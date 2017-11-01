₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by CastedDude: 11:47am
Here are glamorous photos from the lovely wedding of Asst. Superintendent of Police (ASP) Chinedum Okonkwo and his sweetheart W/ASP Gloria in Abuja on Saturday, October 28. ASP Okonkwo is the team leader and head of the IT Department in IGP's Intelligence Response Team.
The couple got wedded at the Anglican Church in Maitama, Abuja and the reception held at Zone 4 Area .
Many family and friends were there to celebrate with the couple including the head of the IGP's Intelligence Response Team - Assistant Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/asp-chinedum-okonkwo-and-wasp-gloria-wedding-in-abuja.html
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by CastedDude: 11:48am
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 11:56am
Not looking bad for a perfect couple picture
I hope karma wouldn't come knocking sha with all the blood money.
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:01pm
Happy married life.
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Khd95(m): 12:28pm
na when they wan marry we go see fine fine police men and women...
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by UD101(m): 12:38pm
Lovely
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by vadeonly(m): 12:38pm
ok
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 12:39pm
HML
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by dingbang(m): 12:39pm
Wow... Lovely couple
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by davodyguy: 12:39pm
One Chance.
The lady is a meat for the Ogas
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Divay22(f): 12:39pm
They look good
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by fatdon2(m): 12:39pm
Happy married life
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by wunmi590(m): 12:39pm
These ones are the real example of real police, not the one on the road collecting 20.00
See better cake, better uniform and better wedding reception, with better dignitaries.
HML
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by afoltundeseun(m): 12:40pm
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by davodyguy: 12:40pm
Why not use a 'gun' for the cake?
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 12:41pm
wunmi590:
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by kuntash: 12:41pm
Did they use 7up at the reception ?
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by edgeP(m): 12:41pm
police marry police = ?
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Okoyiboz3: 12:41pm
davodyguy:
You think every woman is like your wife?
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by moshoodn(m): 12:42pm
Lovely...
Simply lovely..
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 12:43pm
Chai ..... this MUMU just go carry Him ogas left over
See the man sagging her at the first pics
And
Chech out her Belle at the 3rd pics ....
Kai... this man get mind Ooooo. ....
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by benswagtt(m): 12:43pm
my dream wedding.... can't wait.
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by yungengr(m): 12:43pm
Happy married life,hope they are 10naira type
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by maamisco(f): 12:43pm
Ayam not understanding pix sixth tho wetin hand carry style dey do for that boobs na
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by SenorFax(m): 12:43pm
Why dem no kuku use gun blast wedding cake
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Daboomb: 12:43pm
Two Bankers in the same bank cannot marry each other because of 'possible' conflict of interest but here we have two Police marrying each other?
So, if the wife commits felony and the case was reported to the husband in his station, do oyu think he would act against his wife?
Such things were never allowed to happen in the good ol'Nigeria but now, everything is jagajaga.
Anyway, HML and please both of you should not start conducting "Family Raiding" of your neighbours o
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by nakwe(m): 12:44pm
HML to them.
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by Elcompetential: 12:44pm
Beautiful couple........congrats
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by emmanuelrabb(m): 12:44pm
Their first child go dey lie like hell coz its in the blood
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by itsandi(m): 12:44pm
She's sure sexy
|Re: Police Officers, Gloria And Chinedum Okonkwo Wed In Abuja (Photos) by talk2percy(m): 12:44pm
Hhhhmmmm....I can smell bribery and corruption here...
