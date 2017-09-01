₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:18pm
Two young men were stripped unclad and made to walk around Agudama Epie community in Bayelsa state after they were allegedly caught stealing. According to reports, the notorious thieves had been a thorn in the flesh of residents in the area before their apprehension earlier today.
After the humiliating parade, the suspects were handed over to the police authority.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-men-paraded-round-town-unclad-caught-stealing-photos.html
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by zenmaster: 2:19pm
ok oh
10 Likes
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by Keneking: 2:19pm
Seen, all the ones Jonathan and Alison moved, when will their community parade them?
5 Likes
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by PrettyCrystal: 2:20pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by liab: 2:22pm
people vexing dem power on petty thieves while dem tuale the billoniare thieves, irony of nigeria
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:37pm
Ipob leaching their members. Nawa oo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by TarOrfeek: 2:48pm
There is no justification for Armed robbery.
We can only make enough excuses.
they were lucky it wasn't onitsha.
2 Likes
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by mexxmoney: 3:15pm
At least they were not lynched. That is an improvement
1 Like
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by soberdrunk(m): 4:26pm
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by haywhyy(m): 4:27pm
mexxmoney:
Lol
Abi na
Dem no turn dem to suya
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by maxiuc(m): 4:27pm
.
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by Celestyn8213: 4:28pm
na recession cause am
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by MustiizRaja(m): 4:28pm
steal as muc as u can the lord is ur shepard
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by jrerico1(m): 4:28pm
Don't be surprise dy stole cubes of sugar to soak garri..
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by free2ryhme: 4:28pm
what a shame
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by LastSurvivor11: 4:29pm
Everyday is for the thief but just ONE day is for the owner, and that one day worth it..
Humiliation 502..
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by sleazy5(m): 4:31pm
Stealing and getting away with is some form of adventure engaged in by some Nigerian folks. Instead of the fear of being caught to be a deterring factor, it is rather a motivation...it is like the joy of doing a difficult task and achieving success... but in the end they still get caught. Thank goodness they were not lynched.
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by lekeza: 4:32pm
meanwhile.............
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by chichijas(m): 4:33pm
MustiizRaja:stop this blasphemy for the sake of your eternity bro.
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by akigbemaru: 4:33pm
PrettyCrystal:
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by 3kay945(m): 4:34pm
They weren't lynched The thieves would be grateful afterwards
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by lovebelovedk: 4:35pm
gUdbOi kiaZ
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 4:35pm
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by IloveTrump(m): 4:35pm
PrettyCrystal:civilized state, unlike those in the west that have no value for humans they would have burn these soul to dead.
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by gfat10: 4:37pm
okay
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:38pm
mexxmoney:Abi
Listen to my frestyle at http://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by chichijas(m): 4:40pm
sleazy5:
that how africans can be described!
you can never see them taking risk on things that would improve their lives! rather they choose things that will jeopardize their personality and render them useless!
tell them to invest 1m into agriculture or an other things, then you will be hearing "what if i didnt suceed at last?"
but when it comes to vices, they can steal 100million not considering they will catch or not!
no wonder oyibo people take us dy play ludo
1 Like
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by Greatzeus(m): 4:41pm
The face you make after committing a crime,when your Dad is I.G.P
2 Likes
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by omololu2020(m): 4:48pm
If toh say nah ladies steal,and they are stripped unclad,some mumu go dey shout say the people wey catch them are perverts,and I never see any of their comments now o
|Re: Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos by MadManTalking: 4:48pm
.
