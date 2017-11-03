Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / When Last Did You Buy A Recharge Card To Load Airtime On Your Phone? (4377 Views)

How To Load One Recharge Card Twice!!! / When Last Did You Send A Text Message After Series Of Calls That Was Not Taken / How To Send/transfer Airtime On All Network [glo, Mtn, Etisalat & Airtel] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

In this era of innovative technology! Buying airtime on your phone now come easier everyday. From loading on ATM to Online recharge and mobile recharging, I think life is becoming easier.



Don't you think so? 1 Like

Yeah... I think life has become easier for these greedy companies to rip people off with their shîtty networks. 16 Likes 1 Share

Last night 3 Likes

Yesterday 5 Likes

Can't even remember the last time I did that. 1 Like

Recharge card vendors still dey? Choi, banks are rendering some people jobless on one hand and employing though on the other hand. But mobile recharge is safer and more convenient. For security reasons, mobile recharge is very safe because I understand some criminals dey drop the loaded card at crime scene and service providers fit use am trace you thereby getting you involved. 6 Likes

As am typing I'm holding a recharge card to load, tho most times I recharge via bank app 5 Likes

Two days ago and I will be buying another one today 1 Like





Imagine having 1k in ur acct nd recharging from it, u'll just end up nt being able to withdraw it.





I rather buy frm Iya Basiru I dont like buying online.Imagine having 1k in ur acct nd recharging from it, u'll just end up nt being able to withdraw it.I rather buy frm Iya Basiru 31 Likes

Yesterday night

python1:

Recharge card vendors still dey? Choi, banks are rendering some people jobless on one hand and employing though on the other hand. But mobile recharge is safer and more convenient. For security reasons, mobile recharge is very safe because I understand some criminals dey drop the loaded card at crime scene and service providers fit use am trace you thereby getting you involved. True talk Sha

But recharge card vendors still buckle for streets.. True talk ShaBut recharge card vendors still buckle for streets.. 1 Like

sinaj:

I dont like buying online.



Imagine having 1k in ur acct nd recharging from it, u'll just end up nt being able to withdraw it.





I rather buy frm Iya Basiru .. .. 2 Likes 1 Share

I buy recharge cards every time I need to recharge 5 Likes

i recharge using my mobile app, but that is whenever am upstairs or not close to a recharge card seller



otherwise i buy recharge cards 1 Like

it's really been a while though..

A lady was asking me how to recharge her 9mobile line yesterday with the recharge card she bought. I told her that I don't remember, it she was like hahaha which line are you using, I told 9mobile but I recharge from my bank account.

sunky97:

In this era of innovative technology! Buying airtime on your phone now come easier everyday. From loading on ATM to Online recharge and mobile recharging, I think life is becoming easier.



Don't you think so? Continue using Atm and online to Top up your line, until these crooked banks do you strong thing.

They will deduct your money and no airtime will be given.

This service ain't free, added charges applys... Continue using Atm and online to Top up your line, until these crooked banks do you strong thing.They will deduct your money and no airtime will be given.This service ain't free, added charges applys...

Me77:



Continue using Atm and online to Top up your line, until these crooked banks do you strong thing.

They will deduct your money and no airtime will be given.

This service ain't free, added charges applys...

they use to revert it if they didn't credit u.its the best way biko they use to revert it if they didn't credit u.its the best way biko 4 Likes

In fact, it has been a long time ooo.

Barely 24 hours ago

With the mtn *888*pin# recharge been the cheapest in nigeria at 14mins 48secs for 100 naira, i stopped online recharge.

To answer your question, yesterday and it even has a 14day validity. 5 Likes

Its been long I bought card..either transfer or frm ma bank

mobile topup straight from mee acct. who get time to go buy recharge card.

last year sha

Some months ago I mistakenly recharged someone's line with the only 1k I had in my account.

It wasn't funny at all.

But I learned a big lesson. Never to type my phone number without corss checking it very well. 2 Likes

today

Barely 24 hours ago

today, cos i actually get paid to do it #9mobile

MISSCONGENIALITY:

Some months ago I mistakenly recharged someone's line with the only 1k I had in my account.

It wasn't funny at all.

But I learned a big lesson. Never to type my phone number without corss checking it very well.

sorry about that.



the person didn't even bother to refund? sorry about that.the person didn't even bother to refund? 1 Like 1 Share

MISSCONGENIALITY:

Some months ago I mistakenly recharged someone's line with the only 1k I had in my account.

It wasn't funny at all.

But I learned a big lesson. Never to type my phone number without corss checking it very well.

LOL!

(Sorry sha.)



........

P34c3

.....

... LOL!(Sorry sha.)........P34c3........ 1 Like 1 Share