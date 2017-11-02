Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death (5136 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.



President Buhari in a telephone call on Wednesday to Asiwaju Tinubu on behalf of the Federal Government and his family offered his deepest condolences to the Tinubu family over the loss of Jide.



Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, said Buhari described the transition of Jide as “sad and painful.”



The President said that the nation had been denied the services and potentials of the resourceful lawyer.





He prayed that God would grant the Tinubu family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss, and comfort all who mourned the passage of the promising gentleman.



The late Jide Tinubu was a graduate of the University of Liverpool, England. He obtained Master Degree in Maritime law from the University of London, and was called to Nigerian Bar in 1999.(NAN)



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/buhari-calls-tinubu-condoles-him/amp/ 1 Like 1 Share

May the soul of Barr Jide rest in peace.







PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE

Sharon6:

Ok

Winch, you never go meeting?



I dey cum for you Winch, you never go meeting?I dey cum for you

Just pass by

R.I.P to d boy

Karma . Sins of the fathers or Tinubu don use am as sacrifice extend him life. If I were to be his second born, I will K*ll Tinubu before he K*lls me o.



Quote me at your own peril. The truth is better 3 Likes

the poster below me, mind your self o, or......

Tinubu done use in pikin sacrifice 4 ambode 2019 7 Likes

Not easy to lose ones child.

Rest In Peace 3 Likes

Death-iku

Ambode victory is sure

Buhari is a fool ..Tinubu should now know that God was not happy with his visit to herdman enfant le terrible yeaterday 5 Likes

NEMESIS...too bad it has to be his son,well people pikin wey una don use nko? 1 Like

I wish his family strength to bear the loss. 1 Like

Nemesis will soon catch up with the rest . At least you all know how you spilled blood of innocent Nigerians before and after election . Even when you send assasin to silent your fellow human being.



Am sorry to say this ..: I have got no Rip. .



All I have to say is OK .



Quote me wrong , Na your wahala .... You get no response back .

You say

Not really easy to be a son of a strong man like Tinubu, it's either you are strong like him or you die like a pet. I remember a friend who refused coming back to naija just cos of his father's level in the oza world

Death go and die please, stop hurting people, family and friends

Owk.....

Anyways RIP 2 d dead sha









Tinubu, hope no be wetin dem dey show for Nollywood nai u af do And this had to be newsTinubu, hope no be wetin dem dey show for Nollywood nai u af do

RIP

Crocodile call

buhari is bad luck he met with tinubu yesterday today tinubu son is dead.

Ok

fear apc people they might have exchange him for a political position

Pls we should proceed with caution in whatever we say. Death is inevitable. Today is jide tomorrow it might be you. It pains me that some people will use this opportunity to insult our great leader tinubu. It shows that some of us don't ve conscience. How would you feel if you lost someone. ? 2 Likes 1 Share

Hardewarlee:

Nemesis will soon catch up with the rest . At least you all know how you spilled blood of innocent Nigerians before and after election . Even when you send assasin to silent your fellow human being.



Am sorry to say this ..: I have got no Rip. .



All I have to say is OK .



Quote me wrong , Na your wahala .... You get no response back . hmm i see u are lacking somethin.

Nw lemmi pray for u

may d thunder of glorious knowledge nd understanding 4rm God Almighty strike u in Jesus name

do i hear u say amen? hmm i see u are lacking somethin.Nw lemmi pray for umay d thunder of glorious knowledge nd understanding 4rm God Almighty strike u in Jesus namedo i hear u say amen?

R. I. P to the dead

I cant believe this guy is gone. 2003 seemed like yesterday. May his soul rest in peace.



Please Nairaland brothers and sisters, I plead with you guys to make the best use of your life and time on this earth as there is no afterlife. Please don't waste valuable time chasing the wind. Take action working towards your dream. Because we would all become memories someday. Let people remember you for something great. Something extraordinary..



One thing I despise is seeing youths behave like they have all the time in the world. Remember, yesterday you were a baby, today or tomorrow, you become papa aboy. Be daring and adventurous. Take calculated risk. Bend history. Don't boast of sex but brilliant achievements. 3 Likes

It is just so sad.

RIP young man.