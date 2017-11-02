Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Should I Quit My Part-Time Job? (2485 Views)

Please I need your advice. I work as a part time staff cos am kind of busy with other stuff. I joined this school last year and to God's glory the Lord established my worth in the school the students I took had an averagely better results compared to the full time staff.



This year another subject was added for me to take but the employer does not want to add money it took a lot of meetings before 17% of previous pay was added to my salary. When am meant to get a full pay for a different course.



Considering the present situation of the country I took it but now they are giving me so much pressure they want me to commit more of my time to them which will affect my other businesses and this is an organisation that I don't stand to gain anything from no loans no pension, no salary when on holiday nothing even as small as id card I have been asked to pay for it.



So am considering a quit



what do you guys think.

the "other" business you are talking about, do it bring more money than the school work?

i think you should find another part time work to do in addition to the other business if the school's proposal would jeopardize the other business.

if the other business brings less money than the school, i would advice you not to quit. 2 Likes

You are the one wearing the. This buhari govt, do whatever you know will profit you more.

Please you need to contact me o. Mr Ife



OP do you hear?

So you are now bringing our school matter to Nairaland ABI?



You will meet me in my office tomorrow.

Lazy boy that we are even trying to help. 4 Likes

Private schools and workload are like 5&6 always looking for how to triple returns/profit but neglect the teacher whose effort bring about the improved performance of pupils 1 Like

save and move on, better still look for a better placement before quitting

Go home called ur mum or dad sit down and asked he or she wen u were given birth to did the doctor mistakenly throw ur brain in the toliet

Winners never quit!!!!

Most of these schools like using people like rain water. Please devote your time to your other businesses hoping that a better one will come along. If they cannot give you what you want judging by your contributions to the school, take a walk. They should go and employ someone who would be okay to be a workaholic and earn peanuts

Start searching for another job but keep working with the school, except you are very sure of the other job.

Weigh your options wisely, you need the job thats why you are in it in the first place, dont act hastily, just give them sometime before you act.

Stand ur ground and demand your pay before considering exit. If they agree fine and if they don't, move on.



If they agree, it means they value your work but if they don't it means they never valued your work. 1 Like

It's up to you...

Since the other side jobs and businesses yield much too! You may decide to take a walk, but after deep consideration that you cannot try to cope with both.

All the best, do what makes you happy!!

Quiting now is not the best, try as much as possible to get another favourable offer before quitting, meanwhile, staying will help you to face any challenges that may weigh you down which may result you been competent in ur future job

Have u involved God.. ..

I have a part time job too, I got a job aS a customer service Agent at Airtel last week but yesterday I quitted d job



U wanna know y?? ?





It took away my peace and time.



Affected my backyard farm, clients n all that



Any job That Won't allow you to have time ffor God, take away your peace, give u no time



Hmmm......I think you should quit..... this your write up is not good as a teacher...and if you are doing a better job than the full time staff.... then no doubt... that school is in the gutter. Quit...save the children.

If the other business is fetching you much pay than the school, then quite.

Lazy boy that we are even trying to help. Hr z just seeking advice my friend Hr z just seeking advice my friend