Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics)

Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by rem44: 7:57pm On Dec 30
Nigerian lady Nkechi Bakare tied the knot with her Oyinbo husband Sean in Lagos.

Check out adorable photos from their wedding below

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/oyinbo-man-weds-his-nigerian-bride-in.html?m=1

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by rem44: 7:57pm On Dec 30
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/oyinbo-man-weds-his-nigerian-bride-in.html?m=1

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by rem44: 7:57pm On Dec 30
rem44:
More
more

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by dacovajnr: 8:01pm On Dec 30
Now this is a beautiful Bride with Her Prince Charming Hubby..i bet before year 2030 Nigeria will be filled up with mullato from different Background and Trybes..No one would be able to Recognise an Afonja or a Flatino.. inferiority Complexity would reduce among our ladies who bleaches their destinies all in the name of having fair skins grin cheesy
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by carzola(m): 8:02pm On Dec 30
See what bleaching cream has done.. Now I dont know who is the oyigbo among them two. grin

3 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Deapexboy(m): 8:03pm On Dec 30
He is welcome to our wonderful country. HML TO THEM
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by sweettease(f): 8:05pm On Dec 30
They actually look good together... I usually don't find white men attractive cos I like the chocolate wink but this one.. *lips sealed* lipsrsealedlipsrsealed make I no go dey admire person husband
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by kheengjay(m): 8:07pm On Dec 30
cute couple I can see them bin my future In law (note to self) lol wishing you guys HML.
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by sweettease(f): 8:07pm On Dec 30
carzola:
See what bleaching cream has done.. Now I dont know who is the oyigbo among them two. grin
lol.. hater grin grin grin
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Donexy16(m): 8:07pm On Dec 30
carzola:
See what bleaching cream has done.. Now I dont know who is the oyigbo among them two. grin


hehehe. Na the wife be d oyibo

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by carzola(m): 8:09pm On Dec 30
sweettease:
lol.. hater grin grin grin
change your name to sweetAss then you would have my attention.

2 Likes

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by mamatayour(f): 8:11pm On Dec 30
Lovely kiss
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by sweettease(f): 8:11pm On Dec 30
carzola:
change your name to sweetAss then you would have my attention.
stop craving for my attention indirectly jor tongue
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by femolacqua(m): 8:12pm On Dec 30
Happy married life.
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by angelTI(f): 8:15pm On Dec 30
The dude is good looking.

I love the picture with the bridesmaids kiss kiss

Infact, all the pictures are nice and colourful smiley
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by carzola(m): 8:16pm On Dec 30
sweettease:
stop craving for my attention indirectly jor tongue
Hian!! Do you even have attention
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by sweettease(f): 8:22pm On Dec 30
carzola:
Hian!! Do you even have attention
you want to corrupt my tender mind abi grin
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by okoro4: 7:37am
Lovely couple
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by awoo47: 12:07pm
smiley b
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by akoredebadru(m): 12:08pm
There is a God oooooo
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by veekid(m): 12:12pm
Who noticed this? We were locked out of Nairaland again! This will be third time in 2016. Happney65! Wetin dey happen now?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Lovexme(m): 12:12pm
Almost looks like Benin attires.
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Tjohnnay: 12:12pm
cheesy
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by MarieSucre(f): 12:13pm
carzola:
See what bleaching cream has done.. Now I dont know who is the oyigbo among them two. grin

Did you even see her mum's picture? You can't see how fair she is? Is everything bleaching cream to you?

Display of ignorance at the end of 2016 kwa.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Pavore9: 12:13pm
Looking good.
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by JVExpat: 12:15pm
angry cheesy grin grin grin grin

I wasn't wrong after all to av tot they met this way grin grin

Hapi new yr in advance to every1!!!!!!!!!

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by nnokwa042(m): 12:15pm
sweettease:
stop craving for my attention indirectly jor tongue
baby see me i no bleach oo i dey like charcoal my wife come yello well well
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by YourNemesis: 12:15pm
Nkechi Bakare?
These pictures suggest that the wife's real name might actually be Olatunji Osemudiamen.

1 Like

Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by LecciGucci: 12:18pm
YourNemesis:
Nkechi Bakare?
Tese pictures suggests that the wife's real name might be Olatunji Osemudiamen,
undecided undecided

I don't get this bro.
Why change the name
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by mummyson26(m): 12:20pm
the wife name though
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by mummyson26(m): 12:20pm
the wife's name though
Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by curvilicious: 12:20pm
Abeg who be the oyinbo?
Who be the bleacher biko?

I see two oyinbo pple

I hear Yoruba names
I see Benin trad attire

D whole thing is confusing
From color to name to attire

2 Likes

