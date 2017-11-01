Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Swears In Boss Mustapha As Secretary To The Government Of The Federation (3072 Views)

The swearing-in ceremony took place inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Bill, Abuja.



More details later..





Corruption swearing in corruption 4 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o

Another Daura Man

Hope they are not birds of same feather

Useless government 2 Likes

Association of dullards in power..



Nobody cares about what the president does this days as non of his appointee nor him has affected the masses positively..

Even the "great" afonja fashola is nowhere to be found for months nw.. 1 Like 1 Share

Hope this one won't use N500m to buy rat killer (otapiapia) for the rats in Buhari's office?

Hated filled Igbo's won't like this as usual. They would have preferred Buhari did not sack Babachir because of just grass cutting contract like Ebele Jonathan did not sack Abba Moro who slaughtered over 10 Nigeria youth corp members after defrauding them to the tune of over 2 billion naira and was still allowed to keep his job till the end of Jonathan's tenure even with broad daylight murder such as that.



They are yet to see the change btw a killer minister not getting fired and a SGF loosing his job over 100 million contract scam after all Oduah car scandal of over 200 million only led to her sack after elongated uproar. What about 10 billion Allison jet scandal that never led to any sacking ? May God have mercy on Nigeria. 3 Likes 1 Share

I hope the President can use the same speed with which he swears-in his people, to tackle the Fulani Herdsmen rampage murdering innocent Southerners from the Midlle Belt downwards?



#SayNoToNEPOTISM 2 Likes

Hmm Hmm

Mr Boss is now d real BOSS 1 Like

Al-Mustapha that killed Mko Abiola wife, Kudirah.



Hypocritical Tinubu and APC, you all have destroyed Nigeria

Boss?na which kind name be dat?

Why has PMB not resumed in his office? are the rats still there ?

FarahAideed:

Bitterness is about to destroy you.you know spend your entire time in nairaland attacking buhari at the slightest chance.you have even resigned from your job to concentrate on your hateful spits.what evidence do you have to show that boss mustapha is corrupt? Secondly,cant you see that even though buhari may be corrupt as a person but hes nigeria's least corrupt president ever? You are not living up to the name farah aideed.he was more or less like buhari.adopt a name like fayose that fits your new station more.up buhari.

In as much as I don't support biafra, I can now see their point of view.. One Hausa man to another! I just hope this Boss or whatever he is does the work well

keep displaying your ignorance and seed of hatred on line



Boss is from Adamawa, not Daura, and he is a Christian, just like the former SGF, is a christian.



But i am sure you know all this..but the hatred in you can't keep still, it must come out

fvckme:

Na wa o

Who said boss mustapha is even from katsina or north west or a muslim? Am not even aware of any town in adamawa called daura.you are generalizing hastily and too quickly,rushing into insane conclusions.this is unbecoming of a woman.even your master FFK does a better job.up buhari.

Another looter just got paid

senatordave1:



Bitterness is about to destroy you.you know spend your entire time in nairaland attacking buhari at the slightest chance.you have even resigned from your job to concentrate on your hateful spits.what evidence do you have to show that boss mustapha is corrupt? Secondly,cant you see that even though buhari may be corrupt as a person but hes nigeria's least corrupt president ever? You are not living up to the name farah aideed.he was more or less like buhari.adopt a name like fayose that fits your new station more.up buhari.

The fact that Buhari allowed the disgraced Babachir to pick his replacement who has turned out to be his long time sidekick and cousin is corruption , Boss Mustapha emergence as SGF is a product of intricate nepotism /corruption and that makes Boss Mustapha corrupt from day one The fact that Buhari allowed the disgraced Babachir to pick his replacement who has turned out to be his long time sidekick and cousin is corruption , Boss Mustapha emergence as SGF is a product of intricate nepotism /corruption and that makes Boss Mustapha corrupt from day one

Chuksteric:

Who said hes from hausa,didnt you read his profile before commenting publicly? Is it every northerner that is hausa? Hausas only make up 40-45 percent of the north although the lingua franca in the north is hausa which is more spoken there than english but boss is a kilba,a micro minority in adamawa statw.please for your own good,always investigate well befors commenting publicly next time and all would be well.

yildaz:

Al-Mustapha that killed Mko Abiola wife, Kudirah.



Hypocritical Tinubu and APC, you all have destroyed Nigeria



were you from Nigeria ?

were you from Nigeria ?Cant you differentiate between AL-MUSTAPHA and BOSS-MUSTAPHA

I ve advised Igbo's let us leave buhari to turn Nigeria to Germany let him and his fellow northerners rule so tomorrow they won't complain, we all know buhari is sadist ,nothing will make him change his mind ,northerners ve ruled Nigeria for more than 38 years where re we today ?leave buhari let him with his people destroy naija we Igbo's go still survive,

To GOD be the Glory!

So 'Boss' has being sworn-in.

This is our Government! Our Oga is now the new SGF.

FarahAideed:





Who said babachir picked him? What are your evidences to buttress your wild claims? Are you part of apc inner caucus,the presidency or related to boss/babachir? Even at that can you see that he has a good track record and qualified and almost incorrupt? That you hate buhari does not mean that you must always lie against him or attack him even when the occasion doesnt demand such.i dislike gej but i rarely comment about him here.even your mentor FFK praised his appointment,a rarity.

senatordave1:



Who said babachir picked him? What are your evidences to buttress your wild claims? Are you part of apc inner caucus,the presidency or related to boss/babachir? Even at that can you see that he has a good track record and qualified and almost incorrupt? That you hate buhari does not mean that you must always lie against him or attack him even when the occasion doesnt demand such.i dislike gej but i rarely comment about him here.even your mentor FFK praised his appointment,a rarity.



Don't mind the nigga jor. For sure it was Babachir who picked him. Boss has been a. Babachir boy since since was SGF. It was the same Babachir who got Boss appointed at National Inland waterways Don't mind the nigga jor. For sure it was Babachir who picked him. Boss has been a. Babachir boy since since was SGF. It was the same Babachir who got Boss appointed at National Inland waterways

Chuksteric:

He should have appointed an Igbo man ba ? Was that the way Azikwe appointed a Yoruba as the VC of university of Ibadan when he was the prime minister ?You are definitely insane to think your opinion deserve any form of relevance this choice.