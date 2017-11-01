₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by Angelanest: 11:07am
A serving Police officer serving under the Delta State Command Asaba, Inspector James Ani, has cried out for help following a fatal motor accident he was involved in while embarking on a journey to Asaba from Agbor to resume his duty, with the intention of participating in the governorship primary election on the 6th of December 2014.
The accident which occurred at Ekwoma left Inspector Ani in terrible condition, as his left leg was divided into two, from his thighs, and a piercing around the ankle area of the same leg. Speaking to an Ika Weekly Newspaper Reporter at his residence in Agbor on Thursday 19th October 2017, Inspector Ani said, ever since the accident which occurred in 2014, he has been abandoned by both the Nigerian Police Force and the Delta State Government whom he has served for over seventeen (17) years.
In his words, “after the accident, a signal was raised to my office at Asaba. I was taken to Kefas Hospital Umunede for treatment, and later taken to the orthopedic home (traditional healers) also at Umunede Delta State.” “Since then, I have been treating myself with my meager salary, which is not enough to take care of my treatment. I nearly lost my right leg, it divided into two. I have been looking for assistance to get quality treatment. I am still in active duty; I have not received any form of welfare or assistance from the Nigerian Police Force, not even from the office where I work directly.
I need help, I owe the Doctor treating me a huge amount of money, and I need to go for further treatment to bring my leg back to a normal condition. It has not been easy taking care of my treatment on my meager salary and I can no longer afford it.
According to him, he did not raise alarm since 2015 he has been at home, with the hope that the Police force will come to his aid, haven informed them of the condition which he found himself , adding that he can no longer bear to die in silence.
Inspector Ani a married man with three kids who are all in school lamented his state of neglect, saying that he has been in pain treating himself while paying his children's School fees, paying his house rent and PHCN bills, all from his salary.
“Since 2015 I came out of the hospital, I have been at home, going to take treatment from home, and now they can no longer treat me. I appeal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other well meaning Nigerians to come to my aid, either through cash for my treatment, or by taking me to a hospital where I can be treated. All that matters to me now is for my leg to get back to normal”.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/serving-police-officer-cries-help-involved-fatal-motor-accident-photos.html
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by Spylord48: 11:08am
Sorry for what U age going through. How I wish your colleagues will change and start treating people with respect. Those attitudes are what is pushing people to curse and always abuse you policemen. Now you need help, I wonder how fellow citizens that your colleagues abuse and framed up will come and help you out.Nigerian police really need to change their image and actions In order countries people will contribute and help out easily because they love their policemen and the police in return treat them like human beings and with utmost respect and care. I just pray you will find help easily and people wont use because of other people's action and refuse to help you out.
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by Queenlovely(f): 11:09am
A
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by Evablizin(f): 12:39pm
Sorry sir,your helpers are coming.
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by nairavsdollars: 12:54pm
hope no be nemesis?
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by countsparrow: 12:54pm
You say what
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by 2shure: 12:55pm
i hate the police.
zo far they have eztorted 980k from me.
i hate the pow pow
fuc coti
die u bastard
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by sajimodedu: 12:57pm
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by kahaled1(m): 1:00pm
I cannot come and put my hands in what God is doing in your life
.
Today is Thursday, do a throwback
and accept the fact that karma is here
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by abbeyty(m): 1:01pm
Hope he did not break the leg when running to collect N20 bribe ? Anyways may he finds help he is looking for and wish him speedy recovery.
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by anonymuz(m): 1:01pm
He should call his fellow policemen on the road to help donate for him or better still RIP
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by jacoik(m): 1:02pm
If to say una character good help would have come so easily. Imagine such a thing happening to navy or Nigeria army, you will see citizens hungry to help but when u say naija poris ? Hhhhh I rest my case file because I no wan talk wetin I don use my eyes see for una hand
|Re: Abandoned Policeman Cries Out For Help After Breaking His Leg In An Acident.PICS by davillian(m): 1:05pm
So many envy in the Nigerian police that the even set them selves up once one is in a post he earns xtra box.
The Nigerian citizen won't really give a Bleep about u and ur present predicament.
Me No1 will not help a dying police man for any reason.
(0) (Reply)
