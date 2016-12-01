Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) (4618 Views)

How I'm Coping With My Oyinbo Husband – Actress Ufuoma Ejenebor-Mcdermott / Dr SID's Sister Weds Her Longtime French Boyfriend / Fela's First Grandchild Weds Her Australian Boo At Afrika Shrine,Lagos(pics (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Check out adorable photos from their wedding below



Source: Nigerian lady Nkechi Bakare tied the knot with her Oyinbo husband Sean in Lagos.Check out adorable photos from their wedding belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/oyinbo-man-weds-his-nigerian-bride-in.html?m=1 2 Likes

rem44:

More more more

Now this is a beautiful Bride with Her Prince Charming Hubby..i bet before year 2030 Nigeria will be filled up with mullato from different Background and Trybes..No one would be able to Recognise an Afonja or a Flatino.. inferiority Complexity would reduce among our ladies who bleaches their destinies all in the name of having fair skins

See what bleaching cream has done.. Now I dont know who is the oyigbo among them two. 3 Likes

He is welcome to our wonderful country. HML TO THEM

but this one.. *lips sealed* make I no go dey admire person husband They actually look good together... I usually don't find white men attractive cos I like the chocolatebut this one.. *lips sealed*make I no go dey admire person husband

cute couple I can see them bin my future In law (note to self) lol wishing you guys HML.

carzola:

See what bleaching cream has done.. Now I dont know who is the oyigbo among them two. lol.. hater lol.. hater

carzola:

See what bleaching cream has done.. Now I dont know who is the oyigbo among them two.



hehehe. Na the wife be d oyibo hehehe. Na the wife be d oyibo

sweettease:

lol.. hater change your name to sweetAss then you would have my attention. change your name to sweetAss then you would have my attention. 2 Likes

Lovely

carzola:

change your name to sweetAss then you would have my attention. stop craving for my attention indirectly jor stop craving for my attention indirectly jor

Happy married life.





I love the picture with the bridesmaids



Infact, all the pictures are nice and colourful The dude is good looking.I love the picture with the bridesmaidsInfact, all the pictures are nice and colourful

sweettease:

stop craving for my attention indirectly jor Hian!! Do you even have attention Hian!! Do you even have attention

carzola:

Hian!! Do you even have attention you want to corrupt my tender mind abi you want to corrupt my tender mind abi

Lovely couple

b

There is a God oooooo

Who noticed this? We were locked out of Nairaland again! This will be third time in 2016. Happney65! Wetin dey happen now? 1 Like 1 Share

Almost looks like Benin attires.

carzola:

See what bleaching cream has done.. Now I dont know who is the oyigbo among them two.

Did you even see her mum's picture? You can't see how fair she is? Is everything bleaching cream to you?



Display of ignorance at the end of 2016 kwa. Did you even see her mum's picture? You can't see how fair she is? Is everything bleaching cream to you?Display of ignorance at the end of 2016 kwa. 1 Like

Looking good.





I wasn't wrong after all to av tot they met this way



Hapi new yr in advance to every1!!!!!!!!! I wasn't wrong after all to av tot they met this wayHapi new yr in advance to every1!!!!!!!!!

sweettease:

stop craving for my attention indirectly jor baby see me i no bleach oo i dey like charcoal my wife come yello well well baby see me i no bleach oo i dey like charcoal my wife come yello well well

Nkechi Bakare?

These pictures suggest that the wife's real name might actually be Olatunji Osemudiamen. 1 Like

YourNemesis:

Nkechi Bakare?

Tese pictures suggests that the wife's real name might be Olatunji Osemudiamen,



I don't get this bro.

Why change the name I don't get this bro.Why change the name

the wife name though

the wife's name though