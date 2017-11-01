Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Odunlade Adekola In Class With His Coursemates In University Of Lagos (Photo) (18155 Views)

See screenshot below with caption saying



Yes with my wonderful coursemates!





King Of Memes and Nollywood actor, Odunlade Adekola took to his Instagram page to share a photo of himself in class with his course mate.See screenshot below with caption saying

These guy can make noise sha........see me for back sit 8 Likes

When will the Moniker above me stop behaving like a Kid?

Get a life. 33 Likes

EYIBLESSN:

When will the Moniker above me stop behaving like a Kid?

when sense fall on her, I think she's aspiring to be the female version of nwaikpe

Unik3030:

when sense fall on her, I think she's aspiring to be the female version of nwaikpe

Don't mind them. Empty skulled youths. Don't mind them. Empty skulled youths.

MY FRIEND

500 ke? 8 Likes

Na that guy wey hin head dey shine so , na hin sabi book for that squad 1 Like

adult education

Meme king

Business Administration 500level?

This Broda can lie o!! 8 Likes

nice

How these things make the news is something I will never understand

Issokay

Is Biz Admin a 5 year course at Unilag? Just asking Is Biz Admin a 5 year course at Unilag? Just asking 4 Likes

This guy can lie

Nnwaikpe is an intelligent guy.

me I can only see another meme!!

Is Biz Admin a 5 year course at Unilag? Just asking He's is most likely on DLI programme which is about 6 years. He's is most likely on DLI programme which is about 6 years. 13 Likes

business admin is four years in unilag......unless he is doing DLI which is 5 years ....DLI is for part time students in Unilag 4 Likes

grandpa goes to school.. am coming

Is Biz Admin a 5 year course at Unilag? Just asking

Add one year of ASSU strike. Students should get credit for learning the hard way Add one year of ASSU strike. Students should get credit for learning the hard way 1 Like

Business Administration is now a 5 years course. 3 Likes

Kudos to Odunlade for being so cool in class..... When Davido tell us say he dey Babcock, ordinary classroom pishure, we no see... 1 Like