|"Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by BiafranBushBoy: 12:24pm
I was driving to work and saw this close to the Ojuelegba Bridge.
Is there something Orji Uzor Kalu isn't saying about his presidential ambition come 2019?
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by kolafolabi(m): 12:28pm
He would come out to say he's not aware of it... Quote me anywhere
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Letslive: 12:29pm
Should this man become the Nigerian president I will renounce my citizenship in Nigeria.
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Mavin1: 12:55pm
That's why he is ass licking his Fulani masters
A man that looted Abians destiny, but he automatically became a saint in APC
OUK shame on you
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by AmadiAba: 1:01pm
good
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Cyynthialove(f): 1:39pm
He won't even win at his pooling unit.
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Ojiofor: 1:42pm
He will definately do better than Buhari Nigeria is a joke
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 2:43pm
My first day in Aba in 2014 made me think that this man deserves jungle justice; what I saw was beyond poverty. For this man to even dare contest for ANYTHING again is a dirty slap on the face of Nigerians.
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by MxFactor(m): 2:43pm
Jokers again!
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 2:43pm
Lies. Printed and pasted by aggrieved Nnamdi Kanu bootlickers.Kalu has dissociated himself from it
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Jupxter: 2:43pm
Kalu again. What became of Abia under and after his watch ? We don't need men without vision that can effect a productive change
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by paradigmshift(m): 2:44pm
traitor
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 2:44pm
Why does it have to be the SAME people?
Why?
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by judecares1: 2:44pm
i saw it this morning
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Ayopredict: 2:45pm
Poster is fake, we igbos can't be president for now
.
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by IMASTEX: 2:45pm
He has right to like every other citizens. BTW, bring angel from heaven to run Nigeria. Things will only go from bad to worse. No miracle will happen till the present structure is adjusted to welcome growth and development.
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by brownsugar23: 2:45pm
the man 8 years in abia state was a total waste of time his part of the problem why we have IPOB in the east. joker of the year
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Maradona98: 2:45pm
Letslive:
Why?
Are the rest any better than him?
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by kkko(m): 2:46pm
He should try also since Maina is trying too.
Meanwhile the news that made my day " Stealing and Corruption is what Unite Nigerians" - Prof. Osinbande (V. P) FRN
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by owomida1: 2:46pm
Laughable
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Whoeppme(m): 2:46pm
Biafrans be happy about News like this you guys had better woke up!!!
If all this men in power no die finish e go hard for Igbo man to rule Nigeria oooo!!!!
Truth be told bro
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Thobiy(m): 2:46pm
This how it start, later he will deny involvement in such but come 2019 he will contest, who is deceiving who?
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 2:46pm
No hope 4 this country aswear
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Olukat(m): 2:47pm
Abians are still wondering how he became their Gov.
I know Pa is a huge disappointment but Kalu? no nah!
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by coolestchris(m): 2:47pm
Evans for president rubbish
anini for president
shino Rambo for president
oyenusi for president
abacha ghost for president
buhari for president
maina for president
atifku for president
diezani madueke for president
Nigerians who bewitched us
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by pawesome(m): 2:47pm
All IPOBS sayn no to Kalu,please wich is d most desirable candidate den
How bout Peter Obi?
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Olalan(m): 2:48pm
Their gimmick to gain relevance as a opposition to any candidate that wins cause this his race is a joke.
The winner might compensate him with a juicy position.
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by TheNature: 2:48pm
Theif kalu.
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Paperwhite(m): 2:49pm
Nigeria is finished. Imagine OUK, Atiku, Tinubu,Rtd.Maj.Hamza Al-Mustapha saying they're seeking mandate to rule Nigeria.
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by nNEOo(m): 2:50pm
Letslive:
When you see ppl like this coming out to contest n no one is asking them what the did with the talent God gave them before
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Goddygee(m): 2:50pm
Blood of Jesus !
This Man get mind o
After Milking Abia State Dry he is still eyeing the top sit
And Under APC ticket again
Now I believe wonders truly never ends
|Re: "Orji Uzor Kalu For President 2019" Posters Spotted In Surulere, Lagos (Photos) by Romanreign2: 2:52pm
Cyynthialove:Chai see as you finish the guy
