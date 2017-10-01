₦airaland Forum

Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Islie: 9:37pm On Oct 31
Posted by Stanley Ihedigbo


The family of Mr. Lukmon Olowu, who was found dead inside his Toyota Corolla car on Sunday, yesterday, said there was no way he could be the lover of the lady found dead with him. Lukmon, 39, married with two kids, was a licensing agent.

According to the family, Lukmon couldn’t have been making love to the woman, identified as Promise, inside his car.

Promise was said to be from Cross River State, while her husband, Clement, a commercial bus driver, is from Edo State.
She had a child for Clement. Lukmon’s family members, who gathered yesterday at their family house at 56, Shonola Street, Ogba, Lagos, said their son was murdered.

Contrarily to earlier stories that Promise and Lukmon lived in the same compound, New Telegraph’s visit yesterday to Ogba proved that Promise lived at 48, Shonola Street, while Lukmon lived at Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos State. Lukmon’s younger brother, Idris Olowu, said Lukmon was not into any relationship with Promise.

Idris said: “ On Saturday evening, Lukmon and about six of his friends, went to a birthday party at Obawole, Iju area. After the party, Lukmon used his car to drive many of his friends to their residences, including Promise.

She also attended the birthday. Promise later called and pleaded with Lukmon to take her to her friend’s place around Excellence Hotel, located at Ogba. We understand that she called her husband, telling him that she would spend the night at her friend’s place, before she called and asked Lukmon to drive her there.

“The next thing we heard was that police called us that our brother was dead, that they had found Promise and Lukmon dead inside his car. We heard they were found Unclad. We all went to the police station to confirm the information.

Before the police drove the car to the station, they took pictures of their dead bodies. We saw a picture of our brother, Unclad and his two legs raised and placed on the dashboard. While the dead woman was half Unclad; she was sitting beside him at the front seat.

Her head rested lifelessly on the car seat headrest. “I can swear with my life, that my brother didn’t have anything to do with Promise. He was a responsible man, married with children. He didn’t take alcohol.

I learnt that woman was dating a guy called Femi, Promise’s husband, Clement, had warned the guy several times to stay away from his wife. Even, when the incident happened, the same Femi came to tell us that the trap was meant for him.” Idris further disclosed that Promise lived close to a beer parlour.

It was alleged that many people knew the late woman. Idris further said: “ She called her husband that night, that she would spend the night at a friend’s place. It was not the first time Lukmon had used his car to convey Promise and other people to different places after parties.

The woman always goes to party with youths living in the area because she was a friendly type.” Idris recalled that when they got to the police station on Sunday, Promise husband, Clement, said that the dead person should have been Femi, not Lukmon.

Idris said: “To my surprise, when we got to Area G Police Command, Promise’s husband said that he thought it was Femi that died. Even Femi’s phone was brought out from Promise’s handbag by her husband.”

When our correspondent visited Promise’s house yesterday evening, some of her neighbours said she had no job, but frequent the beer parlour where she used to drink beer.

One of the residents, who does not want her name mentioned, said: “The death of the woman came to every one of us as a surprise. Promise had a child and had a friend at the beer parlour joint. She used to stay at that club with her friend, drinking, whenever her husband was not around. It was at this club that some men, including the one that died with her, met her.”

The resident further said: “There was a day I warned her to stop going to the beer parlour because I had seen a situation where some of the men that came to the joint, would harass women.

That was why I warned her to stay away from the place to avoid what eventually happened now.” When our correspondent approached Clement, who wore a T-Shirt and brown trousers, he snapped: “ No! No! I can’t talk for now.” He crossed to the other side of the road and disappeared.

People in the area said that the house he entered is his grandmother’s apartment. Attempts to speak with Femi failed too.

When his phone was called, he picked and when our correspondent told him the reason for calling, he cut off and switched off.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olarinde Famous-Cole, said that police were carrying out intensive investigations to know the circumstances surrounding the death of the couple. He added: “ We got to know about this incident barely 24 hours ago. We are still investigating. We have to carry out autopsy to ascertain the cause of their death.”


https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/dead-couple-target-womans-lover/


Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by odiereke(m): 9:50pm On Oct 31
Na wah ooooo
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by ShobayoEmma(m): 10:14pm On Oct 31
Double wahala for deady body and the owner of deady body just as Maina to Buhari.

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Theyveedo(m): 10:17pm On Oct 31
I guess we will never find out the truth

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by ipobarecriminals: 10:31pm On Oct 31
sad
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Titto93(m): 10:31pm On Oct 31
They might have been suffocated inside their car.

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Kobicove(m): 10:32pm On Oct 31
It's pretty obvious that these people were murdered undecided

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Boyooosa(m): 10:33pm On Oct 31
Smelly
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by abombom(m): 10:33pm On Oct 31
nawao!
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by chibabe259(f): 10:33pm On Oct 31
See masturbation of life

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Naijacost22: 10:33pm On Oct 31
Probably Carbon monoxide / Carbon dioxide (CO / CO2) Poisoning form the idling car. Always wind down if you are idling for more than 5 mins. Cos you never Know if your exhaust is leaking into your car.

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by morbeta(m): 10:33pm On Oct 31
Why are people failing to see magun+2 at work.

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Charisdesigns: 10:33pm On Oct 31
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by chibabe259(f): 10:34pm On Oct 31
Theyveedo:
I guess we will never find out the truth


He was helping himself
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by valdes00(m): 10:35pm On Oct 31
That mumu brother said he can swear with his life that his brother lukmon gat nothing to do with the woman...

He go jus die throway... Like he expect his brother to tell him that he is dating a married woman abi
When it comes to women, trust nobody...

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by countryfive: 10:35pm On Oct 31
only God knows the truth

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by brightgreat: 10:36pm On Oct 31
You are in the spirit bro

Theyveedo:
I guess we will never find out the truth
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by northvietnam(m): 10:36pm On Oct 31
She's a free giver and the man wanted to collect his own collect but unfortunately he collected the coursed collection

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Olalan(m): 10:36pm On Oct 31
This needs to be investigated, their deaths seems suspicious.

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by osinbanjoisaliar: 10:38pm On Oct 31
Another staged fake Yoruba
news to deceive us that
Yorubas can get laid with
other women beside their
ugly blacky or maltina colored women. Just look
at the pics and you will see all the red herrings. The
woman and the man are
clearly actors.
Rubbish.

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Promismike(m): 10:38pm On Oct 31
Ok
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by holluwai(m): 10:39pm On Oct 31
Hmmm, nkan be!
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by ogbolu0147(m): 10:39pm On Oct 31
Strange things really do happen.... But of all thy bleeping .......thou shall not bleep a married woman.....

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by Keneking: 10:41pm On Oct 31
Serious...

"It was not the first time Lukmon had used his car to convey Promise and other people to different places after parties."

South West Men are very generous indeed grin

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by osinbanjoisaliar: 10:41pm On Oct 31
Just look at all the stereotypes in the story.

Wh0re- calabar woman
He-goat- yoruba man
Fetish occultic husband- Edo man

why not complete the map, by saying that the car and its spareparts was sold by an igbo man and the police men handling the case are hausas.

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by modelmike7(m): 10:41pm On Oct 31
This is seriously serious
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by veacea: 10:41pm On Oct 31
This story just weak me abeg

Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by divicode: 10:42pm On Oct 31
They just finished two rounds sharp sharp, decided to rest and passed on to meet their creator. Wondering what they will tell God now
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by davodyguy: 10:42pm On Oct 31
They were obviously killed. Strangled to death and then dumped in that vehicle, or they were suffocated. See the man's mouth as if his neck was tight locked. The positions they were shows that.
Their mouths are wide open, as if they were based out

Nigerians are funny people
Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by burakado17: 10:44pm On Oct 31
Islie:

If truly he is happily married why the night crawling. Omo gidi ki nrin oru.




https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/10/dead-couple-target-womans-lover/




Re: Man & Woman Who Died In Car In Lagos: I Was The Target – Woman’s Other Lover by osuofia2(m): 10:48pm On Oct 31
If you must bleep. Run from married women....danger... Men are not smiling with magun this days

