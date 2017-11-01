₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by JosWatchDog(m): 11:27am
Big Brother Naija 2017 ex housemate and a father, Thin Tall Tony once again gushes on his adorable daughter in a new Instagram post he made.
Recall back in the Big brother house, TTT once denied his family, for what reason? Well many felt it's all for the game.
TTT is now the most proud father of of his lovely kids and wife and he can't do a day without posting about them.
See what Tony shared below:
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/wetin-self-you-too-fine-jare-thin-tall.html
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by midehi2(f): 11:30am
He is cute too, so monkey born monkey
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by cyndy1000(f): 11:33am
The baby looks like him
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by lucky999: 11:36am
your mama born you well
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by nairavsdollars: 12:24pm
He didnt post anything about Bisola's pregnancy for him
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by SuperSuave(m): 12:24pm
yeye
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by nightingalee: 12:24pm
Awww... very fine daughter. My kids will be so cute ehn, way cuter than me sef, so cute they be looking like angels.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by cutefergiee(m): 12:24pm
nice one tho
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by Sleyanya1(m): 12:25pm
she's truly beautiful. Choiii
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by emmabest2000(m): 12:26pm
Denied your families for the sake of money
Oya comeover today is a payday ..,
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by ELgordo(m): 12:26pm
Wait 1st so this is news.?..... Ovoko
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by ChiefPiiko(m): 12:29pm
Headmaster guy
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by itsandi(m): 12:29pm
Mbakara
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by kuntash: 12:29pm
Being Healthy looking and FINE are two different things o ...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by LastSurvivor11: 12:30pm
Joke apart, she is so adorable
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by afoltundeseun(m): 12:30pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by ezenwajosh(m): 12:32pm
Mine is more
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by coolebux(m): 12:32pm
LIKE if you still believe that karma must punish ThinTallTony someday for denying his family.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by kendylet(f): 12:33pm
her father's daughter
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by talk2percy(m): 12:35pm
The baby is really cute...congrats to him
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by Stellaenefa(f): 12:36pm
Cutie
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by afoltundeseun(m): 12:37pm
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Gushes Over His Daughter's Cuteness by kachi19: 12:44pm
afoltundeseun:He scammered you?
