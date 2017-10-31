Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari Reacts To Nigeria Moving Up 24 Places In Global 'business Rank" (4453 Views)

Recall, the World Bank on Tuesday released its latest Doing Business Rankings, and in cheering news for the administration, the country moved up 24 places from 169th last year to 145th out of 190 ranked economies.



Nigeria was also recognized this year as one of the top 10 most improved Doing Business economies in the world.



Now, the president has taken to twitter to react to the progress..



He tweeted;



The news that Nigeria moved 24 places up in the World Bank Doing Business rankings released today is most welcome. I'm very pleased by it.



I congratulate all Nigerians on this landmark achievement, which symbolizes the success of our Ease of Doing Business Reforms.



I also congratulate all Stakeholders: the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), the National Assembly, & State Govts.



Our goal is to make it easy for people - Nigerians and foreigners alike - to invest and do business in Nigeria. I'm pleased by this progress



We want our people to be able to register their businesses speedily; access land & credit & obtain licenses without bureaucratic bottlenecks



We also want foreign business visitors to obtain their visas on arrival; & pass through our airports & do their businesses with ease & speed



I particularly commend PEBEC, chaired by Vice President @ProfOsinbajo, for this job well done in improving Nigeria's business environment.



I look forward to even greater achievements that will make a difference in the lives of all Nigerians. We will not let you down.

Lol 1 Like

Why won't we go up 24 places



Men don wise up



Instead of waiting for 5yrs to get a job of 35k



Igbo graduates prefer selling clothes in Aba



Yoruba graduates prefer selling meat

Adeyeye Meats Ltd



Nd Hausa graduates have taken their shoe making ministry to the nxt level





#Eco99# 27 Likes 1 Share

Any serious Nigerian Business man knows that is a lie , It was far easier to get business done in Nigeria under Jonarhan than it is now but this fake shallow ranking might be as result of reforms in the CAC and FIRS that made registration of new business and filing tax returns easier but when it comes to actually getting business done it has never been harder than it is under the God forsaken leperous Buhari ..I hate Buhari 14 Likes

Statistics is like a mini skirt, it doesn't reveal much things!!!



until we see the effects, that when we will believe. The other time Nigeria was quoted to having the best economy in Africa yet the masses aren't feeling the effects. How can you use the statistics of Lagos and Abuja and conclude that everything is alright with our economy? 7 Likes 3 Shares

I know they will say this should not be attributed to her, but I will still say it.

They said she doesn't have blueprint..... Even though they made ZERO effort to get it as if its supposed to be plucked from thin air

They said she no sabi work.....

They said she no go university....

She supervised the sale of our Euro bond which was hugely over subscribed.

They kept comparing her with a certain Harvard degree holder under whose watch billions were stolen and we were ranked 169th out of 190





Waiting to see on what issue she will put them to shame again. 9 Likes

This is like saying an individual in coma should be a given chieftaincy title. I am a staunch Buhari supporter but this Senseless, Meaningless and Irrational rankings is a clear sign of unconsciousness and nothingness. How does this translates into a good life for Nigerians? 7 Likes 1 Share

save the bullshtfor your zombies 1 Like

I smell lie

Stupid old man



Is it ur efforts.



It's the efforts of focused Nigerians and not tourists like u 3 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan really tried during his time a lot of people got jobs from Nairaland.com 2 Likes 1 Share

Una don carry another one come to take occupy us abi? OK. Una do well for this one. But una still corrupt pass corruption. Una must comot by 2019. 1 Like

God bless buhari for saving nigeria from total collapse

the slayer of ipobs

the nightmare of oil looter

the fear of ipobs

the punisher of ipobs

the author of python dance

the conquerer of biafra

the discipline matter of nnamdi kanu 2 Likes

not because of your policies. we have evolved in the face of adversity..... thats just the reason.





check my signature jare

beautiful, affordable and durable........

Baba everytime you are reacting to something...u wan turn to chemical reaction

Oh No!

na vice versa the mews suppose to be make e dey allow the whites to be deceiving us, who told him that we improvena vice versa the mews suppose to be 2 Likes

iranu

Deceit

Nigerians are yet to feel the impact. ....... our government should stop celebrating mediocrity 1 Like

What we should be asking, which aspect of business is being referred to. Are they talking about the normal trader, bus drivers, hawkers, marketers etc? statistics don't have any value In these type of businesses , experience says better

What did we do to deserve this kin leadership abeg 1 Like

lies everywere 1 Like







Mad man



Can Buhari even spell GLOBAL BUSINESS RANK 1 Like

Nigeria has always been and will always be a good market. You don't have to be an economist to know this. So, I'm always very skeptical about these rankings.





Btw, I hope the big man knows that Nigeria was ranked 131 in 2013 and 147 in 2014. We shot into the 170 range in 2015. All the same, kudos for the recovery.