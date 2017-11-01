₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by LasgidiOnline: 2:04pm
By Lasgidi Online
Yesterday, we exclusively reported of a suspected monkeypox case in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue state, the commissioner of Health, Mrs Dr Cecelia Ojabo confirmed it saying she sent medical doctors to the affected person's house immediately.
But, according to Kusugh Philip Terhemba who posted the photos said the doctors arrived the home of the suspected victim this morning.
The Chairperson of Gboko Local Government, Mrs Becky Orpin led a team of doctors and media to the victim's house.
She was taken to Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi where her blood sample would be taken for necessary laboratory analysis to confirm whether or not it is a case of Monkey pox.
http://www.lasgidionline.com.ng/2017/11/doctors-arrives-suspected-monkeypox.html
lalasticlala
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by LasgidiOnline: 2:05pm
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by soberdrunk(m): 3:19pm
Correct me if i am wrong but isn't "monkey pox" a highly 'contagious' disease and shouldn't this be a 'quarantine' situation? Why does it look like they are there to pick a patient that has malaria?
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by itiswellandwell: 3:19pm
God will heal you
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by modelmike7(m): 3:19pm
May anyone of us and our families never come across this dreaded and irritating disease in Jesus name.
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by InwehAkpevwe(m): 3:20pm
make una sha dey careful... Make e nor transmit via una. My2kobo.
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by khaykay15(f): 3:20pm
hmmm..Quick recovery.. op suppose to put graphics pix,some might be eating .
Wishing you quick recovery, kudos to the doctors
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by 2chainzz(m): 3:21pm
This thing is very irritating, I wonder what causes it sef.
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by oladikenie(m): 3:21pm
Evil shall not be our portion in the land of the living. All these plagues will only be heard but never happen to us is Jesus name!
We wish the affected person(s) quick recovery!!!
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by lawalosky: 3:21pm
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by whatmoreng: 3:24pm
Chai! Nigeria my country
Doctors arrived 24 Hours After Report? ? . in any other country, Doctors won't take an hour to arrive for a serious matter such as this. 24 hours is enough time to infect an entire family.
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by sureheaven(m): 3:24pm
Heyah........ may God heal her.... meanwhile, people should stop eating this before dem go discover another disease called.. toadpox or frog pox. it's becoming too rampant in market nowadays
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by MrBigiman: 3:25pm
Is this how to pick up a contagious disease patient?
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by seejay80s: 3:27pm
all monkey pox wey i dey see ,na for face e dey affect dem only?
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by nijabazaar: 3:27pm
Thank God it takes just 2-4wks and the rashes (papules) heal
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by nijabazaar: 3:30pm
seejay80s:
It can spread to other parts of the body.
The CDC, kept on pointing African bush meat and rodents as major reservoirs of this pox.
I just wish the disease will spread to America or England. They will find the vaccine ASAP.
Though they say antiviral drugs can cure them
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by oladikenie(m): 3:31pm
MrBigiman:
Omo see as this senior gather muscle inside plate. Be like say na for gym dem catch am o!
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by MrBigiman: 3:33pm
oladikenie:
Why quoting me now?
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by oladikenie(m): 3:34pm
sureheaven:
Omo see as this senior gather muscle inside plate. Be like say na for gym dem catch am o!
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by Hushpupi(m): 3:37pm
Sorry dear I just hope u gets well
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by Davifeghe(m): 3:42pm
modelmike7:amen ��
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by IgedeBushBoy(m): 3:52pm
What do you want to confirm again?
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by ivolt: 3:52pm
soberdrunk:
You are right, that is why the disease keeps spreading.
The health workers are being careless with suspected cases
because the fatality rate is very low, there was even a case
where a mother was allowed to freely relate with her infected son
with some people tagging it as "mother's love" when there is the danger
of her taking it home to the other children.
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by Jakasibo(m): 3:53pm
sureheaven:Heavyweight frog/toad
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by Mrnairalandd: 3:53pm
oladikenie:
Winch kind human being you be with this your mouth
Honestly, You are nothing but a bastard from South Sudan
I don laughed die
People are looking at me like a mad man
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by Mrnairalandd: 3:55pm
That frog look fit
Honestly it looks a fitness instructor
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by khalids: 3:56pm
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by Caseless: 3:57pm
God knows how disturbing this picture can be to me. Goosebumps everywhere
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by eodavids(m): 3:57pm
To arrive after 24hrs;
were they coming from London?
|Re: Benue Doctors Arrive Suspected Monkeypox Victim's House 24 Hours After Report by bmos: 4:05pm
itiswellandwell:
They arrived after 24 hours you said abi? But they arrived and thats what matters.
