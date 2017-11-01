Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) (7790 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The couple got wedded at the Anglican Church in Maitama, Abuja and the reception held at Zone 4 Area .



Many family and friends were there to celebrate with the couple including the head of the IGP's Intelligence Response Team - Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari...



Source; Here are glamorous photos from the lovely wedding of Asst. Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chinedum Okonkwo and his sweetheart W/ASP Gloria in Abuja on Saturday, October 28. ASP Okonkwo is the team leader and head of the IT Department in IGP's Intelligence Response Team.The couple got wedded at the Anglican Church in Maitama, Abuja and the reception held at Zone 4 Area .Many family and friends were there to celebrate with the couple including the head of the IGP's Intelligence Response Team - Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/asp-chinedum-okonkwo-and-wasp-gloria-wedding-in-abuja.html 1 Like 1 Share







I hope karma wouldn't come knocking sha with all the blood money. Not looking bad for a perfect couple pictureI hope karma wouldn't come knocking sha with all the blood money. 2 Likes

Happy married life.

na when they wan marry we go see fine fine police men and women... 1 Like

Lovely

ok

HML

Wow... Lovely couple

One Chance.



The lady is a meat for the Ogas

They look good 1 Like

Happy married life

These ones are the real example of real police, not the one on the road collecting 20.00



See better cake, better uniform and better wedding reception, with better dignitaries.



HML 6 Likes

Feelerfiler:



Look at my DP and see how beautiful I look, then see if I deserve an African ape

Cancer of the lungs shall be your portion. Scammer, refund my cash



NB: nobody should contact this slowpoke, he's a scammer Cancer of the lungs shall be your portion. Scammer, refund my cashNB: nobody should contact this slowpoke, he's a scammer

Why not use a 'gun' for the cake?

wunmi590:

These ones are the real example of real police, not the one on the road collecting 20.00

Did they use 7up at the reception ? 1 Like

police marry police = ?

davodyguy:

One Chance.



The lady is a meat for the Ogas

You think every woman is like your wife? You think every woman is like your wife? 3 Likes

Lovely...



Simply lovely..

Chai ..... this MUMU just go carry Him ogas left over





See the man sagging her at the first pics

And

Chech out her Belle at the 3rd pics ....







Kai... this man get mind Ooooo. ....

my dream wedding.... can't wait.

Happy married life,hope they are 10naira type

wetin hand carry style dey do for that boobs na Ayam not understanding pix sixth thowetin hand carry style dey do for that boobs na

Why dem no kuku use gun blast wedding cake

Two Bankers in the same bank cannot marry each other because of 'possible' conflict of interest but here we have two Police marrying each other?



So, if the wife commits felony and the case was reported to the husband in his station, do oyu think he would act against his wife?



Such things were never allowed to happen in the good ol'Nigeria but now, everything is jagajaga .



Anyway, HML and please both of you should not start conducting "Family Raiding" of your neighbours o

HML to them.





Can't laugh alone (I saw my neighbour fighting his friend) But Some people can be very annoying sha.. How will you borrow somebody's cloth and then slim fit it.

Beautiful couple........congrats

Their first child go dey lie like hell coz its in the blood

She's sure sexy She's sure sexy