I was driving to work and saw this close to the Ojuelegba Bridge.



Is there something Orji Uzor Kalu isn't saying about his presidential ambition come 2019?

He would come out to say he's not aware of it... Quote me anywhere 3 Likes 1 Share

Should this man become the Nigerian president I will renounce my citizenship in Nigeria. 11 Likes 1 Share

That's why he is ass licking his Fulani masters

A man that looted Abians destiny, but he automatically became a saint in APC

OUK shame on you 6 Likes

good

He won't even win at his pooling unit. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Nigeria is a joke He will definately do better than BuhariNigeria is a joke

My first day in Aba in 2014 made me think that this man deserves jungle justice; what I saw was beyond poverty. For this man to even dare contest for ANYTHING again is a dirty slap on the face of Nigerians. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Jokers again! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Lies. Printed and pasted by aggrieved Nnamdi Kanu bootlickers.Kalu has dissociated himself from it 3 Likes 1 Share

Kalu again. What became of Abia under and after his watch ? We don't need men without vision that can effect a productive change 4 Likes 1 Share

traitor

Why does it have to be the SAME people?



Why?

i saw it this morning







. Poster is fake, we igbos can't be president for now 2 Likes 2 Shares

He has right to like every other citizens. BTW, bring angel from heaven to run Nigeria. Things will only go from bad to worse. No miracle will happen till the present structure is adjusted to welcome growth and development. 2 Likes 1 Share

the man 8 years in abia state was a total waste of time his part of the problem why we have IPOB in the east. joker of the year 3 Likes 2 Shares

Letslive:

Should this man become the Nigerian president I will denounce my citizenship in Nigeria.

Why?



Are the rest any better than him?

He should try also since Maina is trying too.



Meanwhile the news that made my day " Stealing and Corruption is what Unite Nigerians" - Prof. Osinbande (V. P) FRN 1 Like 1 Share

Laughable

you guys had better woke up!!!



If all this men in power no die finish e go hard for Igbo man to rule Nigeria oooo!!!!



Truth be told bro Biafrans be happy about News like thisyou guys had better woke up!!!If all this men in power no die finish e go hard for Igbo man to rule Nigeria oooo!!!!Truth be told bro 2 Likes 1 Share

This how it start, later he will deny involvement in such but come 2019 he will contest, who is deceiving who? 1 Like 1 Share

No hope 4 this country aswear 1 Like



I know Pa is a huge disappointment but Kalu? no nah! Abians are still wondering how he became their Gov.I know Pa is a huge disappointment but Kalu?no nah! 1 Like 1 Share

Evans for president rubbish

anini for president

shino Rambo for president

oyenusi for president

abacha ghost for president

buhari for president

maina for president

atifku for president

diezani madueke for president

Nigerians who bewitched us 1 Like 1 Share

All IPOBS sayn no to Kalu,please wich is d most desirable candidate den















How bout Peter Obi? 1 Like 1 Share

Their gimmick to gain relevance as a opposition to any candidate that wins cause this his race is a joke.

The winner might compensate him with a juicy position.

Theif kalu.

Imagine OUK, Atiku, Tinubu,Rtd.Maj.Hamza Al-Mustapha saying they're seeking mandate to rule Nigeria. Nigeria is finished.Imagine OUK, Atiku, Tinubu,Rtd.Maj.Hamza Al-Mustapha saying they're seeking mandate to rule Nigeria.

Letslive:

Should this man become the Nigerian president I will denounce my citizenship in Nigeria.





When you see ppl like this coming out to contest n no one is asking them what the did with the talent God gave them before When you see ppl like this coming out to contest n no one is asking them what the did with the talent God gave them before 1 Like 1 Share





This Man get mind o

After Milking Abia State Dry he is still eyeing the top sit

And Under APC ticket again



Now I believe wonders truly never ends Blood of Jesus !This Man get mind oAfter Milking Abia State Dry he is still eyeing the top sitAnd Under APC ticket againNow I believe wonders truly never ends