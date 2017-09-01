Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Young Men Stripped Unclad In Bayelsa And Paraded Round Town For Stealing (Photos (7140 Views)

Male Student Of UNIABUJA Paraded Unclad Publicly For Stealing (photos) / Goat Thieves Stripped Unclad, Paraded Round Town (photo) / Soldier Strips Female Workers Unclad & Tie Them To A Tree For Stealing (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





After the humiliating parade, the suspects were handed over to the police authority.



Source; Two young men were stripped unclad and made to walk around Agudama Epie community in Bayelsa state after they were allegedly caught stealing. According to reports, the notorious thieves had been a thorn in the flesh of residents in the area before their apprehension earlier today.After the humiliating parade, the suspects were handed over to the police authority.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-men-paraded-round-town-unclad-caught-stealing-photos.html

ok oh 10 Likes

Seen, all the ones Jonathan and Alison moved, when will their community parade them? 5 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

people vexing dem power on petty thieves while dem tuale the billoniare thieves, irony of nigeria

Ipob leaching their members. Nawa oo 1 Like 1 Share

There is no justification for Armed robbery.

We can only make enough excuses.

they were lucky it wasn't onitsha. 2 Likes

At least they were not lynched. That is an improvement 1 Like

mexxmoney:

At least they were not lynched. That is an improvement

Lol

Abi na

Dem no turn dem to suya LolAbi naDem no turn dem to suya

.

na recession cause am

steal as muc as u can the lord is ur shepard

Don't be surprise dy stole cubes of sugar to soak garri..

what a shame

Everyday is for the thief but just ONE day is for the owner, and that one day worth it..



Humiliation 502..

Stealing and getting away with is some form of adventure engaged in by some Nigerian folks. Instead of the fear of being caught to be a deterring factor, it is rather a motivation...it is like the joy of doing a difficult task and achieving success... but in the end they still get caught. Thank goodness they were not lynched.

meanwhile.............

MustiizRaja:

steal as muc as u can the lord is ur shepard stop this blasphemy for the sake of your eternity bro. stop this blasphemy for the sake of your eternity bro.

PrettyCrystal:

Two young men were stripped unclad and made to walk around Agudama Epie community in Bayelsa state after they were allegedly caught stealing. According to reports, the notorious thieves had been a thorn in the flesh of residents in the area before their apprehension earlier today.



After the humiliating parade, the suspects were handed over to the police authority.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-men-paraded-round-town-unclad-caught-stealing-photos.html

The thieves would be grateful afterwards They weren't lynchedThe thieves would be grateful afterwards





*Don't give in to fear, you can fulfill the dreams and plans you have scheduled for this week...*



*Yeah you can...*



*I designed this video for you with the aim to encourage you not to give up.... Do check it out and kindly share.*





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mheFjJOKnZA



gUdbOi kiaZ *Remember friends, This is a new week.. And There're opportunities in this new week..**Don't give in to fear, you can fulfill the dreams and plans you have scheduled for this week...**Yeah you can...**I designed this video for you with the aim to encourage you not to give up.... Do check it out and kindly share.*gUdbOi kiaZ

PrettyCrystal:

Two young men were stripped unclad and made to walk around Agudama Epie community in Bayelsa state after they were allegedly caught stealing. According to reports, the notorious thieves had been a thorn in the flesh of residents in the area before their apprehension earlier today.



After the humiliating parade, the suspects were handed over to the police authority.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/young-men-paraded-round-town-unclad-caught-stealing-photos.html civilized state, unlike those in the west that have no value for humans they would have burn these soul to dead. civilized state, unlike those in the west that have no value for humans they would have burn these soul to dead.

okay

mexxmoney:

At least they were not lynched. That is an improvement Abi



Listen to my frestyle at AbiListen to my frestyle at http://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/24670

sleazy5:

Stealing and getting away with is some form of adventure engaged in by some Nigerian folks. Instead of the fear of being caught to be a deterring factor, it is rather a motivation...it is like the joy of doing a difficult task and achieving success... but in the end they still get caught. Thank goodness they were not lynched.

that how africans can be described!

you can never see them taking risk on things that would improve their lives! rather they choose things that will jeopardize their personality and render them useless!

tell them to invest 1m into agriculture or an other things, then you will be hearing "what if i didnt suceed at last?"

but when it comes to vices, they can steal 100million not considering they will catch or not!



no wonder oyibo people take us dy play ludo that how africans can be described!you can never see them taking risk on things that would improve their lives! rather they choose things that will jeopardize their personality and render them useless!tell them to invest 1m into agriculture or an other things, then you will be hearing "what if i didnt suceed at last?"but when it comes to vices, they can steal 100million not considering they will catch or not!no wonder oyibo people take us dy play ludo 1 Like

The face you make after committing a crime,when your Dad is I.G.P 2 Likes

If toh say nah ladies steal,and they are stripped unclad,some mumu go dey shout say the people wey catch them are perverts,and I never see any of their comments now o