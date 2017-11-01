Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares (4043 Views)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

John Charles, Makurdi



Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has declared that open grazing is now forbidden in the state following the passage of the law in May 2017.



In a broadcast made to the people of the state early Wednesday, the governor said, “Let me appeal to all citizens to be law abiding; no one should take law into his hands. We have put adequate machinery to enforce the law.”



Our correspondent who went round Makurdi reported that some parts of the capital city were calm; but a visit to international cattle market at north bank area of the capital city showed tense atmosphere.





Cattle within the market were restricted to the ranch, while some cows which showed signs of fatigue were down.



Speaking to our correspondent, the secretary, Cattle Dealers Association, Garuba Mohammad, described the situation as “hard time,” expressing fear that the new law would run them out of business.



He noted that their cattle, before Wednesday, used to graze within two kilometers to the abattoir; adding that they had been forced to restrict movement of their cows due to the presence of vigilante groups scattered around their routes.



“If you look round, you will see that some of the cows are lying down. It is because of lack of food and water. Vigilante groups have been stationed on all our routes, even to the stream down the fence. We cannot go there because we have been warned not to go beyond the fence of the abattoir.”



Mohammad said the 72 members of the association at north bank have over 3,000 cows and expressed fear that most of the cows might die in the next few days.



He called on the state government to provide the needed facilities within the abattoir, such as water and grass; adding that if the state government fails to assist, they might be forced to move out of the state.



Chairman, Joint Task Force on the enforcement of the anti open grazing law, Col. Edward Jando (rtd.), said the vigilante group was only performing its duty.



WE NEED TO WAKE UP IN THIS COUNTRY!! ENOUGH OF THIS MONKEY DEY WORK BABOON DEY CHOP!!!

Lalasticlala mynd44 Yes oooooo!!! Good step in the right direction!!! It remains a mystery for me that the herdsmen are allowed to graze on Nigerian land FREE OF CHARGE!!! THE WHOLE OF NIGERIA IS A FREE TRADE ZONE FOR THEM!!! their herds eat grass for free, drink water for free!! No levy or tax to the government!! While other businesses pay huge amount of levy and tax to the government!! Is this fair!!!WE NEED TO WAKE UP IN THIS COUNTRY!! ENOUGH OF THIS MONKEY DEY WORK BABOON DEY CHOP!!!Lalasticlala mynd44 28 Likes 5 Shares

I hope the fulani Herdsmen(from Sudan,Chad and Niger as their sponsors and protectors usually say ) but aided by the Nigeria army would not unleash mayhem on the good people of Benue state;as they frequently do. 2 Likes

NaijaEfcc:

Yes oooooo!!! Good step in the right direction!!! It remains a mystery for me that the herdsmen are allowed to graze on Nigerian land FREE OF CHARGE!!! THE WHOLE OF NIGERIA IS A FREE TRADE ZONE FOR THEM!!! their herds eat grass for free, drink water for free!! No levy or tax to the government!! While other businesses pay huge amount of levy and tax to the government!! Is this fair!!! Lalasticlala mynd44 lalasticlala,Mynd44 lalasticlala,Mynd44 1 Like

Confused man PLS, HOW IS HE CONFUSED? PLS, HOW IS HE CONFUSED?

A very good law passed by the state house of assembly & I encourage other states to do the same especially my own state, Edo. The law will help to restore sanity & calmness in the state as well as preventing the killing of innocent people by the herdsmen. 7 Likes







Useless Country call Nigeria 2 Likes

Say no to open grazing



I hope those Fulani's heed



Other states should follow . human lives is worth more than a cow 2 Likes

they are just waking up 1 Like

Good move.

Medicine after death..

Had this been enforced earlier, countless lives would have been saved.

Nevertheless, it is a great development. 1 Like

The herdsmen are complaining their bloody cows may die,abeg make cows die in their millions and let Benue people live in peace. 7 Likes

SINCE,WHO GIFTS THIS MAN A PAIR OF BALLS? 1 Like

NaijaEfcc:

Good one. 1 Like

Nice one, let's see if their Patron will boldly come out in their defense! If they insists on their traditional way of doing it, Sambisa forest is big enough. 2 Likes

David Mark should have done this long before now... Selfish Senator dines with the devil 1 Like

IamtherealRita:

Useless Country call Nigeria





If the country is useless, why don't you leave? If the country is useless, why don't you leave? 1 Like

Habooooki una don hear?

Fayose thanks for giving Ortom balls

like say dem go gree hear.

#AreWeMadt?





NaijaEfcc:

It's a good move, but has a ripple effect. The price of meat will sky-rocket in no time

Better late than NEVER.

Way to go