Recall back in the Big brother house, TTT once denied his family, for what reason? Well many felt it's all for the game.



TTT is now the most proud father of of his lovely kids and wife and he can't do a day without posting about them.



See what Tony shared below:





He is cute too, so monkey born monkey 1 Like

The baby looks like him

your mama born you well 1 Like

He didnt post anything about Bisola's pregnancy for him 1 Like

yeye

Awww... very fine daughter. My kids will be so cute ehn, way cuter than me sef, so cute they be looking like angels.

nice one tho

she's truly beautiful. Choiii

Denied your families for the sake of money



Oya comeover today is a payday .., 1 Like 2 Shares

Wait 1st so this is news.?..... Ovoko 1 Like

Headmaster guy

Mbakara

Being Healthy looking and FINE are two different things o ...

Joke apart, she is so adorable

Feelerfiler:



Look at my DP and see how beautiful I look, then see if I deserve an African ape

Mine is more 1 Like

LIKE if you still believe that karma must punish ThinTallTony someday for denying his family.

her father's daughter

The baby is really cute...congrats to him

Cutie

BGENSON32:

