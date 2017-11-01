Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report (7848 Views)

Yesterday, we exclusively reported of a suspected monkeypox case in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue state, the commissioner of Health, Mrs Dr Cecelia Ojabo confirmed it saying she sent medical doctors to the affected person's house immediately.



But, according to Kusugh Philip Terhemba who posted the photos said the doctors arrived the home of the suspected victim this morning.



The Chairperson of Gboko Local Government, Mrs Becky Orpin led a team of doctors and media to the victim's house.



She was taken to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi where her blood sample would be taken for necessary laboratory analysis to confirm whether or not it is a case of Monkey pox.











Correct me if i am wrong but isn't "monkey pox" a highly 'contagious' disease and shouldn't this be a 'quarantine' situation? Why does it look like they are there to pick a patient that has malaria? 5 Likes 1 Share

God will heal you

May anyone of us and our families never come across this dreaded and irritating disease in Jesus name. 1 Like

make una sha dey careful... Make e nor transmit via una. My2kobo.

hmmm..Quick recovery.. op suppose to put graphics pix,some might be eating .

Wishing you quick recovery, kudos to the doctors

This thing is very irritating, I wonder what causes it sef.

Evil shall not be our portion in the land of the living. All these plagues will only be heard but never happen to us is Jesus name!



We wish the affected person(s) quick recovery!!! 1 Like 1 Share

Chai! Nigeria my country

Doctors arrived 24 Hours After Report? ? . in any other country, Doctors won't take an hour to arrive for a serious matter such as this. 24 hours is enough time to infect an entire family.

Heyah........ may God heal her.... meanwhile, people should stop eating this before dem go discover another disease called.. toadpox or frog pox. it's becoming too rampant in market nowadays 2 Likes

Is this how to pick up a contagious disease patient?

all monkey pox wey i dey see ,na for face e dey affect dem only?

Thank God it takes just 2-4wks and the rashes (papules) heal

It can spread to other parts of the body.



The CDC, kept on pointing African bush meat and rodents as major reservoirs of this pox.



I just wish the disease will spread to America or England. They will find the vaccine ASAP.



Though they say antiviral drugs can cure them It can spread to other parts of the body.The CDC, kept on pointing African bush meat and rodents as major reservoirs of this pox.I just wish the disease will spread to America or England. They will find the vaccine ASAP.Though they say antiviral drugs can cure them

Sorry dear I just hope u gets well

What do you want to confirm again?

You are right, that is why the disease keeps spreading.

The health workers are being careless with suspected cases

because the fatality rate is very low, there was even a case

where a mother was allowed to freely relate with her infected son

with some people tagging it as "mother's love" when there is the danger

of her taking it home to the other children. You are right, that is why the disease keeps spreading.The health workers are being careless with suspected casesbecause the fatality rate is very low, there was even a casewhere a mother was allowed to freely relate with her infected sonwith some people tagging it as "mother's love" when there is the dangerof her taking it home to the other children.

Please urgent help is needed

God knows how disturbing this picture can be to me. Goosebumps everywhere

To arrive after 24hrs;

were they coming from London?