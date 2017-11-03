₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by sunky97: 7:02am On Nov 02
In this era of innovative technology! Buying airtime on your phone now come easier everyday. From loading on ATM to Online recharge and mobile recharging, I think life is becoming easier.
Don't you think so?
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by gabinogem(m): 7:08am On Nov 02
Yeah... I think life has become easier for these greedy companies to rip people off with their shîtty networks.
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by Lastking147(m): 7:10am On Nov 02
Last night
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by julimax(m): 7:12am On Nov 02
Yesterday
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by Riteric: 7:13am On Nov 02
Can't even remember the last time I did that.
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by python1: 7:15am On Nov 02
Recharge card vendors still dey? Choi, banks are rendering some people jobless on one hand and employing though on the other hand. But mobile recharge is safer and more convenient. For security reasons, mobile recharge is very safe because I understand some criminals dey drop the loaded card at crime scene and service providers fit use am trace you thereby getting you involved.
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 7:15am On Nov 02
As am typing I'm holding a recharge card to load, tho most times I recharge via bank app
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by dominique(f): 7:19am On Nov 02
Two days ago and I will be buying another one today
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by sinaj(f): 7:34am On Nov 02
I dont like buying online.
Imagine having 1k in ur acct nd recharging from it, u'll just end up nt being able to withdraw it.
I rather buy frm Iya Basiru
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by Juniorbuba(m): 7:34am On Nov 02
Yesterday night
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by NeXtAh(f): 7:43am On Nov 02
python1:True talk Sha
But recharge card vendors still buckle for streets..
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by NeXtAh(f): 7:44am On Nov 02
sinaj:..
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by SuperSuave(m): 8:58am On Nov 02
I buy recharge cards every time I need to recharge
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by finnestdope(m): 9:06am On Nov 02
i recharge using my mobile app, but that is whenever am upstairs or not close to a recharge card seller
otherwise i buy recharge cards
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by Michelle55(f): 9:23am On Nov 02
it's really been a while though..
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by jesbu(m): 9:32am On Nov 02
A lady was asking me how to recharge her 9mobile line yesterday with the recharge card she bought. I told her that I don't remember, it she was like hahaha which line are you using, I told 9mobile but I recharge from my bank account.
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by Me77: 10:33am On Nov 02
sunky97:Continue using Atm and online to Top up your line, until these crooked banks do you strong thing.
They will deduct your money and no airtime will be given.
This service ain't free, added charges applys...
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by Hisduchess(f): 10:42am On Nov 02
Me77:
they use to revert it if they didn't credit u.its the best way biko
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by rajiraymond(m): 11:45am On Nov 02
In fact, it has been a long time ooo.
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by dukeo(m): 11:51am On Nov 02
Barely 24 hours ago
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by snowden9(m): 12:24pm On Nov 02
With the mtn *888*pin# recharge been the cheapest in nigeria at 14mins 48secs for 100 naira, i stopped online recharge.
To answer your question, yesterday and it even has a 14day validity.
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by essy1(f): 1:12pm On Nov 02
Its been long I bought card..either transfer or frm ma bank
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by vicben27(m): 5:23pm On Nov 02
mobile topup straight from mee acct. who get time to go buy recharge card.
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by bhankymyk(m): 7:56pm On Nov 02
last year sha
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by MISSCONGENIALITY(f): 9:06pm On Nov 02
Some months ago I mistakenly recharged someone's line with the only 1k I had in my account.
It wasn't funny at all.
But I learned a big lesson. Never to type my phone number without corss checking it very well.
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by eMDeeLinks: 9:23pm On Nov 02
today
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by dukeo(m): 9:29pm On Nov 02
Barely 24 hours ago
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by edeboy(m): 10:07pm On Nov 02
today, cos i actually get paid to do it #9mobile
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by kellyJames5(m): 11:19pm On Nov 02
MISSCONGENIALITY:
sorry about that.
the person didn't even bother to refund?
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by duwdu: 11:22pm On Nov 02
MISSCONGENIALITY:
LOL!
(Sorry sha.)
........
P34c3
.....
...
|Re: When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? by Horlaarsco: 6:57am
snowden9:
This is the greatest scam ever normal recharge they remove 11k/s but with this 888 poo they give 4 times and now remove 40/k which is 4 times of wat they remove before.
