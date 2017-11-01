₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by kidap: 2:09pm
King Of Memes and Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself in class with his course mate.
See screenshot below with caption saying
Yes with my wonderful coursemates!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by biacan(f): 2:10pm
These guy can make noise sha........see me for back sit
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by EYIBLESSN(m): 2:12pm
When will the Moniker above me stop behaving like a Kid?
Get a life.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by Unik3030: 2:19pm
EYIBLESSN:when sense fall on her, I think she's aspiring to be the female version of nwaikpe
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by EYIBLESSN(m): 2:22pm
Unik3030:
Don't mind them. Empty skulled youths.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by 6KID: 3:32pm
MY FRIEND
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by ButterFrost212(f): 3:33pm
500 ke?
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by PMWSpirit(m): 3:34pm
Na that guy wey hin head dey shine so , na hin sabi book for that squad
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by powerfulengine(m): 3:34pm
adult education
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by nairalandfreak(m): 3:35pm
Meme king
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by presentley: 3:35pm
Business Administration 500level?
This Broda can lie o!!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by kolafolabi(m): 3:35pm
nice
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by NoFavors: 3:35pm
How these things make the news is something I will never understand
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by Hushpupi(m): 3:35pm
Issokay
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by victorakpabome: 3:36pm
kidap:
Is Biz Admin a 5 year course at Unilag? Just asking
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by maj59(m): 3:36pm
biacan:This guy can lie
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by Henitan24(f): 3:36pm
Unik3030:Nnwaikpe is an intelligent guy.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 3:36pm
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by olaboy33(m): 3:37pm
me I can only see another meme!!
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by sunkanmihassan1(m): 3:38pm
victorakpabome:He's is most likely on DLI programme which is about 6 years.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by Pascalville(m): 3:38pm
business admin is four years in unilag......unless he is doing DLI which is 5 years ....DLI is for part time students in Unilag
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by Tweetysparkles(f): 3:39pm
grandpa goes to school.. am coming
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by sonnie10: 3:39pm
victorakpabome:
Add one year of ASSU strike. Students should get credit for learning the hard way
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by loluadebayo: 3:39pm
Business Administration is now a 5 years course.
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by thunderbabs(m): 3:40pm
Kudos to Odunlade for being so cool in class..... When Davido tell us say he dey Babcock, ordinary classroom pishure, we no see...
|Re: Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) by Caseless: 3:40pm
biacan:you're not discerning enough to separate the voice from the noise. Too bad
