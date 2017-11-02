₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by OgaDonald: 8:07am
Kano Anti graft agency recovers stolen UNICEF bags being sold in the state meant for IDPs in Borno but diverted to Kano & other states.
Pictures below.
Via : http://www.viviangist.ng/kano-anti-graft-agency-recovers-stolen-unicef-bags-pictures/
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by OgaDonald: 8:08am
More : http://www.viviangist.ng/kano-anti-graft-agency-recovers-stolen-unicef-bags-pictures/
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by Nbote(m): 8:20am
Who says it was stolen?? Were dey reported stolen at any time? Most of d ppl in charge in dat region are feeding fat on d whole IDP situation.
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by oloriooko(m): 8:22am
So to them now they have done a big favor recovering those bags? So how did those bags find their ways out of the supposed destination to land in Kano?
They should investigate and bring the culprits to book instead of propaganding recovery of the bags
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by Moreoffaith(m): 8:24am
Nothing wet no dey happen for this country..
Na so I see INEC bag on sale on sale for kano.
I ask my fiancee this is not suppose to be for sale, she said that's how they do their thing here that I should just keep quiet.
Baba mi, if u try 1% of what they engage in here on Lagos..
Na kerikiri straight oo.
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by FreshBoss007: 8:34am
for their mind them be CIA abi FBI.... them quickly rush go arrest bag peddler.... if Na arm robbery case now, we no go see them
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by GavelSlam: 8:45am
Good job.
Though reactive it's better than doing nothing.
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by kennygee(f): 9:17am
There's nothing we cannot sell in this country. Even Mosquito nets that were given to us free to HELP us fight malaria are being sold in the market and hospitals.
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by ikorodureporta: 9:18am
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by Paperwhite(m): 9:18am
Corruption everywhere.APC government.
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by sinaj(f): 9:18am
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by Amarabae(f): 9:19am
But I thought that they said that Igbos love money and will do anything for it?
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by skullzflex(m): 9:19am
God heal Nigeria
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by naijamafioso: 9:20am
who stole it
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by LastSurvivor11: 9:20am
What about the seller and the person that sold it to the seller..
We are our own enemy..
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by givan(m): 9:20am
Leave the poor retailer alone! He bought it from someone (most likely the person in charge of distributing those items -i.e the government) Now, that same person, (the government) is trying to reclaim what He sold to him. How do explain this
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by kay29000(m): 9:20am
Na wa o!
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by dayleke(m): 9:20am
Naija!!!!!!!
Which way?!!!!
Na so we poor reach?
What will the outside world be thinking?
We no like ourselves for dis country joor...
So the bags are too decent for the IDPs?
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by Sijo01(f): 9:20am
They just recovered the bags without arresting the sellers to pave way for investigation on how they came about the bags??
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by Benita27(f): 9:21am
These people they're recovering the bags from bought them for sale from the dealers in the IDP camp(oga at the top). It's their loss. Why not question them so they could tell the person that sold the bags to them?.
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by abbeyty(m): 9:22am
Na corruption go kill this country. imagine selling what are supposing to be giving out to people as relief
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by itiswellandwell: 9:22am
Chai. So pathetic.
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by Decryptor(m): 9:22am
If it were to be an Igbo man selling these bags, his name, surname, local govt area and state would have been mentioned.
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by ElDaIllest(m): 9:24am
Amarabae:What did you expect?
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by ChiefPiiko(m): 9:26am
Sick people no wonder there are mostly poverty ravaged
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by paBuhari(m): 9:29am
Jonathan's loyalists responsible for selling UNCEF bags in Kano. - Garbage Shehu.
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by dfrost: 9:32am
Kai. Even to bags?
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by Lemonade01(m): 9:32am
Recovered bags to be relooted and resold! I love my country
|Re: UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) by xiji: 9:33am
.
