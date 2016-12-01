₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by rem44: 7:57pm On Dec 30
Nigerian lady Nkechi Bakare tied the knot with her Oyinbo husband Sean in Lagos.
Check out adorable photos from their wedding below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2016/12/oyinbo-man-weds-his-nigerian-bride-in.html?m=1
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by rem44: 7:57pm On Dec 30
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by rem44: 7:57pm On Dec 30
rem44:more
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by dacovajnr: 8:01pm On Dec 30
Now this is a beautiful Bride with Her Prince Charming Hubby..i bet before year 2030 Nigeria will be filled up with mullato from different Background and Trybes..No one would be able to Recognise an Afonja or a Flatino.. inferiority Complexity would reduce among our ladies who bleaches their destinies all in the name of having fair skins
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by carzola(m): 8:02pm On Dec 30
See what bleaching cream has done.. Now I dont know who is the oyigbo among them two.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Deapexboy(m): 8:03pm On Dec 30
He is welcome to our wonderful country. HML TO THEM
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by sweettease(f): 8:05pm On Dec 30
They actually look good together... I usually don't find white men attractive cos I like the chocolate but this one.. *lips sealed* make I no go dey admire person husband
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by kheengjay(m): 8:07pm On Dec 30
cute couple I can see them bin my future In law (note to self) lol wishing you guys HML.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by sweettease(f): 8:07pm On Dec 30
carzola:lol.. hater
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Donexy16(m): 8:07pm On Dec 30
carzola:
hehehe. Na the wife be d oyibo
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by carzola(m): 8:09pm On Dec 30
sweettease:change your name to sweetAss then you would have my attention.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by mamatayour(f): 8:11pm On Dec 30
Lovely
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by sweettease(f): 8:11pm On Dec 30
carzola:stop craving for my attention indirectly jor
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by femolacqua(m): 8:12pm On Dec 30
Happy married life.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by angelTI(f): 8:15pm On Dec 30
The dude is good looking.
I love the picture with the bridesmaids
Infact, all the pictures are nice and colourful
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by carzola(m): 8:16pm On Dec 30
sweettease:Hian!! Do you even have attention
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by sweettease(f): 8:22pm On Dec 30
carzola:you want to corrupt my tender mind abi
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by okoro4: 7:37am
Lovely couple
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by awoo47: 12:07pm
b
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by akoredebadru(m): 12:08pm
There is a God oooooo
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by veekid(m): 12:12pm
Who noticed this? We were locked out of Nairaland again! This will be third time in 2016. Happney65! Wetin dey happen now?
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Lovexme(m): 12:12pm
Almost looks like Benin attires.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Tjohnnay: 12:12pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by MarieSucre(f): 12:13pm
carzola:
Did you even see her mum's picture? You can't see how fair she is? Is everything bleaching cream to you?
Display of ignorance at the end of 2016 kwa.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by Pavore9: 12:13pm
Looking good.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by JVExpat: 12:15pm
I wasn't wrong after all to av tot they met this way
Hapi new yr in advance to every1!!!!!!!!!
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by nnokwa042(m): 12:15pm
sweettease:baby see me i no bleach oo i dey like charcoal my wife come yello well well
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by YourNemesis: 12:15pm
Nkechi Bakare?
These pictures suggest that the wife's real name might actually be Olatunji Osemudiamen.
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by LecciGucci: 12:18pm
YourNemesis:
I don't get this bro.
Why change the name
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by mummyson26(m): 12:20pm
the wife name though
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by mummyson26(m): 12:20pm
the wife's name though
|Re: Nigerian Lady Weds Her Oyinbo Husband In Lagos (Pics) by curvilicious: 12:20pm
Abeg who be the oyinbo?
Who be the bleacher biko?
I see two oyinbo pple
I hear Yoruba names
I see Benin trad attire
D whole thing is confusing
From color to name to attire
