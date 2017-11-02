Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / UNICEF Bags Being Sold In Kano Recovered By Anti Graft Agency (Pictures) (5401 Views)

Kano Anti graft agency recovers stolen UNICEF bags being sold in the state meant for IDPs in Borno but diverted to Kano & other states.



Pictures below.



Who says it was stolen?? Were dey reported stolen at any time? Most of d ppl in charge in dat region are feeding fat on d whole IDP situation. 11 Likes



They should investigate and bring the culprits to book instead of propaganding recovery of the bags So to them now they have done a big favor recovering those bags? So how did those bags find their ways out of the supposed destination to land in Kano?They should investigate and bring the culprits to book instead of propaganding recovery of the bags 11 Likes

Nothing wet no dey happen for this country..



Na so I see INEC bag on sale on sale for kano.



I ask my fiancee this is not suppose to be for sale, she said that's how they do their thing here that I should just keep quiet.



Baba mi, if u try 1% of what they engage in here on Lagos..



Na kerikiri straight oo. 8 Likes

for their mind them be CIA abi FBI.... them quickly rush go arrest bag peddler.... if Na arm robbery case now, we no go see them 2 Likes

Good job.



Though reactive it's better than doing nothing. 2 Likes

There's nothing we cannot sell in this country. Even Mosquito nets that were given to us free to HELP us fight malaria are being sold in the market and hospitals. 10 Likes 1 Share







Corruption everywhere.APC government.

But I thought that they said that Igbos love money and will do anything for it? 3 Likes

God heal Nigeria

who stole it







What about the seller and the person that sold it to the seller..



We are our own enemy..

Leave the poor retailer alone! He bought it from someone (most likely the person in charge of distributing those items -i.e the government) Now, that same person, (the government) is trying to reclaim what He sold to him. How do explain this 1 Like

Na wa o!

Naija!!!!!!!



Which way?!!!!



Na so we poor reach?

What will the outside world be thinking?

We no like ourselves for dis country joor...



So the bags are too decent for the IDPs?

They just recovered the bags without arresting the sellers to pave way for investigation on how they came about the bags??

These people they're recovering the bags from bought them for sale from the dealers in the IDP camp(oga at the top). It's their loss. Why not question them so they could tell the person that sold the bags to them?.

Na corruption go kill this country. imagine selling what are supposing to be giving out to people as relief

Chai. So pathetic.



If it were to be an Igbo man selling these bags, his name, surname, local govt area and state would have been mentioned. 1 Like

Amarabae:

But I thought that they said that Igbos love money and will do anything for it?

What did you expect? What did you expect? 1 Like

Sick people no wonder there are mostly poverty ravaged

Jonathan's loyalists responsible for selling UNCEF bags in Kano. - Garbage Shehu. 1 Like

Kai. Even to bags?

Recovered bags to be relooted and resold! I love my country 1 Like