
#Eco99#
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by FarahAideed: 7:44pm
Any serious Nigerian Business man knows that is a lie , It was far easier to get business done in Nigeria under Jonarhan than it is now but this fake shallow ranking might be as result of reforms in the CAC and FIRS that made registration of new business and filing tax returns easier but when it comes to actually getting business done it has never been harder than it is under the God forsaken leperous Buhari ..I hate Buhari
14 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by Spylord48: 7:54pm
Statistics is like a mini skirt, it doesn't reveal much things!!!
until we see the effects, that when we will believe. The other time Nigeria was quoted to having the best economy in Africa yet the masses aren't feeling the effects. How can you use the statistics of Lagos and Abuja and conclude that everything is alright with our economy?
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by gists: 8:04pm
I know they will say this should not be attributed to her, but I will still say it.
They said she doesn't have blueprint..... Even though they made ZERO effort to get it as if its supposed to be plucked from thin air
They said she no sabi work.....
They said she no go university....
She supervised the sale of our Euro bond which was hugely over subscribed.
They kept comparing her with a certain Harvard degree holder under whose watch billions were stolen and we were ranked 169th out of 190
Waiting to see on what issue she will put them to shame again.
9 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by 9jvirgin(m): 8:39pm
This is like saying an individual in coma should be a given chieftaincy title. I am a staunch Buhari supporter but this Senseless, Meaningless and Irrational rankings is a clear sign of unconsciousness and nothingness. How does this translates into a good life for Nigerians?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by maklelemakukula(m): 8:39pm
save the bullshtfor your zombies
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by wildcatter23(m): 8:39pm
.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by anonymuz(m): 8:40pm
I smell lie
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by Spaxon(f): 8:40pm
Stupid old man
Is it ur efforts.
It's the efforts of focused Nigerians and not tourists like u
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by Keneking: 8:40pm
Jonathan really tried during his time a lot of people got jobs from Nairaland.com
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by emsheddy(m): 8:41pm
Una don carry another one come to take occupy us abi? OK. Una do well for this one. But una still corrupt pass corruption. Una must comot by 2019.
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by kay29000(m): 8:41pm
Okay.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by saraki2019(m): 8:41pm
God bless buhari for saving nigeria from total collapse
the slayer of ipobs
the nightmare of oil looter
the fear of ipobs
the punisher of ipobs
the author of python dance
the conquerer of biafra
the discipline matter of nnamdi kanu
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by jazon(m): 8:41pm
not because of your policies. we have evolved in the face of adversity..... thats just the reason.
check my signature jare
beautiful, affordable and durable........
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by NotNairalandi(m): 8:41pm
Baba everytime you are reacting to something...u wan turn to chemical reaction
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by Hayerh: 8:42pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by fxjunkie(m): 8:42pm
Oh No!
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by RealAAdekunjo: 8:42pm
make e dey allow the whites to be deceiving us, who told him that we improve na vice versa the mews suppose to be
2 Likes
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by tolexy007(m): 8:43pm
iranu
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by TRUENORTHERNER: 8:44pm
Deceit
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by jonnytad(m): 8:44pm
Nigerians are yet to feel the impact. ....... our government should stop celebrating mediocrity
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by hyfr(m): 8:45pm
What we should be asking, which aspect of business is being referred to. Are they talking about the normal trader, bus drivers, hawkers, marketers etc? statistics don't have any value In these type of businesses , experience says better
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by bobnatlo: 8:45pm
What did we do to deserve this kin leadership abeg
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by madridguy(m): 8:45pm
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by segebase(m): 8:45pm
lies everywere
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by ChangetheChange: 8:45pm
Mad man
Can Buhari even spell GLOBAL BUSINESS RANK
1 Like
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by oliidell(m): 8:46pm
Nigeria has always been and will always be a good market. You don't have to be an economist to know this. So, I'm always very skeptical about these rankings.
Btw, I hope the big man knows that Nigeria was ranked 131 in 2013 and 147 in 2014. We shot into the 170 range in 2015. All the same, kudos for the recovery.
|Re: President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" by wisenewgem(m): 8:47pm
Where is NWAAMIKPE
