|Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by Automotive1(m): 12:00pm On Nov 01
MOTOBOT is an autonomous motorcycle-riding humanoid robot that approaches riding operations from a human rider’s standpoint, with no modifications made to the motorcycle itself.The development theme is “Beyond Human Capabilities.”
We hear a lot about self-driving cars, but not so much about self-driving motorcycles. Perhaps the most advanced autonomous motorcycle so far is the experimental Yamaha Motobot. Currently, on its second version, Yamaha just showed off what this robot is capable of at the Tokyo Motor Show. Rather than focusing on driving safely and obeying traffic laws on the street like most self-driving car experiments, Motobot was purposely built for going fast on the track.
The Motobot project started back in 2015 and achieved its goal to make Motobot Version 1 ride on a straight-line to a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour),running a slalom course and also cornering
Motobot Version 2(2017)also reached its goal of deducing the requirements for riding that exceeds human capabilities and also to lap a racetrack at 200 km/h or higher.
And the next objective was to challenge seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi to a race.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mafJmMGGOXk?t=143
The two Yamaha teammates did a lap around the two-mile-long West course at Thunderhill Raceway in Northern California.
It turns out Rossi is significantly faster around a track than a robot. The man beat the machine by a little more than 30 seconds with a time of 85.74 seconds easily beating Motobot’s time of 117.504 seconds.
While Motobot did get beaten pretty badly, it’s still pretty impressive that a motorcycle with no human rider can make it around a two-mile course at all.
Rossi won this time, but he should expect a rematch in the near future.
Source: https://autojosh.com/watch-robots-attempt-beat-7-time-motogp-champions-lap-time/
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by Lovetinz(m): 3:56pm On Nov 01
Sooner or later, the robot will win.
There's something uncanny about a robot that is programmed and tuned to win in One particular race track.
The human has other things to think of. The robot doesn't.
That was how Automatic transmissions started, as "slush boxes" with transmission times measured in seconds. Now, they do it in milliseconds. Faster than Any human can manual shift.
Speed sensors, angle sensors, infrared road temp sensors, wind speed and direction sensors... Not to mention that every curve, corner, straight and track condition will be pre-programmed into the robot.
With identical Bikes, the human stand no chance. It's only a matter of time.
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by Felixalex(m): 6:28am
World don end....
Dat's how the other day I read that a robot was granted citizenship in UAE. Nawa!
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by boman2014: 6:33am
wow
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by Johnkennie(m): 6:37am
Robot will soon have their own nation and war against human being.
Until we get there.
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by emeka2847: 6:39am
Soon we'll see those fighting for the right of robots
Felixalex:
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by bukynkwuenu: 6:39am
finally human is handing over everything to a robot......but yet we don't have enough to go round
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by modelmike7(m): 6:42am
Robots are taking over the world gradually.
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by yeyerolling: 6:43am
Over here na to dey celebrate 5 point GpA or law school record breakers hahaaha
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by sonofanarchy(m): 6:47am
robots won't survive in Nigeria... no light to power am and boys go vandalize am
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by bewla(m): 6:49am
who got this to the front page am sure is not the snake man how am I sure is a man and not a Woman self
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by kelvine(m): 6:51am
The bike must have been modified.
If the bike is controlled remotely then it would be programmed to increase speed and take the curves better than Rossi.
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by hardwerk: 7:02am
unlike our naija brethrens that will be celebrating one fraud pastor shouting Daddy,daddy,mummy,mummy!!!!dont know if you guys are bambiyalla
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by sinkhole: 7:03am
How robot no go win? Robot only follows algorithm but the human follows his instinct and the human knows if he crashes his family go suffer and he himself no go enjoy the result of his success but for robot, naaa if it crashes and "dies" his creator will resurrect it, nothing like instinct or family! So, I ask again, how robot no go win?
But seriously, our researchers need to stop all this bookish thing (in the language of Oyedepo), we need to start doing things, we need to start putting all the theories into practice
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by jomoh: 7:08am
Wow good to hear.
|Re: Watch A Robot's Attempt To Beat 7 Time MotoGP Champion's Lap Time Record by zedman1(m): 7:12am
bukynkwuenu:No worries, not in this part of the world. We only see robots here in movies so no biggie.
