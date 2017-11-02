₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,905,150 members, 3,887,727 topics. Date: Thursday, 02 November 2017 at 01:22 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death (5136 Views)
Jide Tinubu Slumped & Died Of Heart Attack / Dogara Reacts To The Death Of Tinubu's Son, Jide Tinubu / Jide Tinubu Is Dead (Bola Tinubu's Son) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by worldgist: 11:04pm On Nov 01
President Muhammadu Buhari says he is deeply grieved to learn of the passing away of Jide Tinubu, eldest son of the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/thenationonlineng.net/buhari-calls-tinubu-condoles-him/amp/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by Sharon6(f): 11:43pm On Nov 01
May the soul of Barr Jide rest in peace.
PLEASE CHECK MY SIGNATURE
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by ademoladeji(m): 11:44pm On Nov 01
Sharon6:
Winch, you never go meeting?
I dey cum for you
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by sam8701(m): 11:44pm On Nov 01
Just pass by
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by ABBEYsammy01(m): 11:44pm On Nov 01
R.I.P to d boy
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by Josh44s(m): 11:44pm On Nov 01
Karma. Sins of the fathers or Tinubu don use am as sacrifice extend him life. If I were to be his second born, I will K*ll Tinubu before he K*lls me o.
Quote me at your own peril. The truth is better
3 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by ismail4sure: 11:44pm On Nov 01
the poster below me, mind your self o, or......
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by kenzysmith: 11:45pm On Nov 01
Tinubu done use in pikin sacrifice 4 ambode 2019
7 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by zabuur: 11:46pm On Nov 01
Not easy to lose ones child.
Rest In Peace
3 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by mosesbola(f): 11:46pm On Nov 01
Death-iku
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by kenzysmith: 11:46pm On Nov 01
Ambode victory is sure
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by FarahAideed: 11:46pm On Nov 01
Buhari is a fool ..Tinubu should now know that God was not happy with his visit to herdman enfant le terrible yeaterday
5 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by marttol: 11:47pm On Nov 01
NEMESIS...too bad it has to be his son,well people pikin wey una don use nko?
1 Like
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by TheFreeOne: 11:47pm On Nov 01
I wish his family strength to bear the loss.
1 Like
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by Hardewarlee(m): 11:47pm On Nov 01
Nemesis will soon catch up with the rest . At least you all know how you spilled blood of innocent Nigerians before and after election . Even when you send assasin to silent your fellow human being.
Am sorry to say this ..: I have got no Rip. .
All I have to say is OK .
Quote me wrong , Na your wahala .... You get no response back .
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by michaelisaiah: 11:47pm On Nov 01
You say
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by Mrkumareze(m): 11:48pm On Nov 01
Not really easy to be a son of a strong man like Tinubu, it's either you are strong like him or you die like a pet. I remember a friend who refused coming back to naija just cos of his father's level in the oza world
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by Tajbol4splend(m): 11:49pm On Nov 01
Death go and die please, stop hurting people, family and friends
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by Bossontop(m): 11:49pm On Nov 01
Owk.....
Anyways RIP 2 d dead sha
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by oshe11(m): 11:49pm On Nov 01
And this had to be news
Tinubu, hope no be wetin dem dey show for Nollywood nai u af do
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by ychris: 11:49pm On Nov 01
RIP
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by enemyofprogress: 11:49pm On Nov 01
Crocodile call
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by Abfinest007(m): 11:50pm On Nov 01
buhari is bad luck he met with tinubu yesterday today tinubu son is dead.
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by yeyeboi(m): 11:54pm On Nov 01
Ok
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by Abfinest007(m): 11:54pm On Nov 01
fear apc people they might have exchange him for a political position
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by greggng: 11:55pm On Nov 01
Pls we should proceed with caution in whatever we say. Death is inevitable. Today is jide tomorrow it might be you. It pains me that some people will use this opportunity to insult our great leader tinubu. It shows that some of us don't ve conscience. How would you feel if you lost someone. ?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by oscallins(m): 11:55pm On Nov 01
Hardewarlee:hmm i see u are lacking somethin.
Nw lemmi pray for u
may d thunder of glorious knowledge nd understanding 4rm God Almighty strike u in Jesus name
do i hear u say amen?
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by petishegzy(m): 12:02am
R. I. P to the dead
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by Queenlovely(f): 12:03am
I cant believe this guy is gone. 2003 seemed like yesterday. May his soul rest in peace.
Please Nairaland brothers and sisters, I plead with you guys to make the best use of your life and time on this earth as there is no afterlife. Please don't waste valuable time chasing the wind. Take action working towards your dream. Because we would all become memories someday. Let people remember you for something great. Something extraordinary..
One thing I despise is seeing youths behave like they have all the time in the world. Remember, yesterday you were a baby, today or tomorrow, you become papa aboy. Be daring and adventurous. Take calculated risk. Bend history. Don't boast of sex but brilliant achievements.
3 Likes
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by modelmike7(m): 12:07am
It is just so sad.
RIP young man.
|Re: Jide Tinubu: Buhari Calls Bola Tinubu, Condoles Him Over His Son's Death by whateverkay(m): 12:08am
Nnamdi kanu and his family should have died instead. They are as useless as the P in psychology and all they know is to destabilize the country with biafra agitations. Jide tinubu remains a patriotic Nigerian. Rip
Which Parts Of Rivers State,makes Up The Proposed Orashi State. / Buhari Presidential Campaign In Uyo A Big Flop Could Not Fill A 5000 LGA Stadium / Governor Okorocha Got The Disgrace Of His Life Yesterday..
Viewing this topic: Charleseka, Elinosweet143(f), lumzybo, shefraj(m), strawgirl(f), Ebook4Free(m), Emmywade(m), enemyofprogress, Aida13, henchamb(m), Crieff(m) and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9