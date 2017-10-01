₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Islie: 9:37pm On Oct 31
Posted by Stanley Ihedigbo
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/dead-couple-target-womans-lover/
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by odiereke(m): 9:50pm On Oct 31
Na wah ooooo
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by ShobayoEmma(m): 10:14pm On Oct 31
Double wahala for deady body and the owner of deady body just as Maina to Buhari.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Theyveedo(m): 10:17pm On Oct 31
I guess we will never find out the truth
9 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by ipobarecriminals: 10:31pm On Oct 31
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Titto93(m): 10:31pm On Oct 31
They might have been suffocated inside their car.
watch, subscribe and share
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RpmGtamazhY
7 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Kobicove(m): 10:32pm On Oct 31
It's pretty obvious that these people were murdered
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Boyooosa(m): 10:33pm On Oct 31
Smelly
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by abombom(m): 10:33pm On Oct 31
nawao!
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by chibabe259(f): 10:33pm On Oct 31
See masturbation of life
1 Like
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Naijacost22: 10:33pm On Oct 31
Probably Carbon monoxide / Carbon dioxide (CO / CO2) Poisoning form the idling car. Always wind down if you are idling for more than 5 mins. Cos you never Know if your exhaust is leaking into your car.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by morbeta(m): 10:33pm On Oct 31
Why are people failing to see magun+2 at work.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Charisdesigns: 10:33pm On Oct 31
Ngwa where are all this detectives that flooded this explorers thread
http://www.nairaland.com/4077845/detective-how-solve-these
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by chibabe259(f): 10:34pm On Oct 31
Theyveedo:
He was helping himself
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by valdes00(m): 10:35pm On Oct 31
That mumu brother said he can swear with his life that his brother lukmon gat nothing to do with the woman...
He go jus die throway... Like he expect his brother to tell him that he is dating a married woman abi
When it comes to women, trust nobody...
34 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by countryfive: 10:35pm On Oct 31
only God knows the truth
2 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by brightgreat: 10:36pm On Oct 31
You are in the spirit bro
Theyveedo:
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by northvietnam(m): 10:36pm On Oct 31
She's a free giver and the man wanted to collect his own collect but unfortunately he collected the coursed collection
3 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Olalan(m): 10:36pm On Oct 31
This needs to be investigated, their deaths seems suspicious.
3 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by osinbanjoisaliar: 10:38pm On Oct 31
Another staged fake Yoruba
news to deceive us that
Yorubas can get laid with
other women beside their
ugly blacky or maltina colored women. Just look
at the pics and you will see all the red herrings. The
woman and the man are
clearly actors.
Rubbish.
2 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Promismike(m): 10:38pm On Oct 31
Ok
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by holluwai(m): 10:39pm On Oct 31
Hmmm, nkan be!
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by ogbolu0147(m): 10:39pm On Oct 31
Strange things really do happen.... But of all thy bleeping .......thou shall not bleep a married woman.....
1 Like
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Keneking: 10:41pm On Oct 31
Serious...
"It was not the first time Lukmon had used his car to convey Promise and other people to different places after parties."
South West Men are very generous indeed
5 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by osinbanjoisaliar: 10:41pm On Oct 31
Just look at all the stereotypes in the story.
Wh0re- calabar woman
He-goat- yoruba man
Fetish occultic husband- Edo man
why not complete the map, by saying that the car and its spareparts was sold by an igbo man and the police men handling the case are hausas.
15 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by modelmike7(m): 10:41pm On Oct 31
This is seriously serious
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by veacea: 10:41pm On Oct 31
This story just weak me abeg
4 Likes
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by divicode: 10:42pm On Oct 31
They just finished two rounds sharp sharp, decided to rest and passed on to meet their creator. Wondering what they will tell God now
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by davodyguy: 10:42pm On Oct 31
They were obviously killed. Strangled to death and then dumped in that vehicle, or they were suffocated. See the man's mouth as if his neck was tight locked. The positions they were shows that.
Their mouths are wide open, as if they were based out
Nigerians are funny people
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by burakado17: 10:44pm On Oct 31
Islie:
|Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by osuofia2(m): 10:48pm On Oct 31
If you must bleep. Run from married women....danger... Men are not smiling with magun this days
5 Likes
