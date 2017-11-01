



The accident which occurred at Ekwoma left Inspector Ani in terrible condition, as his left leg was divided into two, from his thighs, and a piercing around the ankle area of the same leg. Speaking to an Ika Weekly Newspaper Reporter at his residence in Agbor on Thursday 19th October 2017, Inspector Ani said, ever since the accident which occurred in 2014, he has been abandoned by both the Nigerian Police Force and the Delta State Government whom he has served for over seventeen (17) years.



In his words, “after the accident, a signal was raised to my office at Asaba. I was taken to Kefas Hospital Umunede for treatment, and later taken to the orthopedic home (traditional healers) also at Umunede Delta State.” “Since then, I have been treating myself with my meager salary, which is not enough to take care of my treatment. I nearly lost my right leg, it divided into two. I have been looking for assistance to get quality treatment. I am still in active duty; I have not received any form of welfare or assistance from the Nigerian Police Force, not even from the office where I work directly.



I need help, I owe the Doctor treating me a huge amount of money, and I need to go for further treatment to bring my leg back to a normal condition. It has not been easy taking care of my treatment on my meager salary and I can no longer afford it.



According to him, he did not raise alarm since 2015 he has been at home, with the hope that the Police force will come to his aid, haven informed them of the condition which he found himself , adding that he can no longer bear to die in silence.



Inspector Ani a married man with three kids who are all in school lamented his state of neglect, saying that he has been in pain treating himself while paying his children's School fees, paying his house rent and PHCN bills, all from his salary.



“Since 2015 I came out of the hospital, I have been at home, going to take treatment from home, and now they can no longer treat me. I appeal to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and other well meaning Nigerians to come to my aid, either through cash for my treatment, or by taking me to a hospital where I can be treated. All that matters to me now is for my leg to get back to normal”.



