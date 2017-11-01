₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
No more grazing in Benue as from Wednesday, Ortom declares
Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.
John Charles, Makurdi
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has declared that open grazing is now forbidden in the state following the passage of the law in May 2017.
In a broadcast made to the people of the state early Wednesday, the governor said, “Let me appeal to all citizens to be law abiding; no one should take law into his hands. We have put adequate machinery to enforce the law.”
Our correspondent who went round Makurdi reported that some parts of the capital city were calm; but a visit to international cattle market at north bank area of the capital city showed tense atmosphere.
Cattle within the market were restricted to the ranch, while some cows which showed signs of fatigue were down.
Speaking to our correspondent, the secretary, Cattle Dealers Association, Garuba Mohammad, described the situation as “hard time,” expressing fear that the new law would run them out of business.
He noted that their cattle, before Wednesday, used to graze within two kilometers to the abattoir; adding that they had been forced to restrict movement of their cows due to the presence of vigilante groups scattered around their routes.
“If you look round, you will see that some of the cows are lying down. It is because of lack of food and water. Vigilante groups have been stationed on all our routes, even to the stream down the fence. We cannot go there because we have been warned not to go beyond the fence of the abattoir.”
Mohammad said the 72 members of the association at north bank have over 3,000 cows and expressed fear that most of the cows might die in the next few days.
He called on the state government to provide the needed facilities within the abattoir, such as water and grass; adding that if the state government fails to assist, they might be forced to move out of the state.
Chairman, Joint Task Force on the enforcement of the anti open grazing law, Col. Edward Jando (rtd.), said the vigilante group was only performing its duty.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by NaijaEfcc: 3:37pm
Yes oooooo!!! Good step in the right direction!!! It remains a mystery for me that the herdsmen are allowed to graze on Nigerian land FREE OF CHARGE!!! THE WHOLE OF NIGERIA IS A FREE TRADE ZONE FOR THEM!!! their herds eat grass for free, drink water for free!! No levy or tax to the government!! While other businesses pay huge amount of levy and tax to the government!! Is this fair!!!
WE NEED TO WAKE UP IN THIS COUNTRY!! ENOUGH OF THIS MONKEY DEY WORK BABOON DEY CHOP!!!
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by eezeribe(m): 3:37pm
I hope the fulani Herdsmen(from Sudan,Chad and Niger as their sponsors and protectors usually say ) but aided by the Nigeria army would not unleash mayhem on the good people of Benue state;as they frequently do.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by eezeribe(m): 3:43pm
NaijaEfcc:lalasticlala,Mynd44
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by nero2face: 3:47pm
Confused man
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by clevvermind(m): 3:54pm
nero2face:PLS, HOW IS HE CONFUSED?
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by UAE123(m): 3:56pm
A very good law passed by the state house of assembly & I encourage other states to do the same especially my own state, Edo. The law will help to restore sanity & calmness in the state as well as preventing the killing of innocent people by the herdsmen.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by IamtherealRita(f): 4:00pm
Useless Country call Nigeria
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by medolab90(m): 4:05pm
Say no to open grazing
I hope those Fulani's heed
Other states should follow . human lives is worth more than a cow
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by Fxmanager(m): 4:06pm
Okay
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by EZENDIZUOGU(m): 4:06pm
they are just waking up
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by madridguy(m): 4:06pm
Good move.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by Sirheny007(m): 4:07pm
Medicine after death..
Had this been enforced earlier, countless lives would have been saved.
Nevertheless, it is a great development.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by Ojiofor: 4:08pm
The herdsmen are complaining their bloody cows may die,abeg make cows die in their millions and let Benue people live in peace.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by puregrace: 4:08pm
SINCE,WHO GIFTS THIS MAN A PAIR OF BALLS?
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by Leez(m): 4:08pm
NaijaEfcc:Omenka ooooooo
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by naijaboiy: 4:08pm
Good one.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by Jamiubond009(m): 4:08pm
K
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by uscofield: 4:08pm
.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by Pavore9: 4:08pm
Nice one, let's see if their Patron will boldly come out in their defense! If they insists on their traditional way of doing it, Sambisa forest is big enough.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by danduchi(m): 4:09pm
David Mark should have done this long before now... Selfish Senator dines with the devil
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by pokipoki: 4:10pm
IamtherealRita:If the country is useless, why don't you leave?
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by enemyofprogress: 4:10pm
Habooooki una don hear?
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by chrisxxx(m): 4:11pm
Fayose thanks for giving Ortom balls
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by lelvin(m): 4:11pm
Oh! This one....
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by Ladyjumong(f): 4:12pm
like say dem go gree hear.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by bigtt76(f): 4:12pm
Another militia group just founded #AreWeMadt?
NaijaEfcc:
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by IgedeBushBoy(m): 4:13pm
It's a good move, but has a ripple effect. The price of meat will sky-rocket in no time
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by obaival(m): 4:13pm
Gud
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by sorom4: 4:13pm
Better late than NEVER.
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by nairavsdollars: 4:14pm
Way to go
|Re: No More Grazing In Benue As From Wednesday, Ortom Declares by ATIKUisCOOL(m): 4:14pm
I hope this will have a long term solution to the herdsmen-farmers Clash!
